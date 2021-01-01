If I was going to bet on the next leader, Id bet on Mourdant.



I backed her at the end of last year at 7/1. she didn't do too bad in the Johnson election, Johnson and Truss are out the way now so I think she will get the support of Tory members. I think the Torys will have to look for a typical stern serious leader after the next GE. I did think she stood out when it came to these qualities, then she goes and does her Stand up and Fight speech, I never saw that coming, ahh well, just have to hope Tory members goldfish minds forget about it.