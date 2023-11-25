Thanks Grobbelrevell for the excellent post.



This is obviously our toughest game of the season but I think well be up for it.



Doku or Grealish will target Trent on our right and theyll also target our other full back. For me Gomez is a better defender than Tsimikas and so he should start. Its a tight call between Matip and Konate but I think Konate just shades it because hell be more physical against Haaland. Our midfield will need to keep Silva and Foden quiet which will be tough.



For me, we need to focus firstly on being tight in defence and to win the personal duals. Alisson is going to be asked to make some crucial saves which he will do. Forget bombing forwards from the back.



Im not sure that Id start MacAllister as he has looked a bit vulnerable recently but then again its up to him to put this behind him. Id pick two from Mac, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo and Gravenberch to start alongside Szoboszlai with two coming on as subs when we run out of gas. Our midfield are young and fit and thats where I hope we have the edge. Gakpo, Gravenberch and Szoboszlai are too fast for their midfield but I wouldnt expect to see all 3 on at once.



Keep pressing hard and give City no time on the ball.



Sit deep and keep our shape and then when we get the ball back hit them hard; Szoboszlai, Nunez and Salah are all great on the counter. I think Jotas form makes him favourite to start over Diaz and his finishing is almost on a par with Mos. Have confidence and patience and let our front 3 rip holes in their defence. Keep our midfield and defence compact. Pick up their runners and dont allow them to get past our full backs.



Lets not gift them any chances and give them no time on the ball. Avoid a red card at all costs.



For me we have the midfield and forwards to win the game provided we win the key tackles and dont get isolated.