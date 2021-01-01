Poll

Been a few whiles since my last poll.. So what do we think?

Yes. She's completely off-the-scale evil
Yes. She's pretty Evil
Yes. She's a bit Evil
Kind of. A bit of a weirdo with evil trappings
No. She's wonderful and loves bunnies and dancing and fluffy beans.
Author Topic: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?  (Read 288 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« on: Today at 11:16:58 am »
I think she's bonkers myself and I'm actually embarrassed that we can have someone that is working in UK government saying the batshit crazy and nasty things she says.

Offline Elzar

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:29:32 am »
She's an absolute c*nt.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:30:16 am »
If shes just a loon who believes what she stands for thats one thing (still bad), but the bigger question is is she doing someone elses bidding and if so whose, and for what purpose. Horrible, divisive woman and about the least suited politician to the role of Home Secretary you can think of.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:31:20 am »
Text book fascist
Online thaddeus

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:44:24 am »
The escalation in rhetoric from our Home Secretaries has been scary.

We all thought Theresa May was awful when she was Home Secretary with her "Go Home" adverts and policy to depot the Windrush generation.  I'm sure most on here still think she is awful but she's undoubtedly been elevated to moderate stateswoman in the popular press.

Amber Rudd continued May's policies before we had a relatively sensible period under Sajid Javid.

The election of Johnson ushered in the sinister, smirking Priti Patel.  I don't think anyone thought we could get any worse than that period of xenophobic, dead cat policies.  With Braverman we have entered a new phase of hate baiting.

Imagine in a year's time going from Braverman to Yvette Cooper  8)

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:51:14 am »
I remember seeing her on Question Time when she was just Attorney general. I remember thinking shes above normal Tory level evil.

When she replaced Patel some thought great, getting rids of the vile Patel. I knew it was frying pan to fire.

However I do think the shit she spouts has an ulterior motive, I just dunno what it is.

Online oldfordie

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:55:43 am »
 probably justifies everything she says and does as a means to a end.
Challenging for the leadership by wining back all the nasty Kippers flocking to Frottage. it worked for Boris after all. she's too out of touch to see the country moved on.
She typifies this government, the smiling smirking government who are hopeless running the country, they are so clueless they have left themselves wide open unable to defend themselves, all they have left is a smile and smirk shaking their heads when Labour tear them to pieces.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:58:28 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:55:43 am
probably justifies everything she says and does as a means to a end.
Challenging for the leadership by wining back all the nasty Kippers flocking to Frottage. it worked for Boris after all, she's too out of touch to ee the country
s moved on.
She typifies this government, the smiling smirking government who are hopeless ruining the country, they are so clueless they have left themselves wide open unable to defend themselves, all they have left is a smile and smirk shaking their heads when Labour tear them to pieces.

If I was going to bet on the next leader, Id bet on Mourdant. 
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:29:32 am
She's an absolute c*nt.

Exactly this. To think shes actually worse than the likes of Dorries and Priti, horrible woman. Shes just honed in on the sound bites that get the headlines and appeal to the populist vote (which is depressing in itself how many morons buy into this shit).

I was also wondering why she was so vocal about this protest on Saturday, and upon some further digging everything became clear
Online oldfordie

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:58:28 am
If I was going to bet on the next leader, Id bet on Mourdant.
:) I backed her at the end of last year at 7/1. she didn't do too bad in the Johnson election, Johnson and Truss are out the way now so I think she will get the support of Tory members. I think the Torys will have to look for a typical stern serious leader after the next GE. I did think she stood out when it came to these qualities, then she goes and does her Stand up and Fight speech,  I never saw that coming, ahh well, just have to hope Tory members goldfish minds forget about it. :)
Online thaddeus

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:58:28 am
If I was going to bet on the next leader, Id bet on Mourdant.
I agree.  She seems like the kind of character that would be catnip to homes counties Tories.  When the dust settles after the next election she's the obvious one to start the rebuild.

Also remember that she is a Brexit backing member of the ERG and there's no sign of the Tory dog not being wagged by its ERG tail anytime soon.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:20:46 pm »
All bark and fuck all bite.
Offline Riquende

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:24:46 pm »
I remember her as Suella Fernandes, initially just another one of the ERG no-marks who would freely bang on about the need to implement Brexit and how there were no issues to be solved at all and May should just get on with it. Unlike the rest of them (Francois, Bridgen et al) she was able to actually leap into a proper job, by volunteering her legal 'skills' to rubberstamp the Johnson government's illegal actions as AG.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:31:39 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:16:11 pm
:) I backed her at the end of last year at 7/1. she didn't do too bad in the Johnson election, Johnson and Truss are out the way now so I think she will get the support of Tory members. I think the Torys will have to look for a typical stern serious leader after the next GE. I did think she stood out when it came to these qualities, then she goes and does her Stand up and Fight speech,  I never saw that coming, ahh well, just have to hope Tory members goldfish minds forget about it. :)

 ;D  yeah that was weird
Offline Qston

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:34:10 pm »
Mad
Online Andy

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:45:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:20:46 pm
All bark and fuck all bite.

Brains
Online kopite77

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:03:32 pm »
Shes the very definition of a dog whistle piece of filth of a sub human being, watch it tomorrow Tommy Twelve Names and all his EDL mates will kick off at the Palestinian Peace March and this Vile Bitch will be saying, I told you so and the MSM will lap it up, whilst forgetting to mention it was her that has caused it with her Toxic Rhetoric!
