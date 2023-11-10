Someone did actually say they would trade him for Toney right now 🤪
Referee: Paul Tierney.VAR: Stuart Attwell.Fuck. Me. Fuck off.
Klopp is angry, the players are angry, the fans are angry. I feel for Brentford.5-1 Redmen.
Crosby Nick never fails.
That wouldn't be clever because he's banned!There's no doubt Toney is a better all-round player, but I feel Nunez has a higher ceiling. Let's hope Nunez gets back amongst the goals tomorrow. The only area I'm concerned with is our midfield, with Brentford's physicality.
Wouldnt make that trade obviously but I do think Toney could be good for a few sides higher up the league than Brentford.
Need to win as been a tricky week and the feel good factor not what it was. We can go top if we win.
Im going bedwetting half time thread, back slapping full time one.
I'm working again tomorrow so will miss the game whereas I watched the last 2 😱I've jinxed us haven't I 🤦
No no Debs sounds like youre doing the right thing. Taking one for the team
I think Klopp will go for whom he trusts right now and tinker a little bit AlissonTrent konate VVD GomezDom Harvey Salah Gakpo Jota NunezEndo might come on if we are protecting lead. Diaz if we need trickery for the low block . Hope Gravenberch can take some part . Just get 3 points and move on
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]