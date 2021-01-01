« previous next »
Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections  (Read 1630 times)

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 12:07:41 am »
Trent Alexander-Arnold - England

Online Chakan

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 12:24:24 am »
Nemanja Vidic

Online mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:22:47 am »
Bernardo Silva - Portugal

Online Hazell

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:25:14 am »
Javier Mascherano (Argentina)

Online Elzar

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:04:29 am »
Joel Matip
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:13:09 am »
Rio Ferdinand - England
Online NICHOLLS

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:10:14 am »


Frank Lampard (England)




Roberto Firmino (Brazil) - Bobby will weave some magic for me as my dynamic false #9: his creativity, intelligent movement and selfless workrate will support Bale, Hazard and Lampard.


Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:32:37 am »
Fabinho - Brazil


Online Elzar

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 12:04:51 pm »
Robin Van Persie
Online mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 12:19:54 pm »
Rodri - Spain





Online Chakan

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 12:45:19 pm »
Wayne Rooney

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:39:29 pm »
Alexis Sanchez - Chile

Offline Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 02:47:11 pm »
Gilberto Silva (Brazil)

Online red1977

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 03:15:40 pm »
Van Nistelrooy (Netherlands)

Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 03:42:39 pm »
Dimitar Berbatov - Bulgaria

Online Hazell

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 04:33:04 pm »
Jay Jay Okocha (Nigeria)

Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 05:53:04 pm »
Arjen Robben - Holland

Offline Samie

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 05:56:33 pm »
Riyad Mahrez

Online Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 06:07:34 pm »
Fernandinho - Brazil

Man Cheaty 20132022

Offline Lastrador

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 06:20:17 pm »
Emmanuel Petit (France)

Offline child-in-time

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 06:26:07 pm »
Ilkay Gundogan (Germany)

Online tubby

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 07:28:06 pm »
Denis Irwin - Ireland



Gary McAllister - Scotland

Offline child-in-time

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 07:48:41 pm »
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Netherlands)

Offline Lastrador

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 08:02:03 pm »
Michael Ballack (Germany)

Chelsea

Online Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 08:10:13 pm »
Freddie Ljungberg - Sweden

Offline Samie

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 08:18:39 pm »
David Ginola


Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 08:33:09 pm »
Philippe Coutinho - Brasil - Liverpool 2013-2018


Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 09:57:19 pm »
Damien Duff - Ireland

Online red1977

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 10:02:21 pm »
Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

Offline Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #69 on: Today at 12:22:19 am »
Gini Wijnaldum (Holland)

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #70 on: Today at 02:30:39 am »
Ruben Dias - Portugal

Online Chakan

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #71 on: Today at 02:35:18 am »
  Marc Overmars

Online mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #72 on: Today at 07:36:11 am »
Ashley Cole - England



Online Hazell

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #73 on: Today at 07:40:33 am »
Paul McGrath(Republic of Ireland)

Online Elzar

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #74 on: Today at 10:49:26 am »
Harry Kewell
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #75 on: Today at 11:50:39 am »
César Azpilicueta
Online NICHOLLS

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #76 on: Today at 12:49:36 pm »
Didi Hamann (Germany)

Classy defensive midfielder who expertly anchored every team he played for, providing balance, protection for his back four, tidy distribution and a thunderous shot from range. His intelligence was also demonstrated through his positioning, reading of the game and vocal tactical instructions.



Peter Schmeichel (Denmark)

Not only a Premier League great, but an all-time great keeper. The Great Dane would be a popular choice for most experts All-Time Premier League XI. A commanding presence in his area, boasting top reflexes and agility, Schmeichel will start counter attacks with his accurate long throws to Bale and Hazard.

Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #77 on: Today at 01:03:29 pm »
Daniel Agger - Denmark


Online Elzar

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #78 on: Today at 01:57:58 pm »
Steve McManaman
