« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion  (Read 4923 times)

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 06:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:22:39 pm
Nick picked him anyway

Nicks got a different Irishman?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,403
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 06:33:10 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 06:31:28 pm
Nicks got a different Irishman?

That's who I was talking about...
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 06:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:33:10 pm
That's who I was talking about...

Damien Duff? I was talking about a red.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,391
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 06:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:22:39 pm
Nick picked him anyway

Deleted! Already have Duff. Who knew Ireland had produced two competent players.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,403
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 06:45:37 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 06:39:00 pm
Damien Duff? I was talking about a red.

Oh he had someone different there when I looked.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,391
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 06:56:14 pm »
If anyone wants to fire off some Argie, Spanish, German or Italian full backs at me I wouldnt say no.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,783
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 06:57:18 pm »
Ugh wanted to avoid another blue manc, but had my next pick swiped.

Out and about, so will update the main list later.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,640
  • Bam!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 08:39:36 pm »
Probably could have waited on that pick as the two below me have Brazilians, but I have no idea who to pick for my other spots. Oh well.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,403
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 08:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:39:36 pm
Probably could have waited on that pick as the two below me have Brazilians, but I have no idea who to pick for my other spots. Oh well.

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,023
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 08:45:17 pm »
Robbie, not a Seria A draft mate.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,640
  • Bam!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 08:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:40:45 pm


Juninho is class, someones just picked Veron in a premierleague draft here.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,403
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 08:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:45:17 pm
Juninho is class, someones just picked Veron in a premierleague draft here.

For your next pick mate :)

You need to scrape to find them
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,640
  • Bam!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 08:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:47:57 pm
For your next pick mate :)

You need to scrape to find them

Ah sorry!

Yes, scrolling wikipedia for ideas with my Friday beer

Nicholls has 3 potential left backs if you count Bale in his original position :D
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,783
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 08:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:45:17 pm
Robbie, not a Seria A draft mate.

You know things are bad when Veron pops up in a Premier League draft.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,403
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 08:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:50:06 pm
Ah sorry!

Yes, scrolling wikipedia for ideas with my Friday beer

Nicholls has 3 potential left backs if you count Bale in his original position :D

;D If someone picks my next pick I am seriously fubar. Like I honestly have 0 idea who I will be able to find.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,783
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 08:52:12 pm »
Love the Juninho pick. Wanted him, but blocked myself off with the Gilberto pick.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,784
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 08:52:42 pm »
nearly as bad as Paulo Ferreira, bought by Mourinho and dumped by him about 10 games later ;)
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,640
  • Bam!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 08:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 08:52:12 pm
Love the Juninho pick. Wanted him, but blocked myself off with the Gilberto pick.

I was stunned when I notice he hadnt been picked. Blocked myself one of my other position picks with him, and leaves my team probably unbalanced but how can I say no?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,391
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 09:42:55 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 08:52:42 pm
nearly as bad as Paulo Ferreira, bought by Mourinho and dumped by him about 10 games later ;)

Nah he hung around like a bad smell for a surprisingly long time. Better than that monobrow Boswinga.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,391
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 11:38:22 pm »
Mancs everywhere you terrible people.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,640
  • Bam!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #460 on: Today at 08:40:45 am »
Have we ever thought about doing double last picks, so those at the bottom of the snake dont go last on picks after missing out on the proper elite players at the start too?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #461 on: Today at 08:41:18 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:40:45 am
Have we ever thought about doing double last picks, so those at the bottom of the snake dont go last on picks after missing out on the proper elite players at the start too?

Good idea that
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,019
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #462 on: Today at 08:52:27 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:40:45 am
Have we ever thought about doing double last picks, so those at the bottom of the snake dont go last on picks after missing out on the proper elite players at the start too?

Those at the bottom get first dibs on second picks though, its the poor buggers in the middle we should be worrying about  ;)
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,640
  • Bam!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #463 on: Today at 09:00:11 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:52:27 am
Those at the bottom get first dibs on second picks though, its the poor buggers in the middle we should be worrying about  ;)

Maybe, just in my opinion, every draft has 5-10 elite players everyone would want, after that there is usually around 20 players that could be picked in almost any order. Or roughly something like that anyway.

Giving the double pick at the end means those who get the first picks may have to think about goalkeepers earlier if they want a better one.

Just an idea that came to me while watching spaceships fly round the vegas strip
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,420
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #464 on: Today at 10:00:07 am »
Terrible idea.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,783
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #465 on: Today at 10:54:55 am »
Just woken up here. Posted all the American picks and will update the main list now.

Also, my next pick goes out to you Lastrador  :wave
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #466 on: Today at 12:32:12 pm »
Theres the Irish fullback I was talking about, super Stevie Finnan.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,811
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #467 on: Today at 12:43:19 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:32:12 pm
Theres the Irish fullback I was talking about, super Stevie Finnan.

I'd rate him 3rd best in the draft as an Irish right back.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #468 on: Today at 01:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:43:19 pm
I'd rate him 3rd best in the draft as an Irish right back.

Id put him first. He was an outstanding servant for us.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 