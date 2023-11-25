« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)  (Read 15274 times)

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #240 on: Today at 11:12:48 am »
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Today at 10:12:26 am
Hahaha. Chris Kavanagh (from Ashton-under-Lyne which is five miles from City's ground) to referee Saturday's game. You could not make it up.

https://www.premierleague.com/news/3789577

Quote
The good news for the visitors is that theyve amassed quite a positive record under the official in question with 13 wins and two losses from 15 games, according to Transfermarkt.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #241 on: Today at 11:36:08 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:12:48 am


This is something I see rolled out quite a lot.

A referee can be fucking shite AND we can be good.

My missus moans at me because I'll come home after a 3-0 win and be fucking raging about the referee. It's possible that we were fucking brilliant and that the ref ALSO fucked us.

Look at fucking Tierney in the last 3-0 for an example.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #242 on: Today at 11:44:28 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:36:08 am
This is something I see rolled out quite a lot.

A referee can be fucking shite AND we can be good.

My missus moans at me because I'll come home after a 3-0 win and be fucking raging about the referee. It's possible that we were fucking brilliant and that the ref ALSO fucked us.

Look at fucking Tierney in the last 3-0 for an example.

So you're saying that from your famous enjoyment of going the game, you come home fuming after a 3-0 win?
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #243 on: Today at 11:46:44 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:44:28 am
So you're saying that from your famous enjoyment of going the game, you come home fuming after a 3-0 win?

I come home fuming at any official that tries to fuck us over yeah. I can also enjoy myself at the game.

You must be one bad miserable bastard if you can't moan about something which means then you can't enjoy anything else ever :D

Get some help.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #244 on: Today at 12:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:44:28 am
So you're saying that from your famous enjoyment of going the game, you come home fuming after a 3-0 win?

Sounds like a load of shit to me  ;D
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #245 on: Today at 12:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:31:27 am
Is he one of the around 6 PL referees who support Altrincham? That club must be like an F1 paddock at race weekend with all the (in)famous people bumping into each other.
;D
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #246 on: Today at 12:41:42 pm »
This forum is pretty close to the point where it should be renamed the 'refs are out to get us kop'
I don't really get why its so all consuming on here these days (its basically in every thread) or why posters that only post ref rants and conspiracy bollocks are tolerated so much
This is the preview thread for one of the biggest games of the year and its a ref whinge thread

Everyone knows where they stand on the issue, no ones changing their minds apart from getting more entrenched in their beliefs and 'the fucking refs will screw us over in this one' slash 'the fucking refs screwed us over in that' adds nothing .. why would anyone want to read it - it has no resolution, nothing to discuss and no point

It's fine if the people that run these boards want it to be that (I honestly don't know) but its having a massive impact on reading the forum for those that either don't buy into it or just aren't interested
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #247 on: Today at 12:43:59 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:12:48 am


Loss including Everton where VAR told him to look at the bogus pen he awarded and he ignored them and barely looked and gave it anyway.

He was on the VAR for Spurs game where he told Tierney to send Robertson off (but not Kane) and ignored a stonewall pen. Not to mention the Rodri handball at Goodison.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #248 on: Today at 12:48:27 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:41:42 pm
This forum is pretty close to the point where it should be renamed the 'refs are out to get us kop'
I don't really get why its so all consuming on here these days (its basically in every thread) or why posters that only post ref rants and conspiracy bollocks are tolerated so much
This is the preview thread for one of the biggest games of the year and its a ref whinge thread

Everyone knows where they stand on the issue, no ones changing their minds apart from getting more entrenched in their beliefs and 'the fucking refs will screw us over in this one' slash 'the fucking refs screwed us over in that' adds nothing .. why would anyone want to read it - it has no resolution, nothing to discuss and no point

It's fine if the people that run these boards want it to be that (I honestly don't know) but its having a massive impact on reading the forum for those that either don't buy into it or just aren't interested

Nah, there's 10s and 10s of non ref posts in here, you just get extremely weird about the topic, you either are one or have a relative that's one I guess. Better to read than xg and Manc worship anyway.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #249 on: Today at 12:57:03 pm »
pretty soon the PGMOL will respond to complaints by saying "It's not our fault there are no PL officials from Bootle.  Liverpool need to look at themselves".
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #250 on: Today at 01:02:40 pm »
Im sure there used to be a rule that a local ref cant referee games if they are from that area, Mike Dean got taken off the 2006 cup final because he was from Merseyside. I guess there are just too many greater Manchester refs these days.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #251 on: Today at 01:28:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:41:42 pm
This forum is pretty close to the point where it should be renamed the 'refs are out to get us kop'
I don't really get why its so all consuming on here these days (its basically in every thread) or why posters that only post ref rants and conspiracy bollocks are tolerated so much
This is the preview thread for one of the biggest games of the year and its a ref whinge thread

Everyone knows where they stand on the issue, no ones changing their minds apart from getting more entrenched in their beliefs and 'the fucking refs will screw us over in this one' slash 'the fucking refs screwed us over in that' adds nothing .. why would anyone want to read it - it has no resolution, nothing to discuss and no point

It's fine if the people that run these boards want it to be that (I honestly don't know) but its having a massive impact on reading the forum for those that either don't buy into it or just aren't interested

Guess you didn't hear pretty much all of Anfield singing 'Fuck off Tierney' in the last game?

