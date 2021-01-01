« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74

Dim Glas

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:15:11 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 04:12:40 pm
Infuriating isnt it.

Also funny how the player that Endo tackled magically recovered from writhing around in agony the minute that the red wasnt given by VAR.

thats what fucked me off about that, he was trying to get Endo sent off. Nothing wrong with him. Both players made contact with each other, but one was honest and got on with it, the other feigned injury.   Endo was a bit lucky not to get booked today, but otherwise, a solid enough game, stepping into a game he likely wouldn't have started, he like Tsimikas are two squad players who performed their roles well for the team today and helped get the 3 points.

Matip and Virgil where very good, the goals where great, all in all a deserved win and done with a few injuries having piled up.
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:35:55 pm
Table's about to shape up, with 2 familiar faces at the top... and a 3rd one.
thaddeus

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:39:16 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:35:55 pm
Table's about to shape up, with 2 familiar faces at the top... and a 3rd one.
Liverpool, Arsenal... and Man City?
rushyman

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm
Is Thomas Frank out of his mind?

Saying Endos challenge was the same as Rashfords 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

You fucking nutcase

It's not even a foul
rushyman

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 11:46:49 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 04:12:40 pm
Infuriating isnt it.

Also funny how the player that Endo tackled magically recovered from writhing around in agony the minute that the red wasnt given by VAR.

This bullshit drives me insane

They're coached to actually stay down writhing anout

Thomas Frank and his shit hair desperately wanting reds. It's a disgrace it was actually looked at
GreatEx

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:48:13 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm
Is Thomas Frank out of his mind?

Not at all, he's since some of the nonsense Liverpool plays have been sent off for this season and is wondering why he can't have a slice.

But he should realise that the refs only feel emboldened to do the big steal away from at Anfield. When they're in our gaff they go for the attritional approach with little fouls to kill momentum, advantages not given, that sort of thing.
touchlineban

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:50:02 pm
MoTM : Nunez (real shame the lad didn't get a deserved goal, but his contribution for the team was emmense). I really can't believe how much his game outside the box has come on and improved in the last year.  His touch and passing are superb.

Honourable mentions : Mo (obviously), Tsimikas and VVD.

Excellent first half.  Full of energy and quick passing.  Carved open Brenford a lot.  All the things that have been missing in the last two.

Jota being dragged to the floor in the box...

Matip being booked for an opposition player fouling him...

Second half, meh.  Great goal by Jota.

Brentford are slick quick passing team.  Fill the box when attacking and when defending.  Mbeumo, I really like that lad.  Never made a bad pass (although his shooting was wayward) and has really, really quick feet.

Three points in the bag, second in the league and point off of Man Shitty.  No complaints, yet.

:)
Cruyff Turn

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 11:56:33 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm
The XG for this game was pretty much level pegging.

I hadnt quite seen it as being that closeonce we scored it seemed pretty routine

Don't think it was that close regardless of XG. They had a good chance one on one, but we had 2 in the first half, scored one and Mo should have probably put the 2nd one away right before half-time.

They had more of a go once we were 2-0 and 3-0 up, but they never had put too much pressure on us during key periods of the match.
rushyman

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 11:58:10 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:48:13 pm
Not at all, he's since some of the nonsense Liverpool plays have been sent off for this season and is wondering why he can't have a slice.

But he should realise that the refs only feel emboldened to do the big steal away from at Anfield. When they're in our gaff they go for the attritional approach with little fouls to kill momentum, advantages not given, that sort of thing.

Getting pissed off with the duplicity of these managers to be honest

Wagging his finger at VAR over a 50/50 challenge.

Be interesting to see if the Aussie yob at spurs keeps that 'I was brought up to respect refs' stuff. I mean he said it on the actual day he got booked for dissent
Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
Reply #289 on: Today at 12:40:35 am
All things considered, a great 3 goals and 3 points. Haven't got a clue how the xG was worked out, I guess it comes in part from Nunez' offside goals not counting towards xG even though it was clear evidence of our creativity.

Don't see how Endo can be sent off there, i agree that maybe bookings should be reviewed to make it a little clearer.
jckliew

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
Reply #290 on: Today at 12:57:51 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:40:35 am
All things considered, a great 3 goals and 3 points. Haven't got a clue how the xG was worked out, I guess it comes in part from Nunez' offside goals not counting towards xG even though it was clear evidence of our creativity.

Don't see how Endo can be sent off there, i agree that maybe bookings should be reviewed to make it a little clearer.
Was not even a yellow. Both players going into the tackle on a 50-50 ball, without studs up.
How is that even a yellow, let alone a red?
Football has become a pansy's game. McMahon would be living in misery playing football in this age.
shank94

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
Reply #291 on: Today at 01:11:59 am
Great win! Delighted with the strong bounce back. Hopefully a clean NT break and we have Jones, Gravy Gomez, Konate back fit and ready. Going to be a long boring two weeks ffs
StL-Dono

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
Reply #292 on: Today at 02:37:00 am
Great, hard-fought result.  I thought Nunez was outstanding, Tsimikas and Endo greatly improved from midweek, VVD brilliant as has been usual this season.   

What got under my skin was the way Tierney gave a free kick nearly every single time we pressed them from behind and they immediately toppled to the ground.  It seemed like it was reflexive from him.  LFC challenge, Brentford falls over, free kick.  Rinse and repeat. 

It seems our players mostly try to play out of a challenge like that, rarely just dive, and from time to time, lose the ball because of their honesty.  To me that was the most frustrating thing from a much needed winning performance. 
