Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 03:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 03:26:34 pm
True. I think my brain was just harking back to the early RAWK Premier League drafts circa 2010-13 before City were in the equation. The range of picks was extremely diverse with a lot more 'fun' players being picked from smaller sides.

Maybe a Premier League draft where you can't pick any players from title winners would be fun. In hidsight, 11 from 11 with clubs might have been good. Although we did that not so long ago, so didn't want to repeat.

Told ya 11 from 11 clubs and country would have made this pretty hard and made the teams more diverse.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 03:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:25:20 pm
Betty, the selections are up to date yeah?

Yarp
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 03:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:28:05 pm
Told ya 11 from 11 clubs and country would have made this pretty hard and made the teams more diverse.

I wanted it hard, but everyone was saying they wanted an easy draft. Then we do one and everyone realises the hard drafts are more fun  :D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 03:33:11 pm »
I have 0 plan this draft, whoever is available when it gets round to me, I pick.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 03:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:24:40 pm
Alexis is a crackling pick.

Does everything come down to food to you, you little porker.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 04:44:08 pm »
Fucking yes, Hazell!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 04:44:50 pm »
Haha here we go.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 04:46:11 pm »
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 04:48:44 pm »
Gutted he was defo on my list, what a legend.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 05:52:37 pm »
Hmm in a dilemma here, do I pick the player I preferred to watch or technically the better player when they played in the Premier League?  ???
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 05:53:55 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao

The old man nicked my pick and made the decision easier.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 05:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:52:37 pm
Hmm in a dilemma here, do I pick the player I preferred to watch or technically the better player when they played in the Premier League?  ???

George Weah always.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 05:54:35 pm »
#Weah4Life
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 05:56:11 pm »
Sorry again, everyone. Please just put me on the hour. Be better by Friday
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 06:01:37 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 05:56:11 pm
Sorry again, everyone. Please just put me on the hour. Be better by Friday

No worries, mate. Hope everything is a-okay with you!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 06:36:55 pm »
My Left Winger will be a hipster. putting it out there.  8)
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 06:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:36:55 pm
My Left Winger will be a hipster. putting it out there.  8)

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 06:50:11 pm »
Him and Rickie Lambert, fine double act mate.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 06:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  8, 2015, 03:20:38 pm
I hate that. These fuckers do nothing for the other 36 games and Bolasie turns into Garrincha when playing us.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 06:58:38 pm »
I take that back, Bolasie  never ever fucked a goat. 
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 07:29:11 pm »
Picked the least offensive Utd player and secured the Irish vote.  Whammo.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 07:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 03:26:34 pm
True. I think my brain was just harking back to the early RAWK Premier League drafts circa 2010-13 before City were in the equation. The range of picks was extremely diverse with a lot more 'fun' players being picked from smaller sides.

Maybe a Premier League draft where you can't pick any players from title winners would be fun. In hidsight, 11 from 11 with clubs might have been good. Although we did that not so long ago, so didn't want to repeat.

Still gonna get funky 6 or 7 in. Good draft, BB
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 08:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:01:37 pm
No worries, mate. Hope everything is a-okay with you!

All good, mate, thanks for asking
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 08:13:08 pm »
Actually, looking back over the picks we're into the dross already and there has been oodles of dross in the Premier League...
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 08:37:27 pm »

The little magician
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 08:38:37 pm »
He will get a bad back and leave you with 10 men mate.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 08:39:31 pm »
Child-in-time destroying my spreadsheet with his last two picks. Head's gone.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 08:41:45 pm »
Suck it up, you're not a newbie drafter anymore mate.  ;D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 08:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:38:37 pm
He will get a bad back and leave you with 10 men mate.



This yours?
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 08:45:28 pm »
 ;D

I already have him chasing chickens, my lad will be ready.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 09:19:56 pm »
Coutinho is a great pick, was considering him myself. Give me a few mins just got back in.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #271 on: Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:19:56 pm
Coutinho is a great pick, was considering him myself. Give me a few mins just got back in.

As always, an oasis of calm in choppy waters
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 09:58:51 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
As always, an oasis of calm in choppy waters

Might need the favour returning! Made a potentially unglamorous side but my team is an unashamed throwback aimed at getting the best out of Wor Al up top.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #273 on: Yesterday at 10:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:58:51 pm
Might need the favour returning! Made a potentially unglamorous side but my team is an unashamed throwback Aimee at getting the best out of Wor Al up top.

Damian was my next pick. He gets my vote be jayzus
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 11:51:20 pm »
I considered Duff too but Ginola was the more flair player and had a higher peak.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #275 on: Today at 12:25:50 am »
Ahhhhhh yer bastard. I thought Gini might squeeze through for my next turn.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #276 on: Today at 12:29:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:25:50 am
Ahhhhhh yer bastard. I thought Gini might squeeze through for my next turn.

Well, you did steal my Ginola so...

Surprised Gini lasted so long though.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #277 on: Today at 01:45:52 am »
It was either Duff or Ginola mate. Unless you wanted me to pick some manc or something.  :D
