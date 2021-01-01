Makes sense. So just for example then how about Haaland vs Carragher, despite his longevity Carragher was not in that same tier, so does Haalands ability win out?



The formula is Ability divided by Longevity multiplied by How Annoying a Pundit Someone Is and then rounded up by Haircut.



I was just thinking that. It's an interesting question. I'm not the boss of all drafting haha, but I would say it's 70% Haaland. Carra was good and very solid for a long time (and a tad underrated IMO), but never top tier. Could he stop Haaland? On his day, yes. He faced other top tier strikers I won't name and kept them quiet. But he also had absolute mares. Could Haaland tear him a new one? Yes, very much so. So I'd favour Haaland. Though it would depend on many other factors in said game. If Carra had a classier partner like say Hummels (trying not to name available players) to cover his flaws then it might swing back the other way. Nevertheless, Haaland is a fine pick who I'm sure many others would have jumped on had they got the chance.By the square root of did they play for the red mancs subtracted by did they fall out with Ferguson.