It's pretty obvious with certainly certain officials. There are several interesting discussions including decades of stats if you care to look.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #252 on: Today at 01:33:39 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:41:42 pm
This is the preview thread for one of the biggest games of the year and its a ref whinge thread

the 2 officials named for this game are kinda like the PL naming Rush as ref with Aldo on VAR.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:41:42 pm
It's fine if the people that run these boards want it to be that (I honestly don't know) but its having a massive impact on reading the forum for those that either don't buy into it or just aren't interested
you could say basically the same about almost every other thread.  :)
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #253 on: Today at 01:50:05 pm »
We're 13 wins from 15 with our Kavva.

Ashton Under Lyne is a shit hole btw.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #254 on: Today at 02:06:17 pm »
For the record, I will be delighted if post match, I have nothing to say about the officials.

That's all I want in every game. Watch the footy. Don't even notice the refs or VAR or linos. If you've noticed them at all in the game, they are having a terrible match.

Years ago, you wouldn't even know who was taking charge and you wouldn't really notice them after the game. It would be all about the play and the tactics and the way the teams played.

That pretty much every single match on every single football forum in the land is just angry with the officials shows that overall they are doing a terrible job.

Maybe they should mask them up like Mexican wrestlers or the Stig so you don't know who they are. Some of them (Taylor, Tierney) seem to always rule against Liverpool - especially at Anfield - to show they aren't intimidated by the crowd. The shitter they are and the angrier the crowd get, the shittier they become to 'stand up to Anfield'

All a pretty sorry state of affairs.

Turn up. Ref fairly. Fuck off.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #255 on: Today at 02:10:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:36:08 am
This is something I see rolled out quite a lot.

A referee can be fucking shite AND we can be good.

My missus moans at me because I'll come home after a 3-0 win and be fucking raging about the referee. It's possible that we were fucking brilliant and that the ref ALSO fucked us.

Look at fucking Tierney in the last 3-0 for an example.
Yeah, we prolly won DESPITE Kavanagh acting a fool all afternoon.
I'm sure that's it, cause he wouldn't give us the steam off his piss.
Says more about us than him. Wonder what those two losses were? City? That's all they need.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #256 on: Today at 02:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:46:44 am
I come home fuming at any official that tries to fuck us over yeah. I can also enjoy myself at the game.
if your pregame posts are anything to go by, you seem to leave home fuming at the officials before the game too ;D
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #257 on: Today at 02:17:15 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:11:46 pm
if your pregame posts are anything to go by, you seem to leave home fuming at the officials before the game too ;D
;D
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #258 on: Today at 02:33:54 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:11:46 pm
if your pregame posts are anything to go by, you seem to leave home fuming at the officials before the game too ;D

Honestly mate. I'm sick of it. I just want to enjoy the game and ignore the fuckers.

Every time I think 'Right! This is it. Ignore the fucking ref. Ignore the fucking linos. Ignore the fucking VAR gobshites. Ignore fucking Howard Webb' - then I get watching the game and within 5 minutes I feel like running onto the pitch or kicking the telly off the wall.

How fucking hard can it be for ONE GAME to pass without some absolute bullshit going on? What is the fucking point? Everything has to be 'controversial' and it's ruined the game. I don't even celebrate goals the same any more - you can jump up and down, knowing that in 5 seconds it'll be ruled off for fucking something.

If they fix the officials then that will go a long way to fixing the game (Outside of the finanacial bollocks)

For anyone that manages to fix football properly and make it fair and fun to watch - they deserve to be Knighted for services to humanity and Andy.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #259 on: Today at 02:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:33:54 pm
Honestly mate. I'm sick of it. I just want to enjoy the game and ignore the fuckers.

Every time I think 'Right! This is it. Ignore the fucking ref. Ignore the fucking linos. Ignore the fucking VAR gobshites. Ignore fucking Howard Webb' - then I get watching the game and within 5 minutes I feel like running onto the pitch or kicking the telly off the wall.

How fucking hard can it be for ONE GAME to pass without some absolute bullshit going on? What is the fucking point? Everything has to be 'controversial' and it's ruined the game. I don't even celebrate goals the same any more - you can jump up and down, knowing that in 5 seconds it'll be ruled off for fucking something.

If they fix the officials then that will go a long way to fixing the game (Outside of the finanacial bollocks)

For anyone that manages to fix football properly and make it fair and fun to watch - they deserve to be Knighted for services to humanity and Andy.

There's always been games where the official's would get pelters - and MOTD would have something to discuss.

This season has been an abomination....the first season where I have knots before games because I just fucking know there will be mistakes in almost every game, we can't even sit back and just enjoy the fucking football.

VAR just needs fucking off for me, it was brought in to provide fact where there was confusion - it's just added to the confusion. Not fit for purpose - total shambles, just get rid.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #260 on: Today at 03:10:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:17:41 pm
Docked 1 days posting.
Jay-z and I were wrong. I just heard on the Blood Red Podcast, where they are discussing the possible punishment for City that one of the charges relates to the level of the pitch (five minutes in).
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #261 on: Today at 03:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:50:05 pm
We're 13 wins from 15 with our Kavva.

Ashton Under Lyne is a shit hole btw.

He hasn't reffed many "big" games for us.
https://www.worldfootball.net/referee_summary/chris-kavanagh/liverpool-fc/4/

2 games against Everton (Won 1, Lost 1) and an FA Cup game against Chelsea.


From a quick look, arguably the only time he has ever reffed a "big" game at all was Chelsea-Arsenal earlier this season.
(Could also argue Newcastle-Arsenal end of last season).
