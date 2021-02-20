Eventually a good win, though our Achilles heel of starting sluggish appeared again. Its like we need to get a sweat on, or something igniting us, that kicks us into life, Tiernees poor decision appeared to kick the team and fans into life today.
Were good enough, but the key to winning a league is being consistent enough, ranging from within 90 minutes, to a run of games, from 4-5 to 10-15. I know we have it, we just need to sow it together and become that consistent team.
Nice shout out to Endo and Kostos, for solid performances, they needed it as much as we did.