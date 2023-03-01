I think Jaap Stan is the only acceptable Manc pick because a) he pissed off Ferguson so he must be ok and b) he called the Nevilles busy c*nts.



He was a twat for sure but he offered a lot of support to Kenny during our hard times, I have grudging respect for them whereas City are just a plastic club I have zero respect for them at all.

There are a few more acceptable ones who might get picked later. But all the rest are c*nts.City players are just mercenaries. Tools for Abu Dhabi's long term goals. They don't really give a fuck about any of it. Which as witnessed by Henderson's about turn, one of our own former heroes, none of them really do. That's the reality of modern football. We like to believe that ours are different, but they're not. They'd all dance to whatever tune as long as they're bringing in the big bucks.United players under Ferguson are different. I don't deny the grudging respect, but he cultivated so much hate in football. His players embodied everything he was and brought to the game. Cantona kicking a fan, Keane abusing referees and deliberately ending a player's career, that twat Evra. All this stemmed from his personality and his win at all costs attitude. He may have done some good in the past, but that doesn't change what his actions did to the game and the players it produced.(Definitely won't be winning the RAWK United vote after this