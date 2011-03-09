Poll

Been a few whiles since my last poll.. So what do we think?

Yes. She's completely off-the-scale evil
Yes. She's pretty Evil
Yes. She's a bit Evil
Kind of. A bit of a weirdo with evil trappings
No. She's wonderful and loves bunnies and dancing and fluffy beans.
Circa1892

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #120 on: Today at 09:33:31 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:28:31 am

Didn't meet the Stop the War "standards" of opposing everything the US/West/Israel do and ignoring all the rest.


@PeterTatchell
Stop The War stewards blocked my way at the start of Palestine march today
They objected to my placard?
Said I was "a troublemaker". "We are here to stop you," they said. "We know what you did at the Ukraine march." I supported arming Ukraine.

One of the ongoing problems with all protests is the platform it gives to the nasty cranks at Stop the War. They amplify themselves by good people being ignorant of what a bag of shite they are. If they had their way Russia would be chomping at the bit at the borders of Germany now. They had their way in Syria and look what happened (tumbleweed rolls by). Before anyone decided to jump to their defence google Comrade Delta. If you still fancy jumping to their defence take a long walk.
So Howard Philips

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #121 on: Today at 09:42:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:46:23 pm
Sadly Peter Thatchell was stopped from joint the march by the organisers today.



Can anyone explain why?

Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove also had to be protected from being attacked by the police.

 But in general the knuckle draggers were the biggest problem.

Hmmm. Maybe his pro gay views may upset some of the more conservative marchers?
Alan_X

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:50:02 am »
I think it illustrates why this is such a complex and difficult issue.
BarryCrocker

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:53:06 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:42:31 am
Hmmm. Maybe his pro gay views may upset some of the more conservative marchers?

Unfortunately, ALL human rights still can't be represented under the same banner.

Maybe it's a bit like being a supporter of PETA but loving KFCs Wicked Wings.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #124 on: Today at 10:09:23 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:42:34 pm
What is it that causes a lot of 'football lads' in this country to be so vehemently right wing?

These are just the kind of prize prats we find in the Anfield away end chanting their bile.

They are not 'football lads' they are fucking inbred fucking scum.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #125 on: Today at 10:10:17 am »
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #126 on: Today at 10:11:55 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:54:30 pm
Wow! Obviously, Gove is a monumental asshole, and surely no one likes him. But I was not expecting him to be attacked by the police.

:D
Henry Gale

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #127 on: Today at 10:13:26 am »
Shocking scenes from that "peaceful protest" Really do feel sorry for the Jewish people in London. Nazi signs on banners, shouting Hitler was right etc.
Elliemental

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #128 on: Today at 10:28:26 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:13:26 am
Shocking scenes from that "peaceful protest" Really do feel sorry for the Jewish people in London. Nazi signs on banners, shouting Hitler was right etc.

There was none of that on my local march and I've heard nothing about it being on the London march. So yeah, citation needed for that serious allegation  you're making.
DangerScouse

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #129 on: Today at 11:05:13 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:13:26 am
Shocking scenes from that "peaceful protest" Really do feel sorry for the Jewish people in London. Nazi signs on banners, shouting Hitler was right etc.

Horrendous stuff. Do you have a link to the story reporting this.
B0151?

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #130 on: Today at 11:12:04 am »
She is utter evil and anyone who supports her, well I'd love to tell them what I think to their face. Far right scum.
Henry Gale

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #131 on: Today at 11:13:20 am »
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #132 on: Today at 11:16:26 am »
Henry Gale

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #133 on: Today at 11:22:32 am »
I'm not posting the video of the 80 year old woman trying to sell poppies on the street but couldn't because the "peaceful protests" were kicking them down the road and laughing because I don't want to see it again. The poor woman was in tears.

