Went into london after the game yesterday, just to meet up with some friends. The demonstrations had ended and everyone seemed to be heading home, lots of kids and families of all backgrounds, from what i saw it was how a peaceful protest should be in a democratic country.

Did pass Suellas brownshirts at parliament square, surrounded by police from all sides like a football firm at an away ground, though by that stage a lot of them were laid out against statues and on the grass as the effect of cocaine was wearing off. They still mustered a few  England till i die chants, just didnt say if itll be the alcohol or the drugs that does it. Apparently they were there to protect the cenotaph, which remains in place, so good job lads, you done your country proud.