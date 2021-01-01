We'd be 2 points clear if it wasn't for the Spurs debacle...



Spurs, Luton, Chelsea and Brighton games - bar Aston Villa, everyone is bemoaning poor performances, results, hard luck stories in the top 6-8 teams.The team that wins this league, has to at the very least dust itself down and puts a solid run in between now and Christmas, and that team will be best placed to push on for the title and bar City away, I fancy us in every single game, between now and Christmas.Its in our hands, we just need to pull it together, we are more than capable, we just need to show that we are.