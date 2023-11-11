Welcome to the world of Sly Sports where all football before 1992 does not exist. This is a Premier League era draft where you can pick any player who graced the league between the 1992/93 season and the present day.
Rules:
- All form is based on Premier League appearances only. e.g. If you pick George Weah, you get the shit Weah at City not the AC Milan one.
- Performances before the 1992/93 season do not exist, so John Barnes' days as a flying winger are long gone
- You can only pick one player from each nation and therefore by the end of the draft you will have 11 different nations represented in your line-up. e.g. If you draft Fernando Torres for Spain, then Xabi Alonso and every other Spaniard is then off limits to you.
- 2 hours per pick dropping down to 1 hour if you're really slow
- Draft hours are 9am - 11pm GMT (but you can pick outside of these if it's your turn and you're about)
- PM the next drafter after you pick on pain of death.
Draft order:
Teams:
1. Tubby
- Mo Salah (Egypt)
2. child-in-time
- Thierry Henry (France)
3. Lastrador
- Luis Suarez (Uruguay)
4. Draex
- Virgil Van Dijk (Holland)
5. Samie
- Steven Gerrard (England)
6. Vivabobbygraham
- Harry Kane (England)
7. Crosby Nick 128
- Alan Shearer (England)
8. red1977
- Patrick Vieira (France)
9. Betty Blue
- Sergio Aguero (Argentina)
10. Lone Star Red
- Sadio Mané (Senegal)
11. Chakan
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
12. Mikey_LFC
- Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)
13. Hazell
- Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast)
14. Elzar
- Roy Keane (Rep. Ireland)
15. RobbieRedman
- Dennis Bergkamp (Holland)
16. Nicholls
- Eden Hazard (Belgium), Gareth Bale (Wales),