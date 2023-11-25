« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)  (Read 7082 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,397
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 08:53:44 am »
Could say the same about us.  We've only conceded the least goals due to Alisson.  He's going to have to be right on it for this one.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:38:21 am »
A bit worried about the Doku TAA match up.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,397
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:39:41 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:38:21 am
A bit worried about the Doku TAA match up.

Depends what they do with Doku when we have the ball, I think.  We might get caught in the transition when they win it back and I'm more worried about Matip coming over and having to deal with him instead of Konate (if he can't make it in time).
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,480
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:58:46 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 05:43:37 am
4

1  <-- swarmed him/that area (lots of space on either side of him)

x

x

And the wingers stayed out wide at times- stretching City.
I don't think we can afford not to go with Endo at least. It would be suicide not to go with a recognized DM against this lot. (On the other hand, they might target Endo)
The ref will.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 12:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:58:46 am
The ref will.

Urgh.....that has completely killed any enthusiasm I may have had - there is zero chance this will be officiated with competence / fairly.
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 12:29:21 pm »
Woohoo, looking forward for this one! Big test for the right side and the number 6. Hoping Nunez and Mac return in one piece. I think Jota Nunez Salah have established themselves for the main 3 for a this spell.
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,586
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 01:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:38:21 am
A bit worried about the Doku TAA match up.
Handled Mitoma really well against Brighton. I think hes fine when were set defensively but in transition his positioning needs to be better.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline SMASHerano

  • Provides nothing extra. Average poster.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • Liverpool 6-1 London
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 01:54:21 pm »
Not looking forward to this one. For some reason we've been really poor whenever we've played them at the Emptyhad the past few seasons.

Hope we break the trend this time.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,118
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 02:28:55 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Yesterday at 01:54:21 pm
Not looking forward to this one. For some reason we've been really poor whenever we've played them at the Emptyhad the past few seasons.

Hope we break the trend this time.

Those past few seasons, where bulk of our team were players who have had their collective hearts broken by City in a series of grueling near miss races for the title.

I think were a slightly different beast now. I think we have enough new blood that will walk out in that theater of lies and go Yeah - fuck you. Bring it on.
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 02:34:56 pm »
We need a 2017-18 repeat when the team were hell bent on being the one team to take them on with no fear.
Logged

Offline SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 04:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 02:28:55 pm
Yeah - fuck you. Bring it on.

Definitely worth a quote that  :wellin :thumbup
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 10:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on November 14, 2023, 02:26:28 pm
We ended 2022/23 with 7th best away record in PL. 9th best away from home in goals conceded.

On a ppg record I think we have the 8th best record in PL so far this season.

On a goals conceded per game we are currently joint 7th best.

For the last 5 PL winners the average goals conceded away from home in a season is 14, with the most being 17. Even title winners dont batter teams regularly away from home. Its about grinding out wins most of the time based on defensive solidity.

Weve not kept a clean sheet away from home in any game. Conceded 8 in 6 away in PL. That type of record is trending towards conceding a fair few over 20 away from home in the PL

Unless we tighten up defensively away from home then we have virtually no chance of winning PL. City away is the ultimate test in that regard. Id take a 4-4 draw now but in reality for potential long term success we need to show our defensive solidity away from home. Go to City and get a clean sheet. Keep the goals against in remaining 13 PL away games to 12 or less. If we dont then we just wont accumulate enough points away from home to be a team that breaks 85 points, nevermind 90.

our away games this season were:
chelsea
newcastle
brighton
wolves
spurs
luton

thats some very tough games there to be honest and we got shafted against spurs and should have easily won against luton if not for some crazy misses...
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,159
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #132 on: Today at 02:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 08:42:45 am
This City team can be got at - and that has been the case since Pip arrived. They do struggle when teams actually have a go at them - Chelsea at the weekend did and at times City looked like they could have conceded even more. This is especially so against pace - and that is something we have in abundance. Nunez could have a field day if he is fit and ready.

I really do think that we will get a result there.
Teams mostly try to have a go though Qston- almost every matchday.. it's only the really defensive teams - of which there are fewer these days that pack teams behind the ball.
It's just that having a go plays exactly into City's hands and they end up demolishing them. It's the same for us- we want you to have a go- a real go, cause then there is space galore. We'll take a goal or two against us, cause we know we can score more than you.

The other thing is- it isn't easy to have-a-go at these if you're a smaller team. Pretty soon, they force you into a low-block against your will- either by the way they play or the score is now 4-0 after you decided to take the game to them(which they were salivating for).. and now it's damage limitation, which is exactly what we see every matchday.
We then mistakenly sum it up as "...another team being scared of City."

It's not having-a-go that exposes City. You don't have any strengths against City, which affords you the right to attack them with abandon. You can only play on their weaknesses and that is a tactical game. Since they approach most games like a cookie-cutter- they won't really play any different against you than most everyone else.

What will undo them is tactics, WHILE having a go. Like we sometimes do and like Chelsea did over the weekend.
As much as it pains me to say, but Chelsea did terrific. Pochettino's tactics were spot on and prevented City from playing their usual game.

If we have a good tactic or two and we play to our best under the circumstances, we can do these. Yes, even away.

