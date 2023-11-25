Lovely OP mate.



So it seems as if (from reading previous posts) Gvardiol, Emerson and Kovacic have all withdrawn from the internationals. 1-0 City before the game kicks off !



Right now we're at the wrong end of the international drivel at this stage so we'll see how our lot do, allover the world, (while City rest up).



Bullshit another 12.30 kick off, obviously.



Been musing to myself about pressing and transition. Looking back at the Brentford game they got around us quite frequently and effectively though we did score our first from the press. That's my main worry against City. They are comfortable and clever on the ball from 1 to 11. I don't think we are collectively coherent yet on the pressing and if we lose this is where we lose. On the other hand, with Jones, Gravenberch, Konate, Macca all back and available and wild 5 up front then, literally, anything is possible and we can probably physically match them for 100 minutes with the bench we will have.



I think if we get a fair shake from the refs etc (!!!!) then we could do some real damage here and a win is deffo possible.





