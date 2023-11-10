« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov  (Read 3061 times)

Offline King Kenny 7

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:05:41 am »
Could be a tough but honest game of football they will try and have a go at us but that should give us plenty of chances - its up to our lads to take them and get the win we need.

Any scoreline is possible and there should be a few goals so expecting a 1-0  ;D
would be nice to have a clean sheet but somehow cant see it.


Gonna stick 2 bob on a Mo hattrick.  :thumbup



 :scarf :scarf :scarf Any Win Will Do.  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:08:47 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:52:50 am
Someone did actually say they would trade him for Toney right now 🤪

I'm not surprised.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline kop306

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:46:57 am »
we are down to the bare bones in midfield for this game

hopefully we get the win and get players back for the city game

the international break has come at a good time for us
Offline RedSince86

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:00:34 am »
Paul Tierney, fucking hell.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Brain Potter

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:04:53 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 10, 2023, 03:38:59 pm
Referee: Paul Tierney.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.


Fuck. Me. Fuck off.

The dream team
Offline jogi

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:16:41 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on November 10, 2023, 03:32:42 pm
Klopp is angry, the players are angry, the fans are angry.  I feel for Brentford.

5-1 Redmen.

If its easy as that the team needs some anger management  :wellin
Liverpool is defenitely a home team, I belive the team will do better than in France.
Offline andy07

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:26:23 am »
Three points tomorrow and we do go into the break in a good position on three fronts despite the jitters of the past week.  Drop points and we could be out of the top four.  Think we will get a positive reaction from the team.
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 12:18:02 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:52:50 am
Someone did actually say they would trade him for Toney right now 🤪

Wouldnt make that trade obviously but I do think Toney could be good for a few sides higher up the league than Brentford.
Offline Redman78

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 12:30:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:52:50 am
Someone did actually say they would trade him for Toney right now 🤪

That wouldn't be clever because he's banned!

There's no doubt Toney is a better all-round player, but I feel Nunez has a higher ceiling. Let's hope Nunez gets back amongst the goals tomorrow. The only area I'm concerned with is our midfield, with Brentford's physicality.
Offline phil236849

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 01:11:05 pm »
Got a feeling we might see
Ali
Trent ibou vvd Joe
Dom
Grav and Cody
Salah Nunez jota
Offline killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 01:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 12:30:10 pm
That wouldn't be clever because he's banned!

There's no doubt Toney is a better all-round player, but I feel Nunez has a higher ceiling. Let's hope Nunez gets back amongst the goals tomorrow. The only area I'm concerned with is our midfield, with Brentford's physicality.

Brentford bypass the midfield against the better sides. They will stay deep, stay compact and stretch us in wide areas as thats where we are weakest. Trent in particular will be targeted because he got torn a new one against Luton at times and thats what they will look to do.

Online duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 01:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 12:18:02 pm
Wouldnt make that trade obviously but I do think Toney could be good for a few sides higher up the league than Brentford.
I agree Toneys  a very good striker. But Im not making that trade either
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline 1892tillforever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 04:48:04 pm »
We already know how this game will go. They'll somehow have half our possession but double the free kicks. Every time we breathe on them, they'll fall, and that twat Tierney will give a free kick. Every free they get near halfway is getting launched into the box and they'll time-waste from minute 1 and get away with it. Meanwhile, they'll wrestle us to the floor and we'll get nothing. We'll also have at least one clear penalty not given for a WWE move by one of theirs.

Best league in the world though  ::)
Offline Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 05:02:22 pm »
Need to win as been a tricky week and the feel good factor not what it was.

We can go top if we win.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline 1892tillforever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 05:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:02:22 pm
Need to win as been a tricky week and the feel good factor not what it was.

We can go top if we win.
We would need to win by 6 goals though  :D

This will be a bit like playing Everton; a pure dog of a game. Take any kind of win and move on.
Offline MdArshad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 05:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:02:22 pm
Need to win as been a tricky week and the feel good factor not what it was.

We can go top if we win.

6-0 win needed to do that. Just 3 points will do. Then hopefully Chelsea will get something from the City match.
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 05:14:38 pm »
2 for Mo

2 for Darwin

2 for Diaz
Offline Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 05:22:00 pm »
I meant joint top / level on points
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline nerdster4

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 06:34:44 pm »
I think Klopp will go for whom he trusts right now and tinker a little bit

Alisson
Trent konate VVD Gomez
Dom Harvey
Salah Gakpo Jota
Nunez

Endo might come on if we are protecting lead. Diaz if we need trickery for the low block . Hope Gravenberch can take some part . Just get 3 points and move on
Offline disgraced cake

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:55:43 pm »
Brentford are missing a few first teamers themselves so good chance to take advantage. I'll always fancy us at Anfield, we're a different beast entirely.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline darragh85

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:30:18 pm »
there better be a reaction tomorrow. At it 100% straight from kick off.
Offline RedG13

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 08:35:38 pm »
Excited for the game will be interesting to see who starts in Midfield/attack
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:04:11 pm »
Were at home so think well see a bounce back here and a good performance. Bit worried theyll target Endo in transition but think we just have way too much in attack regardless. Should be a good send off before another lame international break. Up the Reds!
Offline meady1981

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:18:46 pm »
Im going bedwetting half time thread, back slapping full time one.
Offline John C

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:25:13 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:18:46 pm
Im going bedwetting half time thread, back slapping full time one.
;D
Offline reddebs

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:28:29 pm »
I'm working again tomorrow so will miss the game whereas I watched the last 2 😱

I've jinxed us haven't I 🤦
Offline Cruyff Turn

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 11:51:07 pm »
Hopefully Ryan is fit for the game, would help the midfield I think against them really well
Online duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 11:52:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:28:29 pm
I'm working again tomorrow so will miss the game whereas I watched the last 2 😱

I've jinxed us haven't I 🤦
No no Debs sounds like youre doing the right thing. Taking one for the team :)
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
