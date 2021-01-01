It demonstrates how exactly how we end up being ruled by the lowest common denominator. The question is how do we reverse it?



The Rest is Politics pod recently concluded that about Johnson (& his Government) - it really shouldn't be allowed to happen again, but it will.Re Braverman, although it's flabbergasting to hear somewhere that she's supposed to be really nice in person if you meet her, I can't believe it because there is no doubt that she is an evil person, she's wickedly selfish and self-centred.All of her actions serve to give attention to herself but she shamelessly belittles her own government, ridicules other agencies & authorities, harms millions of citizens and acts contrary to what any decent Home Secretary should do.But what's most forgivable of all is that the harm she is delivering with her antics and distractions from series issues that need addressing is only to (supposedly) elevate her chances of being Leader of the Tory party. And in that focused objective she smothers so much else that needs addressing in this country.Suella Braverman is an evil, evil, wicked fucking c*nt.