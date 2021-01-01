« previous next »
The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion

Elzar

  train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,649
  Bam!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 07:03:37 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 06:26:14 pm
Keane thinking any chance lads?

Well he demands plenty as a pundit, he better put a shift in for me
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Elzar

  train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,649
  Bam!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 07:05:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:04:25 pm
Also crapping on Owen on the tele may get you a point too.   ;D

Amazing nobody has picked Owen. His time with us he was an incredible striker, shows just how bad people think of him now.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,798
  JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 07:08:22 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:05:50 pm
Amazing nobody has picked Owen. His time with us he was an incredible striker, shows just how bad people think of him now.

I picked him once (backed by Bergkamp) and got absolutely destroyed in the vote. Never again!
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 90,445
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 07:09:49 pm
Still people to pick, but there's quite a few that i'm surprised haven't been picked.
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,798
  JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 07:15:38 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:09:49 pm
Still people to pick, but there's quite a few that i'm surprised haven't been picked.

No names yet. Bonus round proposal incoming  ;)
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,798
  JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 07:21:55 pm
Okay, my suggestion for a little bonus round/draft add on -



How would people feel if we did three extra rounds for subs? These would be players you can't put in your final 11s. Just a chance to pick some favourite players who maybe you couldn't fit in or were too hipster even for Hazell. We could potentially open up the nationalities again with these ones or keep to the same rules. Whatever people prefer.

Subs used to be a thing in ye olden RAWK drafts. In fact, sometimes they'd all draft up to 18 player squads!

Of course, if you're feeling like you're done with it then that's fine too  :)
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 90,445
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 07:25:49 pm
Sure why not. Im in.
red1977

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,026
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 07:32:59 pm
Nice idea. To go down the hipster rabbit hole, keep to the same rules?. Also is a sub keeper necessary?.
 
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,798
  JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 07:42:14 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 07:32:59 pm
Nice idea. To go down the hipster rabbit hole, keep to the same rules?. Also is a sub keeper necessary?.
 

Yeah, I think same rules would be more fun. Definitely gets us some even more obscure names picked.

I was going to suggest one defender, one midfielder, and one attacker. Won't be too strict about positions. Maybe use wiki as a guide. e.g. Philipp Degen is listed on there as a right back and right winger. So you could have him as either your defender or midfielder pick.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 63,062
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 07:54:30 pm
You're going to force someone to pick George Weah for fucks sakes.
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,798
  JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 07:58:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:54:30 pm
You're going to force someone to pick George Weah for fucks sakes.

Let's face it, it's going to be you mate.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

mikey_LFC

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,193
  At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 08:05:21 pm


Happy with that. Obviously a few players I dislike but in a Premier League draft that's inevitable, unless you sacrifice quality.

Will do a bit of a write up later.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

mikey_LFC

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,193
  At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 08:05:40 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:42:14 pm
Yeah, I think same rules would be more fun. Definitely gets us some even more obscure names picked.

I was going to suggest one defender, one midfielder, and one attacker. Won't be too strict about positions. Maybe use wiki as a guide. e.g. Philipp Degen is listed on there as a right back and right winger. So you could have him as either your defender or midfielder pick.

Yeah happy to do this.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 63,062
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 08:07:26 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:58:19 pm
Let's face it, it's going to be you mate.

 ;D

Chelsea or Man City version?
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,820
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 09:17:08 pm
Happy with or without a bonus round but would suggest keeping the countries in play if we did.
RobbieRedman

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,790
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 09:37:34 pm
It's a no from me unless we can put them in the first team
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 63,062
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 09:39:32 pm
You really want George Weah of Chelsea fame in your starting lineup?
vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,242
  The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 09:40:12 pm
Happy to do it but fuck me Betty it took me ages to put that formation up! Ive only just been introduced to the delights of imgur! How do we present this format wise?

And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 23,649
  • Bam!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 09:41:19 pm »
Purely because Im not around as much the next few days, its a no from me. If they arent going into the starting line up though I could just be skipped and pick some at any time.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,798
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 09:51:53 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:40:12 pm
Happy to do it but fuck me Betty it took me ages to put that formation up! Ive only just been introduced to the delights of imgur! How do we present this format wise?

They wouldn't affect your already posted formations, mate. It's just a bit of fun really. Doubt much attention will be paid to them, but I'd probably just list them below each person's formation like so -


Subs: Pep Guardiola, Sheikh Mansour, Gearge Weah
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,798
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 10:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:41:19 pm
Purely because Im not around as much the next few days, its a no from me. If they arent going into the starting line up though I could just be skipped and pick some at any time.

Fair enough, mate. I'll wait for a few more views before deciding on it, but yeah you'd be welcome to throw your picks down whenever. I don't think these will really impact on the final voting. Just a bit of an extra deep dive into forgotten Premier League players.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 75,144
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 10:07:58 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,174
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 10:15:45 pm »
Would the subs be included in the overall team perceived strength when it comes to voting?
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 63,062
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 10:22:00 pm »
This is RAWK, you'll be lucky if they look at your keeper mate.  ;D
Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,798
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #544 on: Yesterday at 10:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:15:45 pm
Would the subs be included in the overall team perceived strength when it comes to voting?

The could be. How I envisaged it was if as a voter you found it too close to call you could consider the subs. But really I don't think there are players left with the country restrictions that could have much of an impact. It's more just a bit of fun to see what players come out from it.

I don't mind if people rather just end it here though.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 75,144
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #545 on: Yesterday at 10:29:39 pm »
I'd be down for some more picks but can understand if people are done.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,701
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #546 on: Today at 12:10:48 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:21:55 pm
Okay, my suggestion for a little bonus round/draft add on -



How would people feel if we did three extra rounds for subs? These would be players you can't put in your final 11s. Just a chance to pick some favourite players who maybe you couldn't fit in or were too hipster even for Hazell. We could potentially open up the nationalities again with these ones or keep to the same rules. Whatever people prefer.

Subs used to be a thing in ye olden RAWK drafts. In fact, sometimes they'd all draft up to 18 player squads!

Of course, if you're feeling like you're done with it then that's fine too  :)

Interesting idea. Keep the same rules if we do it. I still have some aces up my sleeve and am up for it.
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,174
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #547 on: Today at 12:31:54 am »
Id be down, sounds fun. Have thoroughly enjoyed this draft and have a short, easy week with work this week with the Thanksgiving holiday. Perfect time to really scrape the barrel for my bench.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 63,062
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #548 on: Today at 12:46:13 am »
How about we spin-off this draft and do it for La Liga and Seria A?  :D

Seria A- 1990-2023

La Liga 1990-2023
Online child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,701
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #549 on: Today at 01:23:15 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:46:13 am
How about we spin-off this draft and do it for La Liga and Seria A?  :D

Seria A- 1990-2023

La Liga 1990-2023

Maybe we should adjust Serie A's timespan though, make it just the golden years up until 2006 (ie Calciopoli)?
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 63,062
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #550 on: Today at 01:33:15 am »
Yeah fine with that mate. Just spitballing here.  :D
