True. I think my brain was just harking back to the early RAWK Premier League drafts circa 2010-13 before City were in the equation. The range of picks was extremely diverse with a lot more 'fun' players being picked from smaller sides. Maybe a Premier League draft where you can't pick any players from title winners would be fun. In hidsight, 11 from 11 with clubs might have been good. Although we did that not so long ago, so didn't want to repeat.
Betty, the selections are up to date yeah?
Told ya 11 from 11 clubs and country would have made this pretty hard and made the teams more diverse.
Alexis is a crackling pick.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Fucking yes, Hazell!
Hmm in a dilemma here, do I pick the player I preferred to watch or technically the better player when they played in the Premier League?
Sorry again, everyone. Please just put me on the hour. Be better by Friday
My Left Winger will be a hipster. putting it out there.
I hate that. These fuckers do nothing for the other 36 games and Bolasie turns into Garrincha when playing us.
No worries, mate. Hope everything is a-okay with you!
He will get a bad back and leave you with 10 men mate.
Coutinho is a great pick, was considering him myself. Give me a few mins just got back in.
As always, an oasis of calm in choppy waters
Might need the favour returning! Made a potentially unglamorous side but my team is an unashamed throwback Aimee at getting the best out of Wor Al up top.
Ahhhhhh yer bastard. I thought Gini might squeeze through for my next turn.
