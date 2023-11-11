« previous next »
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 12:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 11, 2023, 07:33:44 pm
Is it one player per nation and one player per club? Or is the latter unlimited?

Going to stick to principles and keep this a United free zone. I trust I can rely on the rest of you to keep it that way.

It could easily turn into a Manc fest given they dominated for so long in the prem era, but they have had some top players. Are we committing to staying away from red Mancs?.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 12:37:57 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 12:28:59 pm
It could easily turn into a Manc fest given they dominated for so long in the prem era. Are we committing to staying away from red Mancs then?.

No but feel dirty when you pick one.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 12:52:08 pm »
Looks like Andy is off at the match now, so don't expect any action until this evening. We'll start doing 2 hour deadlines from Monday morning or else things could drag a bit too much.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 02:49:09 pm »
Still think Fatso should've picked Mido.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 05:35:01 pm »
Andy has told me who he wants, hes gone for Paul Tierney as his first pick
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 05:38:47 pm »
Andy's more of a Howard Webb man though.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 05:49:24 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:35:01 pm
Andy has told me who he wants, hes gone for Paul Tierney as his first pick

Mike Riley, hold my beer.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 07:33:59 pm »
Andy, you're killing us draft addicts here.

2 hour deadlines officially start from 9am tomorrow. So if Andy is still a no show then Bobby can pick at 11am.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:47:12 am »
I PM'd Andy again as a reminder. Hopefully the dickhead posts his first pick.  ;D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #89 on: Today at 07:18:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:47:12 am
I PM'd Andy again as a reminder. Hopefully the dickhead posts his first pick.  ;D

We Al know its going to be Ryan Giggs. Pick it for him and move on.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:27:14 am »
Ok I'll bow out.

You do realise that I actually go to the matches and that I was out all last night... er... at the match :D

Anyway good luck everyone :)
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #91 on: Today at 10:06:28 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:27:14 am
Ok I'll bow out.

You do realise that I actually go to the matches and that I was out all last night... er... at the match :D

Anyway good luck everyone :)

If you want to play you're more than welcome to, mate. We always have a rule that draft hours are paused during a match. But when people are mssing almost 24 hours it can really slow things up for everyone. In future rounds you can always leave your pick with other people before a match if you know you'll be gone awhile.

Whatever you prefer. If you change your mind you can slot in lower down the draft order too.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #92 on: Today at 10:38:04 am »
If Andy's out, I can follow suit to make it an even 16 - my head isn't really in this one anyway.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #93 on: Today at 11:18:32 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:38:04 am
If Andy's out, I can follow suit to make it an even 16 - my head isn't really in this one anyway.

Okay, mate. No worries. 16 is definitely the magic number in these. Premier League drafts are very popular though and we hadn't done one in awhile, so I don't mind going over. Whatever you decide.

Anyway, over to Bobby now. I'll PM him.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:26:32 pm »
No signs of Bobby either. I wonder if this is an issue with the email notifications, because I told Bobby last night his turn would be coming up this morning.
« Reply #95 on: Today at 01:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:27:14 am
Ok I'll bow out.

You do realise that I actually go to the matches and that I was out all last night... er... at the match :D

Anyway good luck everyone :)

Mate, you were online last evening and at night it's why I PM'd you again.  You could've easily posted a name then. Heck even today you've posted on RAWK in numerous threads instead of the one you actually meant to post in.  ;D
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #96 on: Today at 02:54:35 pm »
Nick is on the clock by the way an has until 3.30pm before Red1977 is allowed to pick.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:54:35 pm
Nick is on the clock by the way an has until 3.30pm before Red1977 is allowed to pick.

Sorry, saw your PM but I thought Id give whoever was before me a bit longer. Will pick now.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 03:00:54 pm
Sorry, saw your PM but I thought Id give whoever was before me a bit longer. Will pick now.

No worries, mate. I was hoping Bobby would get online too as we exchanged PMs last night about his pick coming this morning.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:08:10 pm »
Alan Shearer at Blackburn was incredible. Fast, strong, smashed every finish into the corners with unerring accuracy.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #100 on: Today at 03:14:08 pm »
It's a Monday I believe VBG on Mondays is a bit engaged elsewhere.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #101 on: Today at 03:34:11 pm »
Good to see this moving again. Onwards and upwards, fellow drafters.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #102 on: Today at 03:45:10 pm »
Sorry guys, bad day for me. Ive just posted Sir Harry
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #103 on: Today at 03:47:05 pm »
I'm surprised at so many England players going early.  Would've thought more obscure nations would be picked off first as there have been so many English PL players over the years.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #104 on: Today at 03:59:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:47:05 pm
I'm surprised at so many England players going early.  Would've thought more obscure nations would be picked off first as there have been so many English PL players over the years.

So many nationalities, not really going to overthink this one. Was a toss up between Shesrer and Vieira though! And he went next.
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #105 on: Today at 04:37:23 pm »
Smack dab in the middle of the drafting order. Shite! 
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #106 on: Today at 05:15:31 pm »
Sorry, got held up with some work then spent too much time deliberating over picking players I detest and then looking at pictures of them and deciding I couldn't.
