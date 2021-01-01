« previous next »
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #400 on: Today at 04:07:36 pm »
Fuckin' Ally Cissokho was better than Boswinga.  ;D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #401 on: Today at 04:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:46:39 pm
I was thinking there are at least two here  :D

The twat still scored that hat-trick against us for them lot.

That we can agree on. You still picked Punchy Mcpunchface though.

During the Hodgson interregnum. Therefore null and void.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #402 on: Today at 04:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:03:48 pm
Thought;s on Ferreira dickheads? Always thought he was underrated. Solid fullback going forward and back,

Yeah decent. Was going to be hard on him because of that game when Pennant and Kuyt scored but he had to play at Centre Back up against Crouch. :D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #403 on: Today at 04:10:23 pm »
This pick goes to my hipster brothers.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #404 on: Today at 04:12:38 pm »
I'm at the stage of choosing balance or fun.

Fun always wins*




 *As long as the fun players are still about when it comes to my pick
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #405 on: Today at 04:14:37 pm »
Fucking yes, Lastrador!

Glad I changed my plans as I was going to pick him with another winger right at the end thinking no-one else would dare go that hipster.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #406 on: Today at 04:17:05 pm »
Will probably be the only player picked to suffer back to back relegations down to Division Two! The good old days back when City were City. Be nice to see them back down there once the charges land.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #407 on: Today at 04:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:14:37 pm
Fucking yes, Lastrador!

Glad I changed my plans as I was going to pick him with another winger right at the end thinking no-one else would dare go that hipster.
Oh yes, I went full hipster with that one. Boss little player though, my second one is gonna be pretty niche too.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #408 on: Today at 04:20:10 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:17:05 pm
Will probably be the only player picked to suffer back to back relegations down to Division Two! The good old days back when City were City. Be nice to see them back down there once the charges land.
There's only so much a Georgian football god can do with those shitty teams.  ;D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #409 on: Today at 04:29:48 pm »
I just couldn't do it, I couldn't pick him.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #410 on: Today at 04:30:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:29:48 pm
I just couldn't do it, I couldn't pick him.
Pussy
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #411 on: Today at 04:30:22 pm »
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #412 on: Today at 04:31:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:30:22 pm
Your face is a pussy.

Your friends wifes pussy.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #413 on: Today at 04:31:11 pm »
:lmao chickened out

Its liberating I promise you
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #414 on: Today at 04:31:37 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:30:22 pm
Your face is a pussy.
Fuck me! Oh no.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #415 on: Today at 04:33:47 pm »
Tubby you c*nt. (Babel).

Thought Id get him and Heinze. Should have known better.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #416 on: Today at 04:37:09 pm »
Babbel was the other one I considered instead of Rudiger but having him or Ivanovic at centre back felt like a cop out, as in the premier league they were mainly and best known as right backs.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #417 on: Today at 04:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 04:33:47 pm
Tubby you c*nt. (Babel).

Thought Id get him and Heinze. Should have known better.
You're a pretty optimistic chap, aren't you Nick?  ;D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #418 on: Today at 04:40:15 pm »
I wasn't sure about Babbel because he only really had that one season for us, but it was a belter and there are other one season wonders knocking about so fuck it.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #419 on: Today at 04:48:46 pm »
Samie trying to win the hipster vote with that one. Hard luck mate, Georgi already has it in the bag.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #420 on: Today at 04:49:11 pm »
Bigup to my Turkish friends.  ;D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #421 on: Today at 04:58:24 pm »
Anyone else feel like they're being stalked by Chakan?
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #422 on: Today at 04:59:07 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 04:58:24 pm
Anyone else feel like they're being stalked by Chakan?

;D I message most people when I notice.

You'd be surprised how fast it keep the draft ticking over.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #423 on: Today at 05:03:04 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 04:58:24 pm
Anyone else feel like they're being stalked by Chakan?
Wait until he starts sending you naughty picks, that's when it gets real creepy.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #424 on: Today at 05:03:21 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:03:04 pm
Wait until he starts sending you naughty picks, that's when it gets real creepy.

Especially when they're of yourself.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #425 on: Today at 05:04:07 pm »
Fatso all your pics are of you munching on chocolate bars too.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #426 on: Today at 05:05:05 pm »
Gotta drum up some business for my OnlyFans.

Baby has bills to pay.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #427 on: Today at 05:11:34 pm »
The epitome of what this draft's about. One club man, 431 games, 52 caps for the Republic. Consistent full back with real energy and no little skill. Always a big fan of the wee man. Gary Kelly, I salute you, sir
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #428 on: Today at 05:12:21 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 05:11:34 pm
The epitome of what this draft's about. One club man, 431 games, 52 caps for the Republic. Consistent full back with real energy and no little skill. Always a big fan of the wee man. Gary Kelly, I salute you, sir

Nearly as good as Coleman ;)
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #429 on: Today at 05:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:12:21 pm
Nearly as good as Coleman ;)

Yep. You beat me to it, buddy
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #430 on: Today at 05:28:21 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 05:25:30 pm
Yep. You beat me to it, buddy

Kelly was my back up! Quality player.
