Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November  (Read 15998 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 07:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:44:41 pm
I never watch the game on Sky unless I have too, much prefer the US coverage or the international feed. Can't stand Carragher or Neville
US coverage for PL and CL is pretty good.

Honestly, even Carra is alright when he is not on Sky.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 07:27:47 pm »
We'd be 2 points clear if it wasn't for the Spurs debacle...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 07:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 07:27:47 pm
We'd be 2 points clear if it wasn't for the Spurs debacle...

We're still looking pretty good. One point off the leaders after 12 games, can't complain about that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 07:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 07:27:47 pm
We'd be 2 points clear if it wasn't for the Spurs debacle...

I don't know why people keep saying this. We were down 10 to men away from home. Had the goal been awarded, it isn't a given that we would have held on to our lead and won the game. We may still have lost.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 07:35:02 pm »
Why is the City match the 12:30 kickoff? That has to be a crap slot for TV, right? Why is it not the last match on Saturday or even on Sunday?

It looks like Uruguay's last match is on the 21st. That should be plenty of time.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 07:38:06 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 07:35:02 pm
Why is the City match the 12:30 kickoff? That has to be a crap slot for TV, right? Why is it not the last match on Saturday or even on Sunday?

It looks like Uruguay's last match is on the 21st. That should be plenty of time.

It was a Saturday 5:30 game but the Manchester Police made it change to 12:30.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 07:39:33 pm »
Do Greece only have one qualifier I can only find one fixture for them?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 07:41:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:39:33 pm
Do Greece only have one qualifier I can only find one fixture for them?

Yep and a friendly against New Zealand before that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 07:44:32 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:41:45 pm
Yep and a friendly against New Zealand before that.

Ah, okay. Thanks.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 07:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 07:09:48 pm
Depressing in the sense that they always start slowly, but then usually go on and win it handsomely - compared to their last 3 title wins, if anything they're ahead of schedule.

I mean not what I said is it? Just depressing that this is what the rest of the league is up against, you have to be nearly faultless to compete.

Who's to say they'll do it again ? They won it 2018 with 100 points, then won it the following year with 98 points, then in 2020 they were a country mile away from us at the end of the season with 81 points.

Past performances mean nothing in the grand scheme of things. Lets not forget we're more than capable of of putting on a good run of results, & City are more than capable of dropping lots of silly points from now til the end of the season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 07:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 07:27:47 pm
We'd be 2 points clear if it wasn't for the Spurs debacle...
Spurs, Luton, Chelsea and Brighton games - bar Aston Villa, everyone is bemoaning poor performances, results, hard luck stories in the top 6-8 teams.
The team that wins this league, has to at the very least dust itself down and puts a solid run in between now and Christmas, and that team will be best placed to push on for the title and bar City away, I fancy us in every single game, between now and Christmas.
Its in our hands, we just need to pull it together, we are more than capable, we just need to show that we are.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 07:47:54 pm »
I know some are worried about our away form, but the thing is it only takes one good performance to change it and the opportunity is there to put everything right. I think we are due a win away at City and whose to say we can't do that. Either way, the proper stuff starts after the break, let's be ready for it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 07:49:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:44:32 pm
Ah, okay. Thanks.

Its probably an away game knowing our luck..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 07:55:58 pm »
City will have a lot of players away on international duty, so hopefully this will be something of a leveller when we play them in 2 weeks time.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 08:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:55:58 pm
City will have a lot of players away on international duty, so hopefully this will be something of a leveller when we play them in 2 weeks time.

Both Teams will.

We will have Matip, Gomez, Jones and Grav at home though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 08:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:48:36 pm
:thumbup
Will never pay them a penny for anything.
But far from appearing curmudgeonly at a time like this, what a wonderful way to end the weekend, having City and Chelsea drop 2 points. I've been swerving MOTD for more than a month, will enjoy the replay of the best bits of that and ours.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 08:15:59 pm »
I mean the likes of Brazil and Argentina have games on Wednesday, not sure why it's always so late in the week for the South American fixtures. But both teams have players from those teams and I imagine they will fly back together.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 08:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:46:50 pm
he was ranting like fuck at Taylor for some reason, must have been for the penalty

They added 8 mins on to the game, on 100mins Chelsea won the ball and had started a counter and outnumbered City, Taylor blew for FT, but within the 8 minutes, there was the penalty, the VAR check and then the goal celebration and restart - that was a lot longer than 2 minutes.

