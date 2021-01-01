« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion  (Read 222 times)

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,677
  • JFT96
The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« on: Yesterday at 06:05:19 pm »


Welcome to the world of Sly Sports where all football before 1992 does not exist. This is a Premier League era draft where you can pick any player who graced the league between the 1992/93 season and the present day. All form before this period does not exist, so John Barnes' days as a flying winger are long gone. You can also only pick one player from each nation - e.g. If you draft Fernando Torres for Spain, then Xabi Alonso and every other Spaniard is then off limits to you.

Sign-ups:

Me
Samie
Lastrador
Draex
Tubby
Hazell
Elzar
Robbie
Sheer Mag
Lone Star Red
child-in-time
red1977
Chakan
Vivabobbygraham
Crosby Dick
Nicholls
Mikey
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:39 pm by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,856
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:08:58 pm »
Errr who's going to pick fat Barsey?  ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,677
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:09:34 pm »
One thing to discuss - we could make the draft a little easier (and probably fairer to those drawn low in the order) by going on worldwide form rather than Premier League only. e.g. Players like Shevchenko would be a good pick then.

What do people prefer?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:16:29 pm by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,856
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:17:49 pm »
I will decide when you do the draft order draw mate.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,677
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:17:49 pm
I will decide when you do the draft order draw mate.

:D

An alternative is to have a final round wildcard (I have an idea for one already) that would go in reverse order and give a boost to teams that got shafted.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,677
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:32:37 pm »
One more needed to start. We've had someone drop out, so we're at 15 again now.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,684
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:09:34 pm
One thing to discuss - we could make the draft a little easier (and probably fairer to those drawn low in the order) by going on worldwide form rather than Premier League only. e.g. Players like Shevchenko would be a good pick then.

What do people prefer?
Stick to the PL form only imo. Make it all about Sky Sports and biased journos for real.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,677
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:15:20 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 07:04:24 pm
Stick to the PL form only imo. Make it all about Sky Sports and biased journos for real.

Good thinking. I like it. And good to have you back, mate. Spotted you online earlier and thought Id try and hook you in  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,082
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:23:40 pm »
Count me in
Logged

Offline NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,082
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:24:26 pm »
Agreed, only Prem league career - more chance of cult legends being picked then
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,991
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:06:51 pm »
Can any one name any players from the middle row on the pic in the op? Gordon Durie of spurs (I think?). Wimbledon keeper, Hans Segers?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:34:16 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,183
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:48:30 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 08:06:51 pm
Can any one name any players from the middle row on the pic in the op? Gordon Durie of spurs (I think?). Wimbledon keeper, Hans Segers?

I thought Id be able to make them all but apart from the two you said its really hard! Is the City player Brightwell (there might have been two of them?)Norwich player looks a bit like Sutton but dont think it is. Stumped on the others on that row.

And Beardsley in blue looks so wrong.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:51:04 pm by Crosby Nick 128 »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,856
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:18:33 pm »
Sorry mate, none of them look familiar to me and I'd have to Google. All ugly mofos though.  ;D
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,196
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 08:48:30 pm
I thought Id be able to make them all but apart from the two you said its really hard! Is the City player Brightwell (there might have been two of them?)Norwich player looks a bit like Sutton but dont think it is. Stumped on the others on that row.

And Beardsley in blue looks so wrong.
Norwich player might be Ian Butterworth
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,856
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:25:45 pm »
Where the fuck has Betty ran off to?  ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,183
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:52:56 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:22:08 pm
Norwich player might be Ian Butterworth

I was going to say Ian Culverhouse! Remember the names, just not the faces! And no idea about the Coventry bloke! The Arsenal guy looks familiar, one or their crop of disappointing young midfielders I think. Is it David Hillier?
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,677
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:25:45 pm
Where the fuck has Betty ran off to?  ;D

Its Friday night, Samie! Well start tomorrow  :)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,196
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm »
Was thinking Anders Limpar but Yep David Hillier think youre right
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:35:38 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,856
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:30:51 pm
Its Friday night, Samie! Well start tomorrow  :)

Oh that's fine mate. Just give me the selection draw. I need Prep time.  ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,183
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm »
Tim Sherwood looks demented (more than usual).
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,856
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:55:55 pm »
 ;D

He looks like he's on LSD's mate.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,677
  • JFT96
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:11:23 pm »
Okay, we are good to go. In fact, we have 17 drafters! Good to know drafting isn't quite dead. Just in case anyone else wants to jump in, speak now or forever hold your peace.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,183
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:23:23 pm »
Great to see Jimmy Somerville, Gary Wilmott and Frank Skinner on the front row too. The 90s were something else.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,955
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports Premier League draft - discussion
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:28:24 pm »
I'll have a bobbins
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 