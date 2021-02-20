Great win and important 3 points against an unusual side, particularly with the injuries in midfield.



- They had a chance which Ali made a great save, I think Trent would have covered it as well. We however were clinical, good buildup for the goal from all involved. Mo had a great chance to completely kill the game after his 1st goal towarda the end of the first half, following a great ball by Trent.



- Up until 2-0 they didn't apply preasure on us, they got a bit wind with multiple corners, ali with a good save and Van Dijk with a great clearance. We profesionally finished the game and were ruthless in front of goal. It was much needed, the work ethic was what was needed.



Hopefully our midfield recovers from injuries in 2 weeks time