We'd be 2 points clear if it wasn't for the Spurs debacle...
Spurs, Luton, Chelsea and Brighton games - bar Aston Villa, everyone is bemoaning poor performances, results, hard luck stories in the top 6-8 teams.
The team that wins this league, has to at the very least dust itself down and puts a solid run in between now and Christmas, and that team will be best placed to push on for the title and bar City away, I fancy us in every single game, between now and Christmas.
Its in our hands, we just need to pull it together, we are more than capable, we just need to show that we are.