Be interesting to see that compared to De Bruyne injuries/playing time. May well be no correlation but could play a part ?
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Been playing around with stuff...If you're interested, this is City's first 12 PL matches for the past 3 seasons. Make of it what though wilt. The gaps are losses- the halves are draws. Matchday 1 is on the left:EDIT: De Bruyne's injury history:
Was it in 18-19 that De Bruyne was out for four months?
Arsenal would have won it last season if there wasn't a mid-season World Cup. That break really helped City.
Page created in 0.01 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.07]