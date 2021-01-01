« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion  (Read 7111 times)

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,831
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #640 on: Today at 01:15:18 pm »
Haha love the flavour of that pick, Lone Star

Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 01:06:00 pm
Good side Robbie. Very few weaknesses besides being terrible husbands and fear of flying.

And Veron essentially meaning they're playing with 10 men  :P
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,461
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #641 on: Today at 01:16:42 pm »
Updated

Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,459
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #642 on: Today at 01:18:55 pm »
If I was being sensible my defender sub would be someone eligible who can cover full back and centre back. But my best option for that reeks of Manc (and weed) so cant bring myself to do it.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,831
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #643 on: Today at 01:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 01:18:55 pm
If I was being sensible my defender sub would be someone eligible who can cover full back and centre back. But my best option for that reeks of Manc (and weed) so cant bring myself to do it.

Pretty sure no-one is taking these subs seriously or even counting them in the vote. Except for Elzar's Ali Dia pick which was a masterstroke.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,461
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #644 on: Today at 01:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:22:27 pm
Pretty sure no-one is taking these subs seriously or even counting them in the vote. Except for Elzar's Ali Dia pick which was a masterstroke.

I found a midfielder I would have chosen instead of Strachan, but alas. Anyway all good.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,838
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #645 on: Today at 01:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:03:47 pm
I was very surprised Jota didn't go in the main draft though.

It was him or Diaz for me.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,459
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #646 on: Today at 01:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:22:27 pm
Pretty sure no-one is taking these subs seriously or even counting them in the vote. Except for Elzar's Ali Dia pick which was a masterstroke.

True. Henry why picking two Liverpool European Cup legends was met with deafening silence rather than universal praise. This country.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,091
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #647 on: Today at 01:52:34 pm »
Betty with Hadji. Chippo and him in he 90's...  ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,831
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #648 on: Today at 02:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:52:34 pm
Betty with Hadji. Chippo and him in he 90's...  ;D

Legends

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,459
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #649 on: Today at 02:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:03:39 pm
Legends



The Safri Duo.

Skip me, Im walking the dog Roy Keane style.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,831
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #650 on: Today at 02:32:02 pm »
Whoops. Just realised Red1977 already has a Belgian. He'll have to pick again.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #651 on: Today at 02:35:33 pm »
Oh, yup, sorry two minutes.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,831
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #652 on: Today at 02:36:29 pm »
If anyone is struggling for names, there's a definitive list of every foreigner to ever play in the Premier League here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_foreign_Premier_League_players
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,181
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #653 on: Today at 02:40:23 pm »


Subs: Zlatan, David Luiz, Clint Dempsey
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #654 on: Today at 02:43:01 pm »
Apologies, Sorted.
Logged

Online NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,098
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #655 on: Today at 02:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:40:23 pm


Subs: Zlatan, David Luiz, Clint Dempsey
Surely Mane left wing?

I'd also swap Thiago and Kante's positions too

Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,208
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #656 on: Today at 02:57:05 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 02:55:16 pm
Surely Mane left wing?

I'd also swap Thiago and Kante's positions too

Think Mane played more often at  right wing than Sanchez, and Kante more at DM than Thiago.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,181
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #657 on: Today at 03:07:03 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 02:55:16 pm
Surely Mane left wing?

I'd also swap Thiago and Kante's positions too

Mane played RW his first season here and got double figures, so I figured he was a better fit out there than Alexis.

I know Kante unsurprisingly played great as an 8, I think for Tuchel? But he was the best 6 in the world at his peak.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,831
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #658 on: Today at 03:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:07:03 pm
Mane played RW his first season here and got double figures, so I figured he was a better fit out there than Alexis.

I know Kante unsurprisingly played great as an 8, I think for Tuchel? But he was the best 6 in the world at his peak.

I'd try rotating the entire front three clockwise and making it into a tighter 433 rather than going for width. e.g. -

Mane on the left, Alexis central, Aubameyang right forward.

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,450
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #659 on: Today at 03:20:42 pm »
I'd definitely swap Mane and Alexis and play van der Vaart as a 10 with Kante and Thiago as a double pivot.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,098
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #660 on: Today at 03:25:40 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 02:57:05 pm
Think Mane played more often at  right wing than Sanchez, and Kante more at DM than Thiago.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:07:03 pm
Mane played RW his first season here and got double figures, so I figured he was a better fit out there than Alexis.

I know Kante unsurprisingly played great as an 8, I think for Tuchel? But he was the best 6 in the world at his peak.
Sanchez is non-wing/position specific - he would attack from everywhere, centrally/either wing.

Mane is the best left winger/forward I've seen at Anfield (the fact you have Trent on the right wing is perfect too - Trent's #1 assist target).

Kante was a box to box defensive mid (winning the ball everywhere, not a holding #6. He always partnered a sitting CM/DM partner for Leicester, Chelsea and France).

Thiago always gets the ball off the centrebacks/GK with the whole pitch/teammates infront of him (he's not a #8 for us, that was Gini/Curtis/Grav/Szobo/hopefully soon Mac Allister). Van Der Vaart has low defensive workrate so maybe your trio would actually more resemble the following anyway:

-----VdV
Thiago--Kante


« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:22 pm by NICHOLLS »
Logged

Online NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,098
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #661 on: Today at 03:28:25 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:20:42 pm
I'd definitely swap Mane and Alexis and play van der Vaart as a 10 with Kante and Thiago as a double pivot.
:thumbup
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,459
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #662 on: Today at 03:35:16 pm »
Didnt see VdV get picked but thats a good selection, thought he might slip under the radar.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,459
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #663 on: Today at 03:37:33 pm »
Ok, picked my final sun in honour of my former avatar on here.

Solid European Championships winning experience to step in when needed. Lovely stuff.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,450
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #664 on: Today at 03:40:25 pm »
Thought that was Ryan Stiles at first glance.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,459
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #665 on: Today at 03:41:49 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:40:25 pm
Thought that was Ryan Stiles at first glance.

Possibly a more effective centre half.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,831
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #666 on: Today at 03:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 03:37:33 pm
Ok, picked my final sun in honour of my former avatar on here.

Solid European Championships winning experience to step in when needed. Lovely stuff.

Definitely the best of your three.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 