No cheating going on there, no way.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 08:20:40 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:15:59 pm
I mean the likes of Brazil and Argentina have games on Wednesday, not sure why it's always so late in the week for the South American fixtures. But both teams have players from those teams and I imagine they will fly back together.
Spike their drinks
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1059 on: Yesterday at 08:23:13 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:20:40 pm
Spike their drinks

Ally already looks like Bond I am sure he could do it, so easily.  :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1060 on: Yesterday at 08:23:43 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:15:59 pm
I mean the likes of Brazil and Argentina have games on Wednesday, not sure why it's always so late in the week for the South American fixtures. But both teams have players from those teams and I imagine they will fly back together.
It Tuesday night in south America. I would think All the Liverpool, Manchester Club players get a private plane back from Rio, hopefully with Nunez included there(since he playing in Uruguay), Diaz idk he playing in Paraguay hopefully they get him on a private plane too.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 08:25:57 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:23:43 pm
It Tuesday night in south America. I would think All the Liverpool, Manchester Club players get a private plane back from Rio, hopefully with Nunez included there(since he playing in Uruguay), Diaz idk he playing in Paraguay hopefully they get him on a private plane too.

That's true about it being Tuesday, I forgot. I think Argentina are playing Brazil on the Tuesday as well, so hopefully it can be arranged quickly.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 08:29:32 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:25:57 pm
That's true about it being Tuesday, I forgot. I think Argentina are playing Brazil on the Tuesday as well, so hopefully it can be arranged quickly.
Yea Argentina are playing, Brazil that night is helpful. I would think you can get Nunez to Rio quickly enough for that flight also if possible or pick him up in Uruguay first.
Nobody playing at high altitude but getting back on a private plane as many together should be the goal, wont shock me if the clubs already planned something for it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1063 on: Yesterday at 08:35:17 pm »
I know our away form isnt great with the midfield getting overrun at times and us struggling to break down teams that dig in and sit deep but so far this season City are having the same issues. Obviously theres every chance De Bruyne comes back for the second half of the season and they go on one of those long winning runs but as of right now there isnt a whole lot between the 3 teams at the top of the table.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1064 on: Yesterday at 08:38:12 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:29:32 pm
Yea Argentina are playing, Brazil that night is helpful. I would think you can get Nunez to Rio quickly enough for that flight also if possible or pick him up in Uruguay first.
Nobody playing at high altitude but getting back on a private plane as many together should be the goal, wont shock me if the clubs already planned something for it

In fact everyone is playing everyone else Argentina v Uruguay and then Argentina v Brazil there will be some ribbing going on in the plane coming home.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1065 on: Yesterday at 08:46:41 pm »
Make the mancs walk home, scruffy c*nts
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1066 on: Yesterday at 09:42:50 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:15:59 pm
I mean the likes of Brazil and Argentina have games on Wednesday, not sure why it's always so late in the week for the South American fixtures. But both teams have players from those teams and I imagine they will fly back together.

I could be wrong but I think it's 0:30 Tuesday night/Wednesday morning British time which will be 9:30pm Tuesday night in Brazil.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1067 on: Yesterday at 09:46:33 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:15:59 pm
I mean the likes of Brazil and Argentina have games on Wednesday, not sure why it's always so late in the week for the South American fixtures. But both teams have players from those teams and I imagine they will fly back together.

Klopp mentioned all South American players are on the same plane so I think that includes Nunez/Diaz ?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1068 on: Yesterday at 09:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:20:00 pm
Honestly, even Carra is alright when he is not on Sky.
When he's with Abdo and Henry? Them two are brilliant.
« Reply #1069 on: Yesterday at 10:05:30 pm »
Someone tweeted that when City beat us 4-1 last season, it was on Saturday Apr 1st and was straight after an international break. Low and behold, it was also a 12:30 kick off.  ::)

I bet this nonsense about safety risk if the game was at 5:30pm was also pushed by City as they know we have a number of internationals that play in SA  ::)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1070 on: Yesterday at 10:49:22 pm »
I wonder if any of the Greater Manchester Police senior officers get trips to Abu Dhabi to consult with the Emirati police force?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1071 on: Yesterday at 11:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 07:17:21 pm
Getting away from the agenda of the mainstream british broadcasters probably helps with a lot of these pundits too, look at how much worse McCoist is when he's not on amazon for example.
don't listen to him on TNT, can't stand chummy Carl Fletcher
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 12:07:50 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:55:37 pm
When he's with Abdo and Henry? Them two are brilliant.

All I notice in that situation is how starving Henry is for Abdo

Fella needs to dial it back a notch
