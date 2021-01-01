MoTM : Nunez (real shame the lad didn't get a deserved goal, but his contribution for the team was emmense). I really can't believe how much his game outside the box has come on and improved in the last year. His touch and passing are superb.Honourable mentions : Mo (obviously), Tsimikas and VVD.Excellent first half. Full of energy and quick passing. Carved open Brenford a lot. All the things that have been missing in the last two.Jota being dragged to the floor in the box...Matip being booked for an opposition player fouling him...Second half, meh. Great goal by Jota.Brentford are slick quick passing team. Fill the box when attacking and when defending. Mbeumo, I really like that lad. Never made a bad pass (although his shooting was wayward) and has really, really quick feet.Three points in the bag, second in the league and point off of Man Shitty. No complaints, yet.