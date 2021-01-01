Poll

Been a few whiles since my last poll.. So what do we think?

Yes. She's completely off-the-scale evil
Yes. She's pretty Evil
Yes. She's a bit Evil
Kind of. A bit of a weirdo with evil trappings
No. She's wonderful and loves bunnies and dancing and fluffy beans.
Is Suella Braverman actually evil?  (Read 1529 times)

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,212
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:04:28 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:09:05 pm
It demonstrates how exactly how we end up being ruled by the lowest common denominator. The question is how do we reverse it?
The Rest is Politics pod recently concluded that about Johnson (& his Government) - it really shouldn't be allowed to happen again, but it will.

Re Braverman, although it's flabbergasting to hear somewhere that she's supposed to be really nice in person if you meet her, I can't believe it because there is no doubt that she is an evil person, she's wickedly selfish and self-centred.

All of her actions serve to give attention to herself but she shamelessly belittles her own government, ridicules other agencies & authorities, harms millions of citizens and acts contrary to what any decent  Home Secretary should do.
But what's most forgivable of all is that the harm she is delivering with her antics and distractions from series issues that need addressing is only to (supposedly) elevate her chances of being Leader of the Tory party. And in that focused objective she smothers so much else that needs addressing in this country.

Suella Braverman is an evil, evil, wicked fucking c*nt.
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,443
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:24:15 pm
And if it all goes tit-shaped tomorrow it will be largely down to her.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,196
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:25:17 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:29:32 am
She's an absolute c*nt.
Thats the option I was looking for.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,556
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:22:10 pm
Yes.

If anything happens this weekend - as a consequence of her race-baiting rhetoric, there should be no doubt - she should be thrown in jail.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,271
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:24:04 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:09:05 pm
It demonstrates how exactly how we end up being ruled by the lowest common denominator. The question is how do we reverse it?

A first good step would be to completely ban any social media site that spreads hate or disinformation via algorithms or bots or influencers.

People can get their facts without any effort now. No need to check an opposing view or do any research.  Its all delivered direct to their feed, as long as it matches their already entrenched views, of course.

Its the single biggest threat to an orderly way of life.


ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,559
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #45 on: Today at 01:26:32 am
She was on Question Time last year and that was the first time I had ever seen her - thought she was a horrible Tory who was trying to justify all sorts of nonsense, but I would be lying if I said that I was expecting the trajectory she has been on since. I doubt she believes everything that she says, but I would say that makes her even more evil in a way.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,782
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #46 on: Today at 05:54:37 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:24:15 pm
And if it all goes tit-shaped tomorrow it will be largely down to her.

Not that the right wing media will say so. They'll call her a fucking prophet.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #47 on: Today at 07:43:08 am
What she needs is a fucking good twatting to the chops.
Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,192
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #48 on: Today at 09:27:35 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 11:30:16 am
....is she doing someone elses bidding and if so whose, and for what purpose.
A couple of years back, this was her look and image....


It's now changed to this...


She's very obviously being bankrolled
Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,192
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #49 on: Today at 09:31:15 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:04:28 pm
Re Braverman, although it's flabbergasting to hear somewhere that she's supposed to be really nice in person if you meet her, I can't believe it because there is no doubt that she is an evil person, she's wickedly selfish and self-centred.
Sociopaths are known for being able to do a really good impression of a nice person.
CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,896
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #50 on: Today at 09:34:58 am
So what is the solution to the homelessness crisis, which has risen by 75% since the Tories took over?.. send them to Rwanda perhaps ? Dust that one down I guess.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,017
  • The first five yards........
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #51 on: Today at 11:22:32 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:09:59 pm
Good read that. I like Dunt, hes a regular contributor to the iPaper, and doesnt mince his venomous words there either.

It is good.

But he somehow misses what's most amazing about the promotion of idiocy in British politics. It's the party in government, not the one in opposition, that's doing the promoting. Oppositions are by definition irresponsible. The scope for promoting charlatans and idiots ought to be greater and the temptation to curb them correspondingly weaker. But here in Britain we have an opposition almost excruciatingly normal and disciplined and 'boring' and a government stock full of blowhards, morons, exhibitionists and fascists.

This has everything to do with ideology and will therefore survive the election of a Labour government. Indeed, once technically irresponsible as well as morally so, the Tories will probably become even more Fascist in opposition than they are now. That will be the real test of the political system and of liberal democracy itself.

Can't wait.....
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,028
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #52 on: Today at 11:30:13 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:34:58 am
So what is the solution to the homelessness crisis, which has risen by 75% since the Tories took over?.. send them to Rwanda perhaps ? Dust that one down I guess.

She's probably happily have them scooped up in bin wagons and dumped in a river to drown.

She's an absolute c*nt of a woman, pure fucking evil and scum. Walked past some poor people asleep in doorways in Manc City centre last Saturday night, had no cash on me otherwise I'd have slipped them something to go get brekkie with, but my thoughts weren't how repulsed I was to see them, it was how fucking shite is this country that we have rough sleepers, we should be fucking ashamed of ourselves.
Fuck the Tories

Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 746
  • You Love Us
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #53 on: Today at 11:34:02 am
She's easily one of the most malevolent ghouls to have ever held office. At least in my lifetime.
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,889
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #54 on: Today at 11:55:53 am
Worse than Patel? Two absolute c*nts.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,028
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #55 on: Today at 12:04:08 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:55:53 am
Worse than Patel? Two absolute c*nts.

They're both evil c*nts, hard to say which one is the worst, its like trying to choose between Hitler and Himmler
Fuck the Tories

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #56 on: Today at 12:42:46 pm
I remember being happy when patel was booted out, someone said on here wait till you see Suella, will make you wish Patel was still around.
They were right, absolute evil c*nt and seems to get off on it.
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,915
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #57 on: Today at 01:09:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:04:08 pm
They're both evil c*nts, hard to say which one is the worst, its like trying to choose between Hitler and Himmler

I mean - the first part of the sentence is true but the second is stupid.
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,915
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #58 on: Today at 01:11:33 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 11:34:02 am
She's easily one of the most malevolent ghouls to have ever held office. At least in my lifetime.

This is true, but shes also totally thick. Its a bizarre combination.

Other evil shite like Frottage know what theyre doing to an extent - this one just like, whos pulling the strings here?
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #59 on: Today at 01:16:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:30:13 am
She's probably happily have them scooped up in bin wagons and dumped in a river to drown.
Please God - no one suggest to Braverman that she watches Soylent Green.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #60 on: Today at 01:17:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:04:08 pm
They're both evil c*nts, hard to say which one is the worst, its like trying to choose between Hitler and Himmler
Similar, then.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
Reply #61 on: Today at 01:28:25 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:32:11 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on November  9, 2023, 01:14:23 pm
The latest Jonathan Pie is good. I know he always delivers it passionately, but in this one you can almost see and hear him shaking with rage. I cant blame him either.
"With one flick of a witch's tit..."

 :lmao
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:24:15 pm
And if it all goes tit-shaped tomorrow it will be largely down to her.
Witch's-tit-shaped?

For anyone who's not see it:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dspmCsq7ghw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dspmCsq7ghw</a>
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
