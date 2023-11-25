Tried to avoid this thread until next week but it keeps popping up.



Great OP - detailed explanation of the situation and can't disagree with much of it.

It is quietly a pivotal game...we aren't the finished article yet but if we can somehow win here it will be a massive boost to our season and further questions for them.



Our away record does need looking at....we have enough firepower to blow away alot of teams, and it may come down to a case of which attack takes their chances when we play city as they have formidable firepower too. I'd like to see us with less hesitation away from home and i don't believe this current version of our team has the same mental block when it comes to city as previous versions of our team. So its a good chance to play with a bit of freedom as we are expected to lose



Lots to prove, early days but a chance for City to pull away or us to get infront or stay closeby. I would take a draw but for some reason think we'll win