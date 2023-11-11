« previous next »
The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
Welcome to the world of Sly Sports where all football before 1992 does not exist. This is a Premier League era draft where you can pick any player who graced the league between the 1992/93 season and the present day.

Rules:

- All form is based on Premier League appearances only. e.g. If you pick George Weah, you get the shit Weah at City not the AC Milan one.

- Performances before the 1992/93 season do not exist, so John Barnes' days as a flying winger are long gone

- You can only pick one player from each nation and therefore by the end of the draft you will have 11 different nations represented in your line-up. e.g. If you draft Fernando Torres for Spain, then Xabi Alonso and every other Spaniard is then off limits to you.

- 2 hours per pick dropping down to 1 hour if you're really slow

- Draft hours are 9am - 11pm GMT (but you can pick outside of these if it's your turn and you're about)

- PM the next drafter after you pick on pain of death.

Draft order:



Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #1 on: November 11, 2023, 02:45:06 pm »
Mo Salah - Egypt

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #2 on: November 11, 2023, 02:49:00 pm »
Thierry Henry - France

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #3 on: November 11, 2023, 06:47:56 pm »
Luis Suarez (Uruguay)

Liverpool  (2010-2014)



Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #4 on: November 11, 2023, 07:01:55 pm »
Virgil Van Dijk (Holland)

Liverpool (2018 to present)



Head and shoulders above any central defender in the league, he is a god.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #5 on: November 11, 2023, 07:05:34 pm »
Steven Gerrard

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:05:31 pm »
Alan Shearer

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:33:00 pm »
Patrick Vieira (France)



Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:44:07 pm »
Harry Kane - England

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:11:07 pm »
Sergio Aguero (Argentina)

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:17:11 pm »
Sadio Mane - Senegal

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:08:12 pm »
Cristiano Ronaldo

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:41:40 pm »
Kevin De Bruyne

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:10:46 pm »
Roy Keane
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:25:30 pm »
Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast)

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:40:03 pm »
Dennis Bergkamp - Holland


Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - Selections
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:07:19 pm »


Eden Hazard (Belgium)




Gareth Bale (Wales)
