The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #520 on: Today at 07:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 06:26:14 pm
Keane thinking any chance lads?

Well he demands plenty as a pundit, he better put a shift in for me
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #521 on: Today at 07:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:04:25 pm
Also crapping on Owen on the tele may get you a point too.   ;D

Amazing nobody has picked Owen. His time with us he was an incredible striker, shows just how bad people think of him now.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #522 on: Today at 07:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:05:50 pm
Amazing nobody has picked Owen. His time with us he was an incredible striker, shows just how bad people think of him now.

I picked him once (backed by Bergkamp) and got absolutely destroyed in the vote. Never again!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #523 on: Today at 07:09:49 pm »
Still people to pick, but there's quite a few that i'm surprised haven't been picked.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #524 on: Today at 07:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:09:49 pm
Still people to pick, but there's quite a few that i'm surprised haven't been picked.

No names yet. Bonus round proposal incoming  ;)
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #525 on: Today at 07:21:55 pm »
Okay, my suggestion for a little bonus round/draft add on -



How would people feel if we did three extra rounds for subs? These would be players you can't put in your final 11s. Just a chance to pick some favourite players who maybe you couldn't fit in or were too hipster even for Hazell. We could potentially open up the nationalities again with these ones or keep to the same rules. Whatever people prefer.

Subs used to be a thing in ye olden RAWK drafts. In fact, sometimes they'd all draft up to 18 player squads!

Of course, if you're feeling like you're done with it then that's fine too  :)
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #526 on: Today at 07:25:49 pm »
Sure why not. Im in.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #527 on: Today at 07:32:59 pm »
Nice idea. To go down the hipster rabbit hole, keep to the same rules?. Also is a sub keeper necessary?.
 
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #528 on: Today at 07:42:14 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 07:32:59 pm
Nice idea. To go down the hipster rabbit hole, keep to the same rules?. Also is a sub keeper necessary?.
 

Yeah, I think same rules would be more fun. Definitely gets us some even more obscure names picked.

I was going to suggest one defender, one midfielder, and one attacker. Won't be too strict about positions. Maybe use wiki as a guide. e.g. Philipp Degen is listed on there as a right back and right winger. So you could have him as either your defender or midfielder pick.
