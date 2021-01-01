The problem we have is our away form. There is no getting away from it. It hasn't been very good. We have yet to keep a clean sheet away from home this season and have won 2 out of 6. Yes I understand we have had some tough away games but whilst our home form is very good, we can't get carried away when our away form is so patchy.



We've played Chelsea,Newcastle and Spurs away, all 3 difficult matches, in one of which we were robbed completely. The 1 away match where we should have won for sure was last weekend. Brighton has been always difficult for us, even at our very best. I think the last convincing win we had there was in 2017/2018City aside, our next away matches are Sheffield,Palace,Burnley and Bournemouth. If we can walk away with 4 wins in those, I think we are increasing our chances for sure.