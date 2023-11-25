We ended 2022/23 with 7th best away record in PL. 9th best away from home in goals conceded.



On a ppg record I think we have the 8th best record in PL so far this season.



On a goals conceded per game we are currently joint 7th best.



For the last 5 PL winners the average goals conceded away from home in a season is 14, with the most being 17. Even title winners dont batter teams regularly away from home. Its about grinding out wins most of the time based on defensive solidity.



Weve not kept a clean sheet away from home in any game. Conceded 8 in 6 away in PL. That type of record is trending towards conceding a fair few over 20 away from home in the PL.



Unless we tighten up defensively away from home then we have virtually no chance of winning PL. City away is the ultimate test in that regard. Id take a 4-4 draw now but in reality for potential long term success we need to show our defensive solidity away from home. Go to City and get a clean sheet. Keep the goals against in remaining 13 PL away games to 12 or less. If we dont then we just wont accumulate enough points away from home to be a team that breaks 85 points, nevermind 90.



