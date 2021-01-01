« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November  (Read 16831 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,844
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 11:03:31 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 10:48:23 am
Lovely to see
Can't quite believe that Man Utd are only 7 points off the top given how tragically shite they've been this season


7 points right now is pretty big a gap at this stage of the season and all things considered (the fans optimism, money spent etc.).
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,598
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 11:06:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:53:04 am
12 games is still a small sample size though. Extrapolate that across a full season and its 21-22 points off the top. They still havent won a single league game convincingly. The highest team in the League theyve beaten is Brentford I think. The rest are the three newly promoted teams, Forest and Wolves at home and one otherFulham away maybe? Theyve done nothing to suggest they can trouble the better teams and that gap will surely grow between now and May.
True
They've really been so shite that it's still a surprise to see them this high up.
On the upside, it means that fraud ETH will stay in the job - long may it continue.  ;D
Chelsea game shows how much City miss KdB - he'll probably return just in time to propel them on in their traditional Jan/Feb/March run
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,564
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 11:09:00 am »
Haven't united had a really easy run to start the season too? Every big game they've played they've lost, and they're mostly up against top half teams until the end of the season now.
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 11:12:00 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:09:00 am
Haven't united had a really easy run to start the season too? Every big game they've played they've lost, and they're mostly up against top half teams until the end of the season now.
Yeah, they're on about being the most in-form team over the past 5 games, with 4 wins from 5. Those wins being Luton, Sheffield United, Burnley and Brentford.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 