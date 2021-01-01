12 games is still a small sample size though. Extrapolate that across a full season and its 21-22 points off the top. They still havent won a single league game convincingly. The highest team in the League theyve beaten is Brentford I think. The rest are the three newly promoted teams, Forest and Wolves at home and one other
Fulham away maybe? Theyve done nothing to suggest they can trouble the better teams and that gap will surely grow between now and May.
True
They've really been so shite that it's still a surprise to see them this high up.
On the upside, it means that fraud ETH will stay in the job - long may it continue.
Chelsea game shows how much City miss KdB - he'll probably return just in time to propel them on in their traditional Jan/Feb/March run