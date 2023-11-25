Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST) (Read 5153 times)
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,355
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
«
Reply #120 on:
Today
at 08:53:44 am »
Could say the same about us. We've only conceded the least goals due to Alisson. He's going to have to be right on it for this one.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2