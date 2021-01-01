The escalation in rhetoric from our Home Secretaries has been scary.
We all thought Theresa May was awful when she was Home Secretary with her "Go Home" adverts and policy to depot the Windrush generation. I'm sure most on here still think she is awful but she's undoubtedly been elevated to moderate stateswoman in the popular press.
Amber Rudd continued May's policies before we had a relatively sensible period under Sajid Javid.
The election of Johnson ushered in the sinister, smirking Priti Patel. I don't think anyone thought we could get any worse than that period of xenophobic, dead cat policies. With Braverman we have entered a new phase of hate baiting.
Imagine in a year's time going from Braverman to Yvette Cooper