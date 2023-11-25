« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)  (Read 9046 times)

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,164
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 11:55:22 am »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 11:53:26 am
Be interesting to see that compared to De Bruyne injuries/playing time. May well be no correlation but could play a part ?
I'll check it out..

EDIT: I've updated my post with De Bruyne's injury history.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:01:22 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,885
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 12:08:43 pm »
Was it in 18-19 that De Bruyne was out for four months?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 12:09:04 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:29:33 am
Been playing around with stuff...
If you're interested, this is City's first 12 PL matches for the past 3 seasons. Make of it what though wilt. The gaps are losses- the halves are draws. Matchday 1 is on the left:



EDIT: De Bruyne's injury history:


Arsenal would have won it last season if there wasn't a mid-season World Cup. That break really helped City.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,164
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 12:52:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:08:43 pm
Was it in 18-19 that De Bruyne was out for four months?
20/22 I think.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:09:04 pm
Arsenal would have won it last season if there wasn't a mid-season World Cup. That break really helped City.
On top of the cheating, they're lucky as well.
Twats!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,941
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 01:29:48 pm »
Tried to avoid this thread until next week but it keeps popping up.

Great OP - detailed explanation of the situation and can't disagree with much of it.
It is quietly a pivotal game...we aren't the finished article yet but if we can somehow win here it will be a massive boost to our season and further questions for them.

Our away record does need looking at....we have enough firepower to blow away alot of teams, and it may come down to a case of which attack takes their chances when we play city as they have formidable firepower too.  I'd like to see us with less hesitation away from home and i don't believe this current version of our team has the same mental block when it comes to city as previous versions of our team. So its a good chance to play with a bit of freedom as we are expected to lose

Lots to prove, early days but a chance for City to pull away or us to get infront or stay closeby. I would take a draw but for some reason think we'll win
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 01:31:49 pm »
Why is this on Sky? I thought TNT had Saturday 12.30 games?

Literally can't be arsed with Richards' smug grid if we get beat.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,923
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 01:37:42 pm »
Cheating c*nts. Your time will come!
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 01:58:22 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:31:49 pm
Why is this on Sky? I thought TNT had Saturday 12.30 games?

Literally can't be arsed with Richards' smug grid if we get beat.
Police request
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,347
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 03:16:26 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 01:37:42 pm
Cheating c*nts. Your time will has come!
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,906
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 03:18:02 pm »
I know it's a little 'Luton', but wonder if there will be any point deduction chants going on at the Ethihad?
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,923
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 03:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 03:18:02 pm
I know it's a little 'Luton', but wonder if there will be any point deduction chants going on at the Ethihad?

I'd love for us to come up with some ditty about their cheating.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,356
  • BoRac
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 03:43:06 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 03:27:10 pm
I'd love for us to come up with some ditty about their cheating.

How about the good old "Going Down", simple and recognisable.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,660
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 05:07:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:09:04 pm
Arsenal would have won it last season if there wasn't a mid-season World Cup. That break really helped City.

City were awful when they came back from the World Cup. Drew at home to Lampard's Everton shortly before he was sacked, lost to United, lost to Tottenham, drew with Forest, went out the League Cup to Southampton and got battered in that game. That was all in the space of about 6 weeks.

Problem was, that allowed Arsenal to build up a healthy lead and rather than kick on they panicked and started dropping points, or needing a few jammy late goals to win games they should have won easily. City then got encouragement they could overtake them and got momentum back. It helped that the CL was fucking awful last season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,349
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 05:10:44 pm »
It would be so authentic for the older fans to be able to dig out their "We're not really here" banners and shirts.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,023
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 06:46:37 pm »
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/11/liverpool-fc-injury-update-good-news-on-ryan-gravenberch-curtis-jones-2-more/


Quote
Konate, Gomez, Gravenberch and Jones all expected back vs. Man City. [@dmlynchlfc]
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,124
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 06:48:55 pm »
Get innnn..!
Bring on the twats.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,467
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 06:49:19 pm »
These twats are due a good twatting at their ground, overdue in fact.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 09:32:34 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:49:19 pm
These twats are due a good twatting at their ground, overdue in fact.

We were the better team in 17/18 before Mane got sent off. Really hope we have a go.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #178 on: Today at 12:16:33 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:07:25 pm
City were awful when they came back from the World Cup. Drew at home to Lampard's Everton shortly before he was sacked, lost to United, lost to Tottenham, drew with Forest, went out the League Cup to Southampton and got battered in that game. That was all in the space of about 6 weeks.

Problem was, that allowed Arsenal to build up a healthy lead and rather than kick on they panicked and started dropping points, or needing a few jammy late goals to win games they should have won easily. City then got encouragement they could overtake them and got momentum back. It helped that the CL was fucking awful last season.
I think it broke Arsenal's momentum though. Their last game before the World Cup was a good win against Brighton which is a tough place to go. They were cruising but then Jesus got injured at the World Cup. IMO, they would have gone on to build a very comfortable lead in a ''normal'' season.
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #179 on: Today at 12:44:22 am »
Our away form needs to improve if we want to challenge for the title. Going to the Etihad is the hardest away fixture. Hopefully everyone comes back fit and healthy, for what promises to be a great occasion. Diaz and Nunez have done well on international duty. They could be the difference in this one. I think Darwin Nunez will give them some problems, and hopefully he scores the winner.

At the other end I would play Van Dijk and Konate, if he is fit, and hopefully they keep Haaland quiet. Gomez gets the nod at left back for me, due to his athleticism and pace. Cant wait.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 