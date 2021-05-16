« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62  (Read 1496 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40
« Reply #80 on: Today at 03:20:21 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:19:41 pm
I know and this time not even VAR can do anything about it.
Tried their best and probably realised theres no possible way they could justify it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40
« Reply #81 on: Today at 03:20:25 pm »
Thank fuck for that
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40
« Reply #82 on: Today at 03:20:39 pm »
Were ok though. No red
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40
« Reply #83 on: Today at 03:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:17:14 pm
Gakpo just seems a bit out of sorts in form
Dont think hes got going yet this season, but didnt think hes done too badly today
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40
« Reply #84 on: Today at 03:21:01 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:20:21 pm
Tried their best and probably realised theres no possible way they could justify it.

Those players should have been booked for trying to get a fellow professional sent off.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40
« Reply #85 on: Today at 03:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:18:57 pm
If that's given as a red I think i'm seriously done with football.

I am sure they were tempted.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40
« Reply #86 on: Today at 03:23:34 pm »
57 Endo breaks again, but not the best balll and it sends Nunez wide to the right
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40
« Reply #87 on: Today at 03:24:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:23:34 pm
57 Endo breaks again, but not the best balll and it sends Nunez wide to the right
Theyd have been fuming had we scored from that with their player still off the pitch
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40
« Reply #88 on: Today at 03:26:00 pm »
59 we guve the ball away and Brentford are away, Matip cant make a tackle but big Vjrj is across to tidy up for a corner

Which Endo clears.



Over to Sir Bob?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40
« Reply #89 on: Today at 03:26:25 pm »
Here we go. Ball will be out
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40
« Reply #90 on: Today at 03:26:32 pm »
Think its me?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40
« Reply #91 on: Today at 03:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:25:16 pm
Can we afford to pull Matip? He's on a yellow already and someone seems desperate to send one of ours off.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40
« Reply #92 on: Today at 03:26:59 pm »
Brilliant from Kostas
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62
« Reply #93 on: Today at 03:27:01 pm »
2-0
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62
« Reply #94 on: Today at 03:27:12 pm »
61 Mo Scores 2-0 - brilliant from Kostas to keep that in.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:27:17 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:27:34 pm »
I forgot myself and actually celebrated that goal.  :D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:27:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:27:34 pm
I forgot myself and actually celebrated that goal.  :D
I didnt, was convinced it was out
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:27:59 pm »
VAR shows it clearly in.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:28:21 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:27:58 pm
I didnt, was convinced it was out
Mo didnt either think he thought the same as you
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Brentford Salah 40 62
« Reply #100 on: Today at 03:28:28 pm »
Awful defending from Brentford, they probably assumed Tierney would save them. A rare headed goal from Mo too