City play very narrow. They force you to commit players in the middle so that their wingers can have more space. Somewhere in there... there is a weakness... we need to exploit it. Chelsea forced the wingers to have to draw nearer to midfield by swarming Rodri, which meant there was loads of space from time to time, on the wings for them(Chelsea).
« Last Edit: Today at 03:15:47 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,784
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #133 on: Today at 02:54:10 pm »
Ederson and Rodri out of the internationals with "niggles"..  Sure.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,845
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #134 on: Today at 02:55:55 pm »
Wonder which of our players will get knocks on international duty...?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #135 on: Today at 03:10:15 pm »
I hope we smash these c*nts.

In reality though, whether we win the title (or not) will not come down to this game in isolation. A nice bonus, for sure, but ultimately if we (mostly!) beat the bottom twelve home and away, we will be there or thereabouts  especially given our points total after a tough set of opening fixtures.

We should go out there and play with the freedom of having nothing to lose and see what we end up with.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,159
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #136 on: Today at 03:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 03:10:15 pm
I hope we smash these c*nts.

In reality though, whether we win the title (or not) will not come down to this game in isolation. A nice bonus, for sure, but ultimately if we (mostly!) beat the bottom twelve home and away, we will be there or thereabouts  especially given our points total after a tough set of opening fixtures.

We should go out there and play with the freedom of having nothing to lose and see what we end up with.

A title would be a nice bonus, but to be honest, I don't expect it.
I am firmly looking forward to securing 4th. I was afraid at one point that we may not be in a position to make 4th this season and so even though I am the optimistic type, I headed into this season with a worrying feeling we're going to miss out on 4th again perhaps.

Now- if you ask me, those doubts are mostly gone. But I'm not going to sour my season by dreaming for more... and losing out on something which wasn't on the cards in the first place. I wasn't ready for a challenge- we weren't ready for one. In my mind, we're still in a transitional season. Anything can happen.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:24:27 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,118
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #137 on: Today at 03:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 03:10:15 pm
I hope we smash these c*nts.

In reality though, whether we win the title (or not) will not come down to this game in isolation. A nice bonus, for sure, but ultimately if we (mostly!) beat the bottom twelve home and away, we will be there or thereabouts  especially given our points total after a tough set of opening fixtures.

We should go out there and play with the freedom of having nothing to lose and see what we end up with.


Yeah, but beating Machester City - twice preferably, is the quickest way to be right in the mix for the title.
We're instantly 6 points better off compared to them.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #138 on: Today at 04:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 03:10:15 pm
I hope we smash these c*nts.

In reality though, whether we win the title (or not) will not come down to this game in isolation. A nice bonus, for sure, but ultimately if we (mostly!) beat the bottom twelve home and away, we will be there or thereabouts  especially given our points total after a tough set of opening fixtures.

We should go out there and play with the freedom of having nothing to lose and see what we end up with.

Preventing Man City winning against us would make a massive differenceI dont think we go there with nothing to lose..a defeat would be a massive blow.

Its effectively a 6 point swing if we lose
« Last Edit: Today at 05:02:07 pm by Brain Potter »
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,913
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:40:52 pm
Yeah, but beating Machester City - twice preferably, is the quickest way to be right in the mix for the title.
We're instantly 6 points better off compared to them.

Arguably 12!
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,348
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #140 on: Today at 06:15:29 pm »
Thanks for the well written and inspiring OP Grobbelrevel. My first thoughts on the game are that Baldie will overthink his approach, and Klopp will keep it simple, turning us in to the offensive side in their plastic gaff.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:19:30 pm by markedasred »
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #141 on: Today at 07:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:53:21 pm
Preventing Man City winning against us would make a massive differenceI dont think we go there with nothing to lose..a defeat would be a massive blow.

Its effectively a 6 point swing if we lose
It's too early for that. Look at it the other way round. Beating them doesnt mean we'll win the league. They look more beatable than recent years.

Their previous teams wouldn't have lost to Wolves and Arsenal. So, it's just one game and not a title decider.

« Last Edit: Today at 07:05:41 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,185
  • JFT 97
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #142 on: Today at 07:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:53:21 pm
Preventing Man City winning against us would make a massive differenceI dont think we go there with nothing to lose..a defeat would be a massive blow.

Its effectively a 6 point swing if we lose

It isn't lose at the Emtyhad win at Anfield later in the season and it is a zero point swing. The pressure is firmly on City. They usually beat us at home, anything else is a bad result.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 994
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #143 on: Today at 07:16:30 pm »
I think we stand a better chance of winning if we do not do the invert with Trent, especially if Doku starts.

But apart from that I think our chances of very decent of picking up a result.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,351
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #144 on: Today at 07:59:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:04:10 pm
Their previous teams wouldn't have lost to Wolves and Arsenal. So, it's just one game and not a title decider.


In a literal sense this is true but if you look at recent past City title wins there are some unusual results in 1st 12 -14 games (up to mid Nov break)

20/21  beaten by Leicester, drew with Leeds, WBA

21/22 beaten away at Spurs, draw at home v Southampton, defeat at home by Palace

22/23 drew with Villa and Newcastle, beaten at home by Brentford

I understand everyone looking for a weakness but over the last few seasons City have been vulnerable to some poor results early in the season. Getting beat by Wolves and getting beat away by your nearest title challenger from the season before isnt necessarily some massive evidence of a new weakness. Maybe it will be a sign of a bigger flaw this season. Maybe itll just follow the recent trend of them getting better as the season progresses.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:01:07 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 