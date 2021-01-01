Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
Author
Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion (Read 3555 times)
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,011
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
«
Reply #320 on:
Today
at 09:10:09 pm »
Urrgh.
Logged
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 62,991
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
«
Reply #321 on:
Today
at 09:11:45 pm »
So many of you are filthy. We really should've gone down the Hipsters route.
Logged
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,756
JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
«
Reply #322 on:
Today
at 09:18:47 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on
Today
at 09:10:09 pm
Urrgh.
Haha
On any other forum he'd probably be a top 10 pick, but this is RAWK. Good luck
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,011
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
«
Reply #323 on:
Today
at 09:33:55 pm »
Haha. Theres Mancs every where. I knew there would be in a premier league draft. To be honest, Scholes, whilst annoying when playing was unassuming, not a as ditestable as some of the other c*nts who played for them.
Logged
Lone Star Red
Tex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,167
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
«
Reply #324 on:
Today
at 09:38:53 pm »
Feels wrong but also feels so right.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)
"So dont think about it just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 62,991
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
«
Reply #325 on:
Today
at 09:40:20 pm »
I honestly forgot about him. Tells you how much he's out of mind he is with him being constantly injured.
Logged
