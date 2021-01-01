« previous next »
Online tubby

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #160 on: Today at 02:22:43 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 02:11:39 pm
Makes sense. So just for example then how about Haaland vs Carragher, despite his longevity Carragher was not in that same tier, so does Haalands ability win out?

The formula is Ability divided by Longevity multiplied by How Annoying a Pundit Someone Is and then rounded up by Haircut.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #161 on: Today at 02:31:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:22:43 pm
The formula is Ability divided by Longevity multiplied by How Annoying a Pundit Someone Is and then rounded up by Haircut.

Hahaha. Haalands fucked then with his shocking Barnet.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #162 on: Today at 02:36:31 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 02:11:39 pm
Makes sense. So just for example then how about Haaland vs Carragher, despite his longevity Carragher was not in that same tier, so does Haalands ability win out?

I was just thinking that. It's an interesting question. I'm not the boss of all drafting haha, but I would say it's 70% Haaland. Carra was good and very solid for a long time (and a tad underrated IMO), but never top tier. Could he stop Haaland? On his day, yes. He faced other top tier strikers I won't name and kept them quiet. But he also had absolute mares. Could Haaland tear him a new one? Yes, very much so. So I'd favour Haaland. Though it would depend on many other factors in said game. If Carra had a classier partner like say Hummels (trying not to name available players) to cover his flaws then it might swing back the other way. Nevertheless, Haaland is a fine pick who I'm sure many others would have jumped on had they got the chance.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:22:43 pm
The formula is Ability divided by Longevity multiplied by How Annoying a Pundit Someone Is and then rounded up by Haircut.

By the square root of did they play for the red mancs subtracted by did they fall out with Ferguson.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:39:22 pm »
Reminder that we are still doing two hour deadlines. It's moving along nicely right now, but if it slows up at any point we'll switch to one hour.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #164 on: Today at 03:20:05 pm »
Sorry not sorry, he was some player, despite the rest..
Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #165 on: Today at 03:31:47 pm »
Ah, another team no-one has to worry about in the vote.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #166 on: Today at 03:40:40 pm »
Some filthy people in this draft.
Online Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #167 on: Today at 04:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:40:40 pm
Some filthy people in this draft.

To be honest I can't stand the City players more than Utd ones, at least Utd didn't cheat their way to the top.
Offline Lastrador

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #168 on: Today at 04:08:33 pm »
Probably not the smartest choice blocking England so early, but Fowler and Suarez together would have been just incredible, so fuck it.
Online tubby

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #169 on: Today at 04:09:23 pm »
Yeah I'm keeping England open for the time being, but might pull the trigger on my next go.  Some really good picks disappearing quickly.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #170 on: Today at 04:14:25 pm »
I think Jaap Stam is the only acceptable Manc pick because a) he pissed off Ferguson so he must be ok and b) he called the Nevilles busy c*nts.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #171 on: Today at 04:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:07:56 pm
To be honest I can't stand the City players more than Utd ones, at least Utd didn't cheat their way to the top.

I mean, Fergie time? Sure, they didn't financially cheat. Although they were the richest team in the league for some years. Great manager though he was, Ferguson was an absolutely horrible human being. He had a complete stranglehold on the league and every ref in his pocket. Remember what happened when Rafa stood up to their bullshit.

My hatred for United runs far far deeper than the blue mancs.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #172 on: Today at 04:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:18:32 pm
I mean, Fergie time? Sure, they didn't financially cheat. Although they were the richest team in the league for some years. Great manager though he was, Ferguson was an absolutely horrible human being. He had a complete stranglehold on the league and every ref in his pocket. Remember what happened when Rafa stood up to their bullshit.

My hatred for United runs far far deeper than the blue mancs.

He was a twat for sure but he offered a lot of support to Kenny during our hard times, I have grudging respect for them whereas City are just a plastic club I have zero respect for them at all.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #173 on: Today at 04:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:18:32 pm
I mean, Fergie time? Sure, they didn't financially cheat. Although they were the richest team in the league for some years. Great manager though he was, Ferguson was an absolutely horrible human being. He had a complete stranglehold on the league and every ref in his pocket. Remember what happened when Rafa stood up to their bullshit.

My hatred for United runs far far deeper than the blue mancs.

Well put. And they ruined my teenage years too.
Online Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #174 on: Today at 04:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 04:25:47 pm
Well put. And they ruined my teenage years too.

Haha I got ten bells of shit kicked out me by Utd fans every PE lessons during primary school.. Not a city shirt in sight!
Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #175 on: Today at 04:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 04:14:25 pm
I think Jaap Stan is the only acceptable Manc pick because a) he pissed off Ferguson so he must be ok and b) he called the Nevilles busy c*nts.

There are a few more acceptable ones who might get picked later. But all the rest are c*nts.

City players are just mercenaries. Tools for Abu Dhabi's long term goals. They don't really give a fuck about any of it. Which as witnessed by Henderson's about turn, one of our own former heroes, none of them really do. That's the reality of modern football. We like to believe that ours are different, but they're not. They'd all dance to whatever tune as long as they're bringing in the big bucks.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:25:25 pm
He was a twat for sure but he offered a lot of support to Kenny during our hard times, I have grudging respect for them whereas City are just a plastic club I have zero respect for them at all.

United players under Ferguson are different. I don't deny the grudging respect, but he cultivated so much hate in football. His players embodied everything he was and brought to the game. Cantona kicking a fan, Keane abusing referees and deliberately ending a player's career, that twat Evra. All this stemmed from his personality and his win at all costs attitude. He may have done some good in the past, but that doesn't change what his actions did to the game and the players it produced.

(Definitely won't be winning the RAWK United vote after this  :D )
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #176 on: Today at 04:41:11 pm »
Fucking about time Torres got picked.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #177 on: Today at 04:44:47 pm »
Fair points Betty but look at Gerrard, a sportswashing PR puppet. There are no good footballers left it seems!

Cantona at Leeds of course ;)
Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #178 on: Today at 04:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:44:47 pm
Fair points Betty but look at Gerrard, a sportswashing PR puppet. There are no good footballers left it seems!

Cantona at Leeds of course ;)

Agreed. That's exactly what I'm saying. They're all c*nts. Why am I even drafting them? I might be having an existential crisis here  :D
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Elzar

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #179 on: Today at 04:54:18 pm »
Torres made more appearances for Chelsea than Liverpool, so I think its only fair we judge on the majority of his career
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Elzar

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #180 on: Today at 04:55:30 pm »
Haaland gone already? Who is picking Amr Zaki then?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online red1977

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #181 on: Today at 05:35:10 pm »
The tail end picks will be interesting, loads of top ones gone, loads of english left, but you can only have the one.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #182 on: Today at 05:39:03 pm »
I forgot how much being in the middle of the order sucks
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
