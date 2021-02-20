« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74  (Read 5438 times)

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #240 on: Today at 05:42:50 pm »
their manager is a bit of a twat
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #241 on: Today at 06:30:52 pm »
Whisper it silently but we can win the league this year. City look beatable.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,911
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #242 on: Today at 06:37:10 pm »
In 2nd place and a point behind City at the top of the table now.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,866
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #243 on: Today at 06:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:37:10 pm
In 2nd place and a point behind City at the top of the table now.

Aye but we're in the 97th percentile for losing ground duels or some shit so it means nothing remember.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,911
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #244 on: Today at 06:53:24 pm »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,646
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #245 on: Today at 06:54:49 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:41:45 pm
Aye but we're in the 97th percentile for losing ground duels or some shit so it means nothing remember.

As a team? That would be shocking - and would have had us much further down the table. I'm guessing that's not true.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,378
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #246 on: Today at 06:56:19 pm »
Considering the amount of injuries then this was probably more of a slog than it otherwise would have been. Fair play to Brentford though, they are well coached and way better than their budget would indicate they should be. I think Thomas Frank is a really good manager. If ManU is going to move on from Ten Hag then they could do way worse than appointing him. They played us tough and fair, we just had the better attackers and that's that. On to ManC!

Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,159
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #247 on: Today at 06:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:53:24 pm


Genuinely incredible from klopp and coaches - cant think of another example of a top team changing their entire midfield and being instantly elite
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,638
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #248 on: Today at 07:03:11 pm »
C'mon folks .  It's there for the taking !
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #249 on: Today at 07:10:52 pm »
All the players need an "I survived Paul Tierney" sticker today.

Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,509
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #250 on: Today at 07:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:41:26 pm
Before the Matip yellow it was the worst the crowd has been in years - worse than the usual indifference these days and actually quite hostile towards our players at anything
Sorry - I'm confused: Are you describing RAWK or the match day crowd?
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,302
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #251 on: Today at 07:29:29 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:59:24 pm
Genuinely incredible from klopp and coaches - cant think of another example of a top team changing their entire midfield and being instantly elite
Especially having to put up with Endo in there as well eh!? :)
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Cruyff Turn

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #252 on: Today at 07:35:30 pm »
Great win and important 3 points against an unusual side, particularly with the injuries in midfield.

- They had a chance which Ali made a great save, I think Trent would have covered it as well. We however were clinical, good buildup for the goal from all involved. Mo had a great chance to completely kill the game after his 1st goal towarda the end of the first half, following a  great ball by Trent.

- Up until 2-0 they didn't apply preasure on us, they got a bit wind with multiple corners, ali with a good save and Van Dijk with a great clearance. We profesionally finished the game and were ruthless in front of goal. It was much needed, the work ethic was what was needed.

Hopefully our midfield recovers from injuries in 2 weeks time
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,691
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #253 on: Today at 07:38:10 pm »
At the start of the season would happily take 2nd one point behind, on the verge of winning our Europa League group and a QF home tie in The League Cup.

Good time the break to regroup ahead of the City game.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #254 on: Today at 07:41:06 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 05:42:50 pm
their manager is a bit of a twat

Looks like he's just materialised from a 90's rave. Luckily they don't drug test the managers.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,492
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #255 on: Today at 07:41:57 pm »
We love you Tierney, we do!

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,430
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #256 on: Today at 07:53:45 pm »
Brilliant result & 3 very important points!

Thought Endo had a very good game and I really enjoyed Jota's goal - was right in front of in on the KOP - cant beat it when you scream 'get in' before it hits the back of the net!  :scarf

1 point behind City before we play them after the international break - if someone would have said that at the start of the season, I'd have snapped their hand off!
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,855
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #257 on: Today at 07:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 Today at 12:19:06 pm
I've got a feeling Tierney will give us everything today. Trust me.


Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,167
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #258 on: Today at 07:59:33 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:48:50 pm
I was a teeny bit concerned before the game with the team being depleted so that was a really good win. A solid 3 nil with a few great individual moments by players.

After that I half wish we had another game coming soon but we do need our squad fit again.

Great stuff Reds.
Maybe the injuries and the last few poor games polished off that arrogance and complacency that had seeped into the team?
I thought we looked determined from the start for once, playing at a high tempo.
Far too many games we have played too slowly and statically
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,905
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62 Jota 74
« Reply #259 on: Today at 08:01:59 pm »
Eventually a good win, though our Achilles heel of starting sluggish appeared again. Its like we need to get a sweat on, or something igniting us, that kicks us into life, Tiernees poor decision appeared to kick the team and fans into life today.
Were good enough, but the key to winning a league is being consistent enough, ranging from within 90 minutes, to a run of games, from 4-5 to 10-15. I know we have it, we just need to sow it together and become that consistent team.

Nice shout out to Endo and Kostos, for solid performances, they needed it as much as we did.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 