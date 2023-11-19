Juninho has been picked fatso.
He has? Fuck's sake.
The Grock Galacticos..
Whose go are we up to?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Can't believe red1977 picked a horrible little right winger. I would never pick anyone like that.
Who Di Canio? Yep, self confessed fascist and a complete twat. Brilliant football player.
Yeah him. Thankfully none of my players have any associations with any horrible right wing politicians.
That, i don't know about.
Hes referring to Sol Campbell, a well known Tory.
Mikey, your team is sponsored by the bald fraud and petro dollars I take it?
Love em, hate em, can't deny the talent.
That midfield and defence (apart from Clichy) is sloooooooow.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Whats the time limit? I have my pick ready
