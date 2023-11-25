I want to see more posts like this.



Thanks OP.Feeling confident going into this unlike last season because we've done our job by beating teams we should beat (Newcastle makes up for Luton).Why am I confident? Because we have tools to hurt them:1. They are vulnerable to transitions and we're very quick in midfield and attack.2. They'll press but we have more solutions with the guile of the likes of Grav, Szobo and Darwin's pace.3. They've looked very beatable so far. In fact, they've regressed IMO.Let's go for it because we have qualities that they fear. I'd start Grav, Darwin and Diaz because we need that pace and power to hurt their slow defensive spine (Rodri, Dias and Ake?)Gvardiol looks awkward and Mo would love to play against him.