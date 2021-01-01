Makes sense. So just for example then how about Haaland vs Carragher, despite his longevity Carragher was not in that same tier, so does Haalands ability win out?
I was just thinking that. It's an interesting question. I'm not the boss of all drafting haha, but I would say it's 70% Haaland. Carra was good and very solid for a long time (and a tad underrated IMO), but never top tier. Could he stop Haaland? On his day, yes. He faced other top tier strikers I won't name and kept them quiet. But he also had absolute mares. Could Haaland tear him a new one? Yes, very much so. So I'd favour Haaland. Though it would depend on many other factors in said game. If Carra had a classier partner like say Hummels (trying not to name available players) to cover his flaws then it might swing back the other way. Nevertheless, Haaland is a fine pick who I'm sure many others would have jumped on had they got the chance.
The formula is Ability divided by Longevity multiplied by How Annoying a Pundit Someone Is and then rounded up by Haircut.
By the square root of did they play for the red mancs subtracted by did they fall out with Ferguson.