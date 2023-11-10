We already know how this game will go. They'll somehow have half our possession but double the free kicks. Every time we breathe on them, they'll fall, and that twat Tierney will give a free kick. Every free they get near halfway is getting launched into the box and they'll time-waste from minute 1 and get away with it. Meanwhile, they'll wrestle us to the floor and we'll get nothing. We'll also have at least one clear penalty not given for a WWE move by one of theirs.Best league in the world though