Our away form needs to improve if we want to challenge for the title. Going to the Etihad is the hardest away fixture. Hopefully everyone comes back fit and healthy, for what promises to be a great occasion. Diaz and Nunez have done well on international duty. They could be the difference in this one. I think Darwin Nunez will give them some problems, and hopefully he scores the winner.
At the other end I would play Van Dijk and Konate, if he is fit, and hopefully they keep Haaland quiet. Gomez gets the nod at left back for me, due to his athleticism and pace. Cant wait.