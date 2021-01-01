« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion  (Read 3555 times)

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,011
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #320 on: Today at 09:10:09 pm »
Urrgh.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,991
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #321 on: Today at 09:11:45 pm »
So many of you are filthy. We really should've gone down the Hipsters route.  ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,756
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #322 on: Today at 09:18:47 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:10:09 pm
Urrgh.

Haha

On any other forum he'd probably be a top 10 pick, but this is RAWK. Good luck  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,011
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #323 on: Today at 09:33:55 pm »
Haha. Theres Mancs every where. I knew there would be in a premier league draft. To be honest, Scholes, whilst annoying when playing was unassuming, not a as ditestable as some of the other c*nts who played for them.
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,167
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #324 on: Today at 09:38:53 pm »
Feels wrong but also feels so right.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,991
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #325 on: Today at 09:40:20 pm »
I honestly forgot about him. Tells you how much he's out of mind he is with  him being constantly injured.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 