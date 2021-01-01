Didi Hamann (Germany)Classy defensive midfielder who expertly anchored every team he played for, providing balance, protection for his back four, tidy distribution and a thunderous shot from range. His intelligence was also demonstrated through his positioning, reading of the game and vocal tactical instructions.Peter Schmeichel (Denmark)Not only a Premier League great, but an all-time great keeper. The Great Dane would be a popular choice for most experts All-Time Premier League XI. A commanding presence in his area, boasting top reflexes and agility, Schmeichel will start counter attacks with his accurate long throws to Bale and Hazard.