Been a few whiles since my last poll.. So what do we think?

Yes. She's completely off-the-scale evil
Yes. She's pretty Evil
Yes. She's a bit Evil
Kind of. A bit of a weirdo with evil trappings
No. She's wonderful and loves bunnies and dancing and fluffy beans.
Is Suella Braverman actually evil?

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,862
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 06:22:27 pm
It's absolutely beautiful.

Better than we could have hoped for

Zero violence from the pro-peace/pro-Palestinian march (300k attendees).

The far-right thugs who answered evil hag Braverman's call to arm showing themselves and the Tory scum up for the scum they are.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,886
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 06:25:58 pm
As a staunch Palestine supporter I'm relieved to see nothing really kicked off, but after this she needs to go, Bitch has been trying to stir shit up all week and almost got what she wanted. Not a single one of these hooligans chanting Ingurland was wearing a poppy, they couldn't give a shiny shite about Armistice, just wanted a punch-up. Yaxley also stayed for a bit, getting them all riled up then fucked off in a taxi after an hour. Definition of a coward.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,100
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 06:30:21 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:22:27 pm
It's absolutely beautiful.

Better than we could have hoped for

Zero violence from the pro-peace/pro-Palestinian march (300k attendees).

The far-right thugs who answered evil hag Braverman's call to arm showing themselves and the Tory scum up for the scum they are.

You just know she's gonna say the police handled the far right differently to the pro-Palestinian marchers.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 06:41:37 pm
BREAKING
Rishi Sunak condemns violence in statement
In the past few minutes, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has released a statement condemning what he describes as "unacceptable scenes".

He says he condemns the "violent, wholly unacceptable scenes we have seen today from the EDL and associated groups and Hamas sympathisers attending the National March for Palestine".

"Remembrance weekend is a time for us to come together as a nation and remember those who fought and died for our freedoms," he adds.
TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 06:46:52 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 06:25:58 pm
Yaxley also stayed for a bit, getting them all riled up then fucked off in a taxi after an hour. Definition of a coward.

Hell have been rushing off to catch the Luton - Utd game at 3pm in some dive in Luton.
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,918
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 06:48:04 pm
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 06:41:37 pm
BREAKING
Rishi Sunak condemns violence in statement
In the past few minutes, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has released a statement condemning what he describes as "unacceptable scenes".

He says he condemns the "violent, wholly unacceptable scenes we have seen today from the EDL and associated groups and Hamas sympathisers attending the National March for Palestine".

"Remembrance weekend is a time for us to come together as a nation and remember those who fought and died for our freedoms," he adds.

All true? Bunch of right wing thugs on one hand, and a small (but by no means absent) minority on the main march.
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,862
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 06:49:08 pm
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 06:41:37 pm
BREAKING
Rishi Sunak condemns violence in statement
In the past few minutes, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has released a statement condemning what he describes as "unacceptable scenes".

He says he condemns the "violent, wholly unacceptable scenes we have seen today from the EDL and associated groups and Hamas sympathisers attending the National March for Palestine".

"Remembrance weekend is a time for us to come together as a nation and remember those who fought and died for our freedoms," he adds.


Making a false equivalence between the two (far-right 'Inguh-land' shithouses and pro-peace/pro-Palestinian marchers) is what the right-wing (Tory MPs and their client media alike) have pivoted to.

They're vermin.

It's backfired hilariously on Braverman and the far-right scum. And they're livid.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,529
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 06:49:40 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:30:21 pm
You just know she's gonna say the police handled the far right differently to the pro-Palestinian marchers.

Inevitably that'll be the Far-Right footsoldiers' take too. There's already a feeling the police target them more, and they'll come away from today with "Why was it only us arrested?"

In their twisted minds they're the good guys protecting Britain from the Woke etc so having running battles with the police whilst their political opposites march peacefully has to be recontextualised somehow, and the easiest way is the police being corrupt and biased against them.
Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,938
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 06:58:40 pm »


Nice attempt at false equivalence. One group was violent, one was not.

Even loyal Tory rags like the Telegraph are leading with the far right violence.
John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,228
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 07:02:10 pm
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,604
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:42:34 pm
What is it that causes a lot of 'football lads' in this country to be so vehemently right wing?

These are just the kind of prize prats we find in the Anfield away end chanting their bile.
CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,902
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 07:51:48 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:42:34 pm
What is it that causes a lot of 'football lads' in this country to be so vehemently right wing?

These are just the kind of prize prats we find in the Anfield away end chanting their bile.
Experimentation, Patrick.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-o9TV1AGdk


Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 07:53:23 pm
What a load of scruffy, smelly meffs.

Benefit scroungers who contribute sweet FA to the country I imagine and shout they want their country back.  :lmao

Wouldn't be surprised if they're all fucking nonces.
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,918
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 08:19:01 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 07:53:23 pm

Benefit scroungers who contribute sweet FA to the country I imagine and shout they want their country back.  :lmao

So we use benefit scroungers as a term on here now?

Just saying theyre fucking morons would do.
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,267
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 08:21:09 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 06:58:40 pm

Nice attempt at false equivalence. One group was violent, one was not.

Even loyal Tory rags like the Telegraph are leading with the far right violence.

