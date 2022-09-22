« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov  (Read 1412 times)

MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
Referee: Paul Tierney.
Assistants: Nick Greenhalgh, Mark Scholes.
Fourth official: Tim Robinson.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard.

Well it's probably been the most disappointing week of the season so far, certainly in terms of performances, probably results too. We probably should have beaten Luton with the chances we created but didn't play well overall. Unfortunately that was followed by what was possibly an even more lacklustre display in Europe where we nearly secured another late draw but for a strange VAR decision - I guess you can argue maybe we didn't deserve it but the goal should have stood according to the current rules I believe.

Which leads us into Sunday's game against Brentford under a bit of a cloud. Add to that a fair few players missing in midfield and I'm anticipating a tough game, although our home record is significantly better than our away.

Lets hope Virgil is over his illness, we need strong leadership and to be ready to battle hard for the points this weekend.



The fight has seemed to have gone out of us a little the last couple of games but these players have shown they can fight when we've been up against it this season, so perhaps with two games a week becoming more regular its possible that tiredness is creeping in.

It didn't sound promising for either Jones or Gravenberch being available for Sunday and with Mac Allister suspended and Gakpo struggling to get back to last seasons level after injury it's likely to be Endo, Szoboszlai & Harvey unless Jurgen has something else up his sleeve.

Up front Salah & Nunez seem guaranteed so it's between Jota and Diaz on the left. They offer different things and with a potentially weaker midfield it may come down whoever offers more on the defensive side.

The defence obviously depends on if Virgil's ready, if so I imagine it's him, Konate, Trent and one of Gomez or Tsimikas. It may be Gomez again with Kostas not really finding his form despite playing more since Robbo's injury.

All of which doesn't leave a great deal in terms of game changers on the bench, so we have to hope we can be on it from the off and take our chances when they come. If we'd taken our chances in the last two games then despite the performances we'd probably be going in with a bit more confidence.

Anyway onto Brentford, who have recovered well after a slow start winning their last 3 scoring 8 and conceding 2. They also have the advantage of not having played during the week, so will have been focused on identifying our weaknesses and will hope to exploit them if we're not at our best again.

I don't mind Brentford as a club, they seem one of the better run with a decent manager and a good recruitment/coaching system which is getting the best out of their players on the whole. They are obviously still missing the player Darwin Nunez wishes he could be (Ivan Toney), according to someone in his thread  ??? :) but Mbeumo has been scoring and others have been chipping in as well which means they've scored more than anyone else below 7th.



Defensively they ship over a goal a game, but haven't conceded more than 3 in any one game and believe it or not that was to Everton! Though they have conceded 2 or more on five occasions including against West Ham last time out. They also have just the one away win since August against Chelsea, so they can be got at.

On the injury front they seem to be missing the two full backs that started the season with Aaron Hickey & Rico Henry out long term. Also Kevin Schade who was starting when they play 3 up front is out for a while. They seem to play 4-3-3 when at home or against weaker teams while preferring either a 5-3-2 or 3-5-2 when away or against stronger teams so I think thats what we can expect to face.

As I said at the start this will be a tough test coming off our last two results but I think there's room for optimism, they do concede and if we can get a couple that might be enough if our defence is on form.

Come on Reds let's go into the next (Yes another fuckin) international break on the up, hot on the heels of the leaders, as we know who comes next. Lets make that a game for top spot but to do that we must win here.

I'm going for a hard fought 2-1 but I really hope we can score early for a change or at least not concede first.

Hopefully Darwin & Mo can do the business

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:14:27 pm »
Need a good performance and solid win here.  Been a bad couple of games and don't want to head into an international break stewing over a shitty run with City away coming up next.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:17:26 pm »
Not being televised I assume?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:22:44 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 02:17:26 pm
Not being televised I assume?

Nope.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:23:19 pm »
Are Jones, and Gravenberch back for this one?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:29:59 pm »
A win leaves us in a good spot in the table going into internal break #17 of the season so far. Fail to win and the next two weeks, with City on the horizon, will be very, very disappointing. Brentford are finding their feet a little and have a couple of dangerous attackers but I expect us to be strong in the midfield and take our chances. We really are a different beast at Anfield, if we want to be anywhere near the title picture or even win the Europa League, we have to carry that on and of course find our feet away from home.

