Author Topic: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)  (Read 3357 times)

Offline Red Beret

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:11:22 am »
Urgh. Between shit refs, playing City, an international break and potential injuries, my nerves are going to be shredded by the time of this game.
Popcorn's Art

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:16:56 am »
I detest international football outside of the tournaments at the best of times. Don't like breaks.

What did Chelsea do well against City that we can implement?

As Mac is away on international duty, do we go for Endo, Gravenberch and Dom in midfield?
Offline spider-neil

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:38:13 am »
I thought we were giving it a good go at their place last season until Robbo dived in and was bypassed and they scored. It was downhill from there.
Offline slaphead

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:45:23 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm
Klopp needs to rule out most of our international players with whatever injuury springs to mind.  Meaningless international distractions from prep for a massive game.

The problem is most players absolutely love playing for their country. We hate internationals but listen to most players speak and they love it.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:43:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:04:32 pm
Thanks OP.

Feeling confident going into this unlike last season because we've done our job by beating teams we should beat (Newcastle makes up for Luton).

Why am I confident? Because we have tools to hurt them:
1. They are vulnerable to transitions and we're very quick in midfield and attack.
2. They'll press but we have more solutions with the guile of the likes of Grav, Szobo and Darwin's pace.
3. They've looked very beatable so far. In fact, they've regressed IMO.

Let's go for it because we have qualities that they fear. I'd start Grav, Darwin and Diaz because we need that pace and power to hurt their slow defensive spine (Rodri, Dias and Ake?)

Gvardiol looks awkward and Mo would love to play against him.
I want to see more posts like this.
Offline Knight

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #85 on: Today at 11:12:33 am »
Take a draw every day of the week here. Although if City go on a monster spring run as normal we might need to have a head start on them.
Online thaddeus

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:18:12 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:16:56 am
I detest international football outside of the tournaments at the best of times. Don't like breaks.

What did Chelsea do well against City that we can implement?

As Mac is away on international duty, do we go for Endo, Gravenberch and Dom in midfield?
They pressed relentlessly and won possession high up frequently.  We're better at that than Chelsea.

In some ways it's a shame as it provided a dress rehearsal for when Man City play us but equally it might have knocked their seemingly unshakable confidence to have been cut open so frequently.  It was such a contrast to the way they breezed through the Manchester derby.
Online Gus 1855

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:32:20 am »
Not sure the 12:30 kick off doesn't actually suit us here.

They'll have players away too, as do we, the early kick off will make the atmosphere there even crapper. We'll be up for it being able to go top and hopefully a few players back.

From purely the perspective of getting a result, I think I'd rather a 12:30am kick off on saturday versus these than a 4pm on Sunday.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 11:32:20 am
Not sure the 12:30 kick off doesn't actually suit us here.

They'll have players away too, as do we, the early kick off will make the atmosphere there even crapper. We'll be up for it being able to go top and hopefully a few players back.

From purely the perspective of getting a result, I think I'd rather a 12:30am kick off on saturday versus these than a 4pm on Sunday.

We have lost heavily in two early games there during when Klopp and Guardiola have been in charge from what I recall.  5-1 in 17-18 and 4-1 last season.
Offline slaphead

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:43:19 am
I want to see more posts like this.

Thanks OP.

Feeling confident going into this unlike last season because we've done our job by beating teams we should beat (Newcastle makes up for Luton).

Why am I confident? Because we have tools to hurt them:
1. They are vulnerable to transitions and we're very quick in midfield and attack.
2. They'll press but we have more solutions with the guile of the likes of Grav, Szobo and Darwin's pace.
3. They've looked very beatable so far. In fact, they've regressed IMO.

Let's go for it because we have qualities that they fear. I'd start Grav, Darwin and Diaz because we need that pace and power to hurt their slow defensive spine (Rodri, Dias and Ake?)

Gvardiol looks awkward and Mo would love to play against him.
Online Gus 1855

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #90 on: Today at 12:16:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:10:24 pm
We have lost heavily in two early games there during when Klopp and Guardiola have been in charge from what I recall.  5-1 in 17-18 and 4-1 last season.

Do you think that's a reason to indicate how we'll do this time round?

From memory in 17-18 we had Mane sent off early doors and up to that point had competed well. Our defence was Moreno, Klavan, Matip and a young Trent.

Last year was just last year, we were crap.
Online StevoHimself

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #91 on: Today at 12:25:20 pm »
Do we ever win here?

Was unable to watch the match last year and was very suprised to see we had gone ahead via a Salah goal. Remember walking past that restaurant Piccola near the Litherland Tesco and seeing images of City players celebrating a goal on the tele in there, before reading about successive goals on my phone. Was a slightly depressing walk home.
Offline Zlen

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #92 on: Today at 12:30:34 pm »
Easiest way to ensure were up there at the end of the season is to take points off these in both games. No fear, leave nothing out there, give them nothing. Fucking into the cheating fucks.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #93 on: Today at 12:37:07 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:25:20 pm
Do we ever win here?

Was unable to watch the match last year and was very suprised to see we had gone ahead via a Salah goal. Remember walking past that restaurant Piccola near the Litherland Tesco and seeing images of City players celebrating a goal on the tele in there, before reading about successive goals on my phone. Was a slightly depressing walk home.

We have won there in the past, but it's going back now. I remember Coutinho scoring a beauty with some lovely play with Bobby. But I think that was early on in Klopp's reign, we really need to break the voodoo.
Online StevoHimself

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #94 on: Today at 12:40:37 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:37:07 pm
We have won there in the past, but it's going back now. I remember Coutinho scoring a beauty with some lovely play with Bobby. But I think that was early on in Klopp's reign, we really need to break the voodoo.

Am I wrong for thinking the goal he scored in that game might have been Bobby's first for us?
Online the BIG fella

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #95 on: Today at 01:04:12 pm »
How is everyone's ring piece going in to this one? lol