On a street in London on armistice day. But nothing will be done to these people, A slap on the wrist and they will be doing it again next weekend.
jillcwhomever

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #134 on: Today at 11:26:15 am »
Brendan Cox is doing some great tweets today on the above subjected, and he has highlighted a number of people who he is encouraging for people to turn in, for as he says they are damaging rather than helping the Palestinian cause. He also tweeted this which is something we should all do, no matter where we stand.


Brendan Cox
@MrBrendanCox
·
2h
Its easy to point out extremism on the other side. 

But well only defeat extremism when we are willing to stand up to it no matter where it comes from.

The most effective counter extremism work comes from people tackling extremism in their own community/cause.
DangerScouse

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #135 on: Today at 11:36:58 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:13:20 am
Apparently Hitler knew how to deal with "these people".

https://twitter.com/ThevoiceAlexa/status/1723458389152588221

Death to all the Jews

https://twitter.com/NickBuckleyMBE/status/1723622186332692915



Fucking vile c*nts. Hopefully arrested and charged.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #136 on: Today at 11:36:59 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:22:32 am
I'm not posting the video of the 80 year old woman trying to sell poppies on the street but couldn't because the "peaceful protests" were kicking them down the road and laughing because I don't want to see it again. The poor woman was in tears.

On a street in London on armistice day. But nothing will be done to these people, A slap on the wrist and they will be doing it again next weekend.

That is also massively poor and should be called out.

But was that the norm?
killer-heels

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #137 on: Today at 12:01:07 pm »
What a gang of c*nts present there in London.
So Howard Philips

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #138 on: Today at 01:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:13:20 am
Apparently Hitler knew how to deal with "these people".

https://twitter.com/ThevoiceAlexa/status/1723458389152588221

Death to all the Jews

https://twitter.com/NickBuckleyMBE/status/1723622186332692915

They must be thick. It makes the security services job easier when they post this on social media.
So Howard Philips

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #139 on: Today at 01:30:42 pm »
Great shot below of a copper kicking a patriot up the arse.

Treacherous bastard.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67390514
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:42:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:16:07 am
Sting hates Tories :D
There is a whooshing sound over my head. :-[
rob1966

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 01:09:59 pm
I mean - the first part of the sentence is true but the second is stupid.

No its not, they both would not be out of place in the Nazi party in the 30's, they are both evil racist c*nts who will happily watch people die in boats in the channel. The narrative towards the migrants is the same kind of shit the Nazis came out with.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:48:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:46:23 pm
Sadly Peter Thatchell was stopped from joint the march by the organisers today.



Can anyone explain why?

Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove also had to be protected from being attacked by the police.

But in general the knuckle draggers were the biggest problem.
I'm not a big fan of Tatchell (I am unconvinced there is ever a good reason to out someone, even if they are hypocrites), but he is spot on there - far too many people cannot hold onto two thoughts at the same time.
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:28:31 am
Didn't meet the Stop the War "standards" of opposing everything the US/West/Israel do and ignoring all the rest.

@PeterTatchell
Stop The War stewards blocked my way at the start of Palestine march today
They objected to my placard?
Said I was "a troublemaker". "We are here to stop you," they said. "We know what you did at the Ukraine march." I supported arming Ukraine.
How does it work with 'stewards'. Do they really have the power to determine who can join the march? I would like to think that Tatchell was unlucky and encountered some particularly think stewards, but I fear not.

Was it a 'Stop the War' march?
Elliemental

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:13:20 am
Apparently Hitler knew how to deal with "these people".

https://twitter.com/ThevoiceAlexa/status/1723458389152588221

Death to all the Jews

https://twitter.com/NickBuckleyMBE/status/1723622186332692915


As disgusting as it is, it's a hate crime and needs to be reported to the police. But this by no means represents the majority of people on the marches, who were peaceful and (in many cases) also Jewish.
thejbs

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #144 on: Today at 01:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:09:23 am
They are not 'football lads' they are fucking inbred fucking scum.

Id say the terms are interchangeable.