Alisson
Trent   Konate   VVD   Gomez
Endo   Gravenberch(?)   Szoboszlai
Salah   Nunez   Jota

Don't know if Gravenberch is fit but I feel we'll need him without Jones. Endo wasn't great yesterday but got hooked off so hopefully puts a better performance in. Tsimikas shouldn't play until after City IMO. JFW.
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:30:31 pm »
Thank for the OP.
They are in excellent form and we have our work cut out for us. Approach it like we did last two games and we could easily lose more points. Not looking forward to it honestly, with Tierney refereeing it could become a shitshow in no time.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:45:41 pm »
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Yesterday at 02:23:19 pm
Are Jones, and Gravenberch back for this one?
Jones definitely not, Gravenberch maybe. With MacAllister Bajcetic all definitely out too, and Thiago likely out til January

Going to be slim pickings at centre mid, relying on Elliot plus two players who played 45 last night for different reasons (fatigue for Dom, performance and not riding red card luck for Endo). Maybe Gravenberch can start, but I feel the bench is likely the best we can hope for given feeling his knee.

Otherwise guess we go with Gomez starting on the left again, alongside the usual others in the back 5. Then Nunez flanked by Jota and Salah up front.
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:50:54 pm »
This is going to be a very tough game. They not only are in good form but their underlying numbers are also good. Quite possibly our hardest home fixture of the season thus far, maybe par with Villa.

We need to win this one and we need to battle.
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:57:12 pm »
They got turned over by Everton at home, we should be beating these. They are in no better form than we are and they are coming to Anfield. Stop pissing your pants

They'll battle but we'll win out in the end. 3-1 with their goal coming late on after we take a solid lead

They're busy in attack and work hard but we should have more with VVD and Konate. Question mark over Endo at 6 as they'll try and bypass but we'll have too much in Dom and Elliott. Our attack should get chances as well
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:58:36 pm »
Still find Brentford really hard to pin down. Theyre a clever team who pick their moments. You can think theyre not offering much and then suddenly hit you on the break or undo you with a clever set piece.

I watched them against West Ham last week and they did just about shade it and deserved their win. All three goals were poor from a defensive point of view, mainly from crosses in so something we really have no excuses for not being prepared for.

They tend to play 3 centre backs away to the bigger sides. Theyre a bit stuffed at full back at the moment, Rico Henry is out long term and last week Hickey was missing too. They had to play a midfielder Janelt at left back and could play him at wing back I guess. He has a good engine and is tough but could be caught out. Roerslev played on the right, hes solid but doesnt hurt you either.

Their midfield functions well, especially the combination of Norgaard and Jensen but they tend to be efficient rather than eye catching.

Mbuemo has turned into their danger man in the absence of Toney. Plays mainly off the right so could be a threat with our left back woes but if they go three/five at the back hell probably have more of a roaming role in a front two with either Maupay or Wissa. Neither should strike fear into us but Wissa has been inexplicably successful against us (at their ground anyway).

Can see it being a bit of a dog of a game like last season. They wont give much away but wont over commit either, trying to pick their moments. An early goal like last year would be so helpful.
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:00:24 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 02:57:12 pm
They got turned over by Everton at home, we should be beating these. They are in no better form than we are and they are coming to Anfield. Stop pissing your pants

They'll battle but we'll win out in the end. 3-1 with their goal coming late on after we take a solid lead

They're busy in attack and work hard but we should have more with VVD and Konate. Question mark over Endo at 6 as they'll try and bypass but we'll have too much in Dom and Elliott. Our attack should get chances as well

They were struggling a bit for wins this season, but have won their last 3 in the League I think. A week ago Id have been 100% confident of a win. In fairness our problems this season have all been on the road so still very confident but they are the sort of side who can annoyingly expose a weakness and we do have the odd one at the moment, whatever side we put out on Sunday.
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:04:04 pm »
I think we take out our frustration of the last two results on the weekend.
Our home form is good and need to get 3 points on the board before we breakaway for the nuisance internationals.

Then we start again fresh after, hopefully addressing our away form
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:32:42 pm »
Klopp is angry, the players are angry, the fans are angry.  I feel for Brentford.

5-1 Redmen.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:37:36 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 03:32:42 pm
Klopp is angry, the players are angry, the fans are angry.  I feel for Brentford.

5-1 Redmen.

Hopefully they stay angry from now till the end of the season if thats the case  :D
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:38:59 pm »
Referee: Paul Tierney.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.


Fuck. Me. Fuck off.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:30:27 pm »
I reckon we see Trent as the 6 and Gomez playing right back for this one.
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:31:31 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:30:27 pm
I reckon we see Trent as the 6 and Gomez playing right back for this one.

Quite a big change with very little preparation time.
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:33:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:31:31 pm
Quite a big change with very little preparation time.

