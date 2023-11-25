« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)  (Read 8101 times)

Online the_red_pill

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #160 on: Today at 11:55:22 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:53:26 am
Be interesting to see that compared to De Bruyne injuries/playing time. May well be no correlation but could play a part ?
I'll check it out..

EDIT: I've updated my post with De Bruyne's injury history.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #161 on: Today at 12:08:43 pm »
Was it in 18-19 that De Bruyne was out for four months?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #162 on: Today at 12:09:04 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:29:33 am
Been playing around with stuff...
If you're interested, this is City's first 12 PL matches for the past 3 seasons. Make of it what though wilt. The gaps are losses- the halves are draws. Matchday 1 is on the left:



EDIT: De Bruyne's injury history:


Arsenal would have won it last season if there wasn't a mid-season World Cup. That break really helped City.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #163 on: Today at 12:52:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:08:43 pm
Was it in 18-19 that De Bruyne was out for four months?
20/22 I think.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:09:04 pm
Arsenal would have won it last season if there wasn't a mid-season World Cup. That break really helped City.
On top of the cheating, they're lucky as well.
Twats!