Im guessing even the right wing rags know Braverman has become utterly toxic even to the Tories and will start turning on her soon if they havent already.
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,267
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 08:24:10 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:42:34 pm
What is it that causes a lot of 'football lads' in this country to be so vehemently right wing?

These are just the kind of prize prats we find in the Anfield away end chanting their bile.

Thats the thing, its not a lot. How many of them were protesting today, a few hundred at most, thats not really representative of the hundreds of thousands who go to watch their team each week.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,026
  • The first five yards........
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 08:35:57 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:24:10 pm
Thats the thing, its not a lot. How many of them were protesting today, a few hundred at most, thats not really representative of the hundreds of thousands who go to watch their team each week.

Well said.
FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,649
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm
She was the girl who reminded the teacher they'd forgotten to give homework.
Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 09:20:44 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 07:53:23 pm
What a load of scruffy, smelly meffs.

Benefit scroungers who contribute sweet FA to the country I imagine and shout they want their country back.  :lmao

Wouldn't be surprised if they're all fucking nonces.
Is this Twitter. Fucks sake, lad.
John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,228
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 09:29:04 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:24:10 pm
Thats the thing, its not a lot. How many of them were protesting today, a few hundred at most, thats not really representative of the hundreds of thousands who go to watch their team each week.
Yep, and the only label they need is pathetic shitbags. Nothing to do with benefits or football, just shitbags.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 09:38:55 pm
Cowardly shitbags.
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,897
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 09:41:18 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 09:20:44 pm
Is this Twitter. Fucks sake, lad.

What's the issue? They are scum of the earth.
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,897
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 09:42:51 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:19:01 pm
So we use benefit scroungers as a term on here now?

Just saying theyre fucking morons would do.

Ah, the poor right wing, racist c*nts. God forbid!
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,360
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 09:46:23 pm
Sadly Peter Thatchell was stopped from joint the march by the organisers today.



Can anyone explain why?

Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove also had to be protected from being attacked by the police.

 But in general the knuckle draggers were the biggest problem.
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,918
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 09:57:18 pm
Some tits also tried to knife an Iranian bloke protesting against Hamas on the sidelines. The coked up morons were outrageous, but pretending the other one was all sunshine and rainbows isnt helping anyone.

All of this is a tinderbox thats just getting worse. Next week will be worse than this.
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,862
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 10:17:01 pm
The most violence from the pro-peace/pro-Palestinian rally was the murder of a couple of John Lennon songs.
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,862
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:46:23 pm

Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove also had to be protected from being attacked by the police.

[/quote

Was he really going to be attacked?

BBC reporting that he was surrounded by people chanting "shame on you" which IMO is fair.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,026
  • The first five yards........
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 10:30:37 pm
Don't like the idea of any group of people surrounding an individual person and shouting "shame on you".
Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,791
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 10:32:06 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 02:57:56 pm
Im sure shell defend them as patriots

'Good people on both sides..."
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,862
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 10:37:19 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:30:37 pm
Don't like the idea of any group of people surrounding an individual person and shouting "shame on you".


Tory MPs - especially malevolent scum like Gove - deserve about as much sympathy as they give to the people whose lives and livelihoods they and their policies destroy.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,026
  • The first five yards........
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 10:42:23 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:37:19 pm

Tory MPs - especially malevolent scum like Gove - deserve about as much sympathy as they give to the people whose lives and livelihoods they and their policies destroy.

Yeah, I know, but a group of people surrounding an individual.... you know what I mean. Always looks bad.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,784
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 11:11:00 pm
Gonna start calling her Suella de Vil
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 11:54:30 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:46:23 pm
Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove also had to be protected from being attacked by the police.
Wow! Obviously, Gove is a monumental asshole, and surely no one likes him. But I was not expecting him to be attacked by the police.
Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #113 on: Today at 12:22:54 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:54:30 pm
Wow! Obviously, Gove is a monumental asshole, and surely no one likes him. But I was not expecting him to be attacked by the police.

English is a wonderful language.
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #114 on: Today at 12:57:59 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:22:54 am
English is a wonderful language.
Indeed. :)
Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,186
  • Red since '64
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #115 on: Today at 01:04:36 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:22:54 am
English is a wonderful language.

 One morning I shot an elephant in my pajamas. How he got in my pajamas, I dont know.

(The one and only Groucho)

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,368
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #116 on: Today at 01:27:44 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:11:00 pm
Gonna start calling her Suella de Vil
I always call her Cruella.

She's an absolute sociopath. Utterly vile.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #117 on: Today at 06:55:35 am
Went into london after the game yesterday, just to meet up with some friends. The demonstrations had ended and everyone seemed to be heading home, lots of kids and families of all backgrounds, from what i saw  it was how a peaceful protest should be in a democratic country.
Did pass Suellas brownshirts at parliament square, surrounded by police from all sides like a football firm at an away ground, though by that stage a lot of them were laid out against statues and on the grass as the effect of cocaine was wearing off. They still mustered a few  England till i die chants, just didnt say if itll be the alcohol or the drugs that does it. Apparently they were there to protect the cenotaph, which remains in place, so good job lads, you done your country proud.
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,267
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #118 on: Today at 09:16:07 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:54:30 pm
Wow! Obviously, Gove is a monumental asshole, and surely no one likes him. But I was not expecting him to be attacked by the police.

Sting hates Tories :D
