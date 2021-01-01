Think Mane played more often at right wing than Sanchez, and Kante more at DM than Thiago.



Mane played RW his first season here and got double figures, so I figured he was a better fit out there than Alexis.



I know Kante unsurprisingly played great as an 8, I think for Tuchel? But he was the best 6 in the world at his peak.



Sanchez is non-wing/position specific - he would attack from everywhere, centrally/either wing.Mane is the best left winger/forward I've seen at Anfield (the fact you have Trent on the right wing is perfect too - Trent's #1 assist target).Kante was a box to box defensive mid (winning the ball everywhere, not a holding #6. He always partnered a sitting CM/DM partner for Leicester, Chelsea and France).Thiago always gets the ball off the centrebacks/GK with the whole pitch/teammates infront of him (he's not a #8 for us, that was Gini/Curtis/Grav/Szobo/hopefully soon Mac Allister). Van Der Vaart has low defensive workrate so maybe your trio would actually more resemble the following anyway:-----VdVThiago--Kante