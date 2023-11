Tell you what, if Van Dijk keeps the level of performance up he has been showing lately I fancy us in any game. No matter who or where. There's a buzz and an unpredictability about us again. Andros Townsend was on the radio earlier talking about playing us, says its totally different to any time he's played us in that the entire team are floating around, quick, looking for the ball and Nunez over the top scares the shit out of teams. Could be another 4-4 here. Anyones game