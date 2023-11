Welcome to the world of Sly Sports where all football before 1992 does not exist. This is a Premier League era draft where you can pick any player who graced the league between the 1992/93 season and the present day.Rules:- All form is based on Premier League appearances only. e.g. If you pick George Weah, you get the shit Weah at City not the AC Milan one.- Performances before the 1992/93 season do not exist, so John Barnes' days as a flying winger are long gone- You can only pick one player from each nation and therefore by the end of the draft you will have 11 different nations represented in your line-up. e.g. If you draft Fernando Torres for Spain, then Xabi Alonso and every other Spaniard is then off limits to you.- 2 hours per pick dropping down to 1 hour if you're really slow- Draft hours are 9am - 11pm GMT (but you can pick outside of these if it's your turn and you're about)- PM the next drafter after you pick on pain of death.Draft order:Teams:1. Tubby - Mo Salah (Egypt)2. child-in-time - Thierry Henry (France)3. Lastrador - Luis Suarez (Uruguay)4. Draex - Virgil Van Dijk (Holland)5. Samie - Steven Gerrard (England)6. Vivabobbygraham - Harry Kane (England)7. Crosby Nick 128 - Alan Shearer (England)8. red1977 - Patrick Vieira (France)9. Betty Blue - Sergio Aguero (Argentina)10. Lone Star Red - Sadio Mané (Senegal)11. Chakan - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)12. Mikey_LFC - Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)13. Hazell - Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast)14. Elzar - Roy Keane (Rep. Ireland)15. RobbieRedman - Dennis Bergkamp (Holland)16. Nicholls - Eden Hazard (Belgium), Gareth Bale (Wales),