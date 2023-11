Hello!



There he is! He was such a talent at Leeds. And his time here is clouded by us not being very good as a team when he joined, and then the unfortunate cup final injuries. But he was our best player for a lot of 03/04 along with Gerrard. And Rafa trusted him and he played pretty much whenever he was fit. He was there when we won away at Marseille in 07/08 linking up with Torres which you kind of forget.And at Leeds he was obviously incredibly raw and exciting. I endorse Elzarís pick!