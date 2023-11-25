« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)  (Read 2287 times)

Offline andy07

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:28:39 pm »
We are behind enemy lines for this one but couldnt turn down the offer of tickets.  They are not quite clicking but neither are we.  Have a sneeky feeling this is the day Nunez upstages Haaland.  Our defence is my biggest concern though, we have not been tight enough at the back all season.  Will go for 1-2.
Offline zamagiure

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:56:52 pm »
Have we not the best defense in the league 
Offline jepovic

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:01:31 pm »
None of these teams have that imposing solidity and ruthlessness that they had a few years ago.
Could go any way.
I think we need at least 2, probably more, to win, but its clearly not impossible as Chelsea got 4
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:01:55 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 09:56:52 pm
Have we not the best defense in the league 

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:03:00 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:01:31 pm
None of these teams have that imposing solidity and ruthlessness that they had a few years ago.
Could go any way.
I think we need at least 2, probably more, to win, but its clearly not impossible as Chelsea got 4
City look old to be honest. They are slowing down and their depth is what it used to be.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:06:05 pm »
It's going to be Michael "Abu Dhabi" Oliver as Ref isn't it.
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:06:23 pm »
Another 2 weeks of this.  My head is going to be on pluto by the time we play. 
Offline BoRed

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:06:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:21:08 pm
that plus won't get us much will it?

Three points, hopefully. :)
Offline neil4ad

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:17:47 pm »
Just want to echo earlier posts here about a fantastic OP for this thread -- really sums up many of my thoughts.
Offline slaphead

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:18:06 pm »
Tell you what, if Van Dijk keeps the level of performance up he has been showing lately I fancy us in any game. No matter who or where. There's a buzz and an unpredictability about us again. Andros Townsend was on the radio earlier talking about playing us, says its totally different to any time he's played us in that the entire team are floating around, quick, looking for the ball and Nunez over the top scares the shit out of teams. Could be another 4-4 here. Anyones game
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm »
There are rumours on twitter that Ederson has withdrawn from the Brazil squad, which will mean Alisson having to play two games no doubt. He didn't look very injured yesterday.  ::)
Offline SamLad

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:25:47 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm
There are rumours on twitter that Ederson has withdrawn from the Brazil squad, which will mean Alisson having to play two games no doubt. He didn't look very injured yesterday.  ::)
and Gvardiol's withdrawn from the Croatia squad.  yeah, they both looked just fine yesterday.
Offline shook

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:28:45 pm »
they've tripped over the bag of money just mailed to them. Out for 10 days.
Offline andy07

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm »
Klopp needs to rule out most of our international players with whatever injuury springs to mind.  Meaningless international distractions from prep for a massive game.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:10:52 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:01:55 pm


After Trent puts too many crosses into the box:

"CAN WE NOT KNOCK IT?"
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:12:07 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm
There are rumours on twitter that Ederson has withdrawn from the Brazil squad, which will mean Alisson having to play two games no doubt. He didn't look very injured yesterday.  ::)

Alisson probably want to take this chance to impress because Ederson seem to be the coach's number 1 currently.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:21:08 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:28:39 pm
Have a sneeky feeling this is the day Nunez upstages Haaland.
Already done that. Their first competitive match, Community Shield last year.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:31:19 am »
Good time to play them regardless of the result, get it over with.

If we are to be in a title race what you don't want these away in the run-in, feel it looms too large.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:48:04 am »
Probably the fixture I hate the most. We dont tend to do well away at these and an early kick off after an international break makes it so much worse. Not confident at all. For now Im just hoping none of our players get injured whilst away.

Offline Bobinhood

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:03:15 am »
I'd like to see Dom go all KDB on them, Konate pocket Halland quite vigorously and Darwin rip them an unending series of new ones.

Could be incoming, who knows.  i feel like we will be as up for this as we were flat at Toulouse. the opposite side of the coin. super high pressure not none at all. We thrive in that place imo, those three guys not least among many. 
Offline stockdam

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:28:08 am »
Thanks Grobbelrevell for the excellent post.

This is obviously our toughest game of the season but I think well be up for it.

Doku or Grealish will target Trent on our right and theyll also target our other full back. For me Gomez is a better defender than Tsimikas and so he should start. Its a tight call between Matip and Konate but I think Konate just shades it because hell be more physical against Haaland. Our midfield will need to keep Silva and Foden quiet which will be tough.

For me, we need to focus firstly on being tight in defence and to win the personal duals. Alisson is going to be asked to make some crucial saves which he will do. Forget bombing forwards from the back.

Im not sure that Id start MacAllister as he has looked a bit vulnerable recently but then again its up to him to put this behind him. Id pick two from Mac, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo and Gravenberch to start alongside Szoboszlai with two coming on as subs when we run out of gas. Our midfield are young and fit and thats where I hope we have the edge. Gakpo, Gravenberch and Szoboszlai are too fast for their midfield but I wouldnt expect to see all 3 on at once.

Keep pressing hard and give City no time on the ball.

Sit deep and keep our shape and then when we get the ball back hit them hard; Szoboszlai, Nunez and Salah are all great on the counter. I think Jotas form makes him favourite to start over Diaz and his finishing is almost on a par with Mos. Have confidence and patience and let our front 3 rip holes in their defence. Keep our midfield and defence compact. Pick up their runners and dont allow them to get past our full backs.

Lets not gift them any chances and give them no time on the ball. Avoid a red card at all costs.

For me we have the midfield and forwards to win the game provided we win the key tackles and dont get isolated.
Offline 4pool

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:28:24 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:06:48 am
English football is as bent as fuck.

It'll be fucking Taylor, the cheating c*nt.

It won't be Taylor, Andy. He just did the Chelsea v City match. So, the same Ref doesn't get the same team two matches in a row. Which is why I guess it will be Oliver. Hooper might be a shout as well.
Offline neil4ad

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:47:24 am »
LFC will have to start strong -- tough one in an early match right after the break. Dom, Ryan, and Curtis in midfield please
Offline Cruyff Turn

Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester City vs. Liverpool | 25/11/2023 | 12:30(BST)
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:16:33 am »
Hopefully Gomez, Konate, Curtis and Ryan recover from their injuries and we avoid additional injuries during the international matches.

We haven't beaten them away in the league since I think Jurgen's first season? A draw would be good enough at this stage.
