Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 07:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:44:41 pm
I never watch the game on Sky unless I have too, much prefer the US coverage or the international feed. Can't stand Carragher or Neville
US coverage for PL and CL is pretty good.

Honestly, even Carra is alright when he is not on Sky.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 07:27:47 pm »
We'd be 2 points clear if it wasn't for the Spurs debacle...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 07:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 07:27:47 pm
We'd be 2 points clear if it wasn't for the Spurs debacle...

We're still looking pretty good. One point off the leaders after 12 games, can't complain about that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 07:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 07:27:47 pm
We'd be 2 points clear if it wasn't for the Spurs debacle...

I don't know why people keep saying this. We were down 10 to men away from home. Had the goal been awarded, it isn't a given that we would have held on to our lead and won the game. We may still have lost.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 07:35:02 pm »
Why is the City match the 12:30 kickoff? That has to be a crap slot for TV, right? Why is it not the last match on Saturday or even on Sunday?

It looks like Uruguay's last match is on the 21st. That should be plenty of time.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 07:38:06 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:35:02 pm
Why is the City match the 12:30 kickoff? That has to be a crap slot for TV, right? Why is it not the last match on Saturday or even on Sunday?

It looks like Uruguay's last match is on the 21st. That should be plenty of time.

It was a Saturday 5:30 game but the Manchester Police made it change to 12:30.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 07:39:33 pm »
Do Greece only have one qualifier I can only find one fixture for them?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 07:41:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:39:33 pm
Do Greece only have one qualifier I can only find one fixture for them?

Yep and a friendly against New Zealand before that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 07:44:32 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:41:45 pm
Yep and a friendly against New Zealand before that.

Ah, okay. Thanks.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 07:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:09:48 pm
Depressing in the sense that they always start slowly, but then usually go on and win it handsomely - compared to their last 3 title wins, if anything they're ahead of schedule.

I mean not what I said is it? Just depressing that this is what the rest of the league is up against, you have to be nearly faultless to compete.

Who's to say they'll do it again ? They won it 2018 with 100 points, then won it the following year with 98 points, then in 2020 they were a country mile away from us at the end of the season with 81 points.

Past performances mean nothing in the grand scheme of things. Lets not forget we're more than capable of of putting on a good run of results, & City are more than capable of dropping lots of silly points from now til the end of the season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 07:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 07:27:47 pm
We'd be 2 points clear if it wasn't for the Spurs debacle...
Spurs, Luton, Chelsea and Brighton games - bar Aston Villa, everyone is bemoaning poor performances, results, hard luck stories in the top 6-8 teams.
The team that wins this league, has to at the very least dust itself down and puts a solid run in between now and Christmas, and that team will be best placed to push on for the title and bar City away, I fancy us in every single game, between now and Christmas.
Its in our hands, we just need to pull it together, we are more than capable, we just need to show that we are.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 07:47:54 pm »
I know some are worried about our away form, but the thing is it only takes one good performance to change it and the opportunity is there to put everything right. I think we are due a win away at City and whose to say we can't do that. Either way, the proper stuff starts after the break, let's be ready for it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 07:49:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:44:32 pm
Ah, okay. Thanks.

Its probably an away game knowing our luck..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 07:55:58 pm »
City will have a lot of players away on international duty, so hopefully this will be something of a leveller when we play them in 2 weeks time.
