Okay, not had an answer from everyone, but all but one of you has said yes. So we're going to go ahead with the bonus/draft add on rounds.Format is as follows:- You may pick 1 x defender, 1 x midfielder, and 1 x forward as subs. These players won't go into your first 11. Use wiki as a guide for positioning. E.g. Philipp Degen is listed as both a right back and a right winger, so could be your defender or midfielder pick.- One country rule still applies.- Pick order will go from the bottom of the list up. So first pick to Nicholls, then Robbie etc. Then we snake back down as per usual.- 1 hour pick deadlines. No need to dawdle too long on these bonus picks.Any questions let me know.