Who else can play that 6 role though?  Endo is the only other real option and he had a shocker midweek.
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:38:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:33:00 pm
Who else can play that 6 role though?  Endo is the only other real option and he had a shocker midweek.

Then probably so be it. I think we may go 4-4-2 with Jota starting wide right with Szoboszlai in the midfield alongside Endo. Or Gakpo in the midfield role behind Nunez.
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:06:14 pm »
3 points please. That's all that matters.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:28:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:38:53 pm
Then probably so be it. I think we may go 4-4-2 with Jota starting wide right with Szoboszlai in the midfield alongside Endo. Or Gakpo in the midfield role behind Nunez.

4-4-2 is the way to go I think given the fact we will have limited midfielders available.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:40:07 pm »
If I see that Yoga fck celebrating with his seated meditating position one more time, I will lose it.
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:44:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:30:27 pm
I reckon we see Trent as the 6 and Gomez playing right back for this one.
Who plays left back then?

Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 03:32:42 pm
Klopp is angry, the players are angry, the fans are angry.  I feel for Brentford.

5-1 Redmen.
Hope we see an angry performance, last two games have been shit, heres hoping for a reaction.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Brentford, Anfield KO 2pm Sun 12th Nov
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:55:17 pm »
Ali

Gomez
Konate
VVD
Trent

Slob
Endo
Harv

Diaz
Nunez
Salah
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:11:49 pm »
After two (maybe three) shocking performances we really need to roll our sleeves up for this one.  Been a really poor week in terms of attitude and commitment from the players.

I think we will start a lot better this time out.
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:25:00 pm »
Youd think 8 midfielders would normally be enough but its slim pickings this weekend. Lets hope Grav can put in a shift of sorts and Stefan is back soon. I doubt Thiago gets half a dozen starts before he leaves in the summer - none if if he leaves in January. Anyway, Endo needs this game

« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:35:56 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:11:49 pm
After two (maybe three) shocking performances we really need to roll our sleeves up for this one.  Been a really poor week in terms of attitude and commitment from the players.

I think we will start a lot better this time out.
I think we actually started ok in the past two games but after not making a breakthrough proceeded to lose our way.

We really need to make the most of it if we start well or if that doesnt happen remain patient and not try and force it
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:24:52 pm »
Would love to see Jota, Nunez and Salah start this one.
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm »
The midfield of Endo, Elliott and Szbo looks really physically weak, especially if we're playing Tsimikas as well. Wonder if we end up starting with the inverted 433 but likely move to a 442 with Szbo and Trent in midfield, then Diaz and Elliott on the wings.

Based on Klopp's comments today, I don't think Endo starts though.
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:31:14 pm »
alison

gomez virg konate kostas

trent endo dom

mo nunez jota

cant see gravenberch playing as klopp doesnt like to take risks with injuries
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:32:25 am »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:31:14 pm
alison

gomez virg konate kostas

trent endo dom

mo nunez jota

cant see gravenberch playing as klopp doesnt like to take risks with injuries
hope not, don't think we want a side that moves our best creator to allow the opportunity to start both tsimikas and endo after shockers while dropping elliot who was our probably the best battler and probably performer on the night.

agree it'll be 10 of those 11 though, just with elliot starting in place of one of them (probably tsimikas)
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:10:14 am »
Fingers crossed Gravenberch is ok for this. I'd back Endo to put in a good performance at home as part of our first team and flanked by Gravenberch and Dom. I'd also play Tsimikas. No need to disregard him because of one bad half of football.
Watching the prematch show on LFCTV.. Lucas Leiva is in town for the first time in 7 years.

Wonder if he brought his boots... ;)
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:10:33 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op Duvva, attack apart we cook a bit short of viable options for this, good job international break follows for a change!
They seem to be improving and we are flatter than we have been. We need the crowd to help us and forwards to be clinical.
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:23:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:50:54 pm
This is going to be a very tough game. They not only are in good form but their underlying numbers are also good. Quite possibly our hardest home fixture of the season thus far, maybe par with Villa.

We need to win this one and we need to battle.

yep, wanna see some fight if it's needed
This is a big game. We have to win. Failure to do so and we could be 5/6 points behind City with them away in the following game with them having a chance to give them a 8/9 point lead. If that comes to fruition then its good night Vienna in terms of our ability to win a title.
Thanks for the OP duvva :)

'Darwin Nunez wishes he could be (Ivan Toney)' is a good one ;D
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:52:50 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:30:21 am
Thanks for the OP duvva :)

'Darwin Nunez wishes he could be (Ivan Toney)' is a good one ;D
Someone did actually say they would trade him for Toney right now 🤪
