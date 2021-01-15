« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November  (Read 6663 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #440 on: Today at 07:16:44 pm »
Could very much have been a red
Online Wabaloolah

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #441 on: Today at 07:17:30 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:16:40 pm
Should be a red, horrible tackle.
yeah scissors job, out of control
Online John C

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #442 on: Today at 07:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:17:30 pm
yeah scissors job, out of control
Bewildering that it wasn't a red.
Online Hazell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #443 on: Today at 07:18:49 pm »
That's handball right, a la Mac Allister on Thursday.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #444 on: Today at 07:19:00 pm »
Not handball.

But would have been had Newcastle scored 13 seconds later. Just shows how fucked up it all is.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #445 on: Today at 07:19:53 pm »
great punching by Pope, missed the ball by only a yard or so
Online red mongoose

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #446 on: Today at 07:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:14:10 pm
Jermaine Jenas is their assistant manager?

The other c*nt  ;D
Online newterp

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #447 on: Today at 07:20:19 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:18:03 pm
Bewildering that it wasn't a red.

Why no freeze frame at the point of impact?
Online smicer07

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #448 on: Today at 07:20:46 pm »
Newcastle have made our recent performances look world class.
Offline Pistolero

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #449 on: Today at 07:20:54 pm »
see, that's a red card all day fuckin long....one intention - to wipe the player out ....that should be what VAR is used for ...but as expected they give it a walkover
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #450 on: Today at 07:21:17 pm »
should have been 3, Dom
Online Solomon Grundy

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #451 on: Today at 07:22:07 pm »
Hope they're enjoying watching this in Saudi Arabia.
Online Robinred

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #452 on: Today at 07:22:29 pm »
Ryan Christie wont get MOM, but hes been good.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #453 on: Today at 07:22:41 pm »
pass the ball you greedy bugger
Online newterp

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #454 on: Today at 07:22:53 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:20:46 pm
Newcastle have made our recent performances look world class.

But Newcastle are plucky underdogs with no money.
Online DelTrotter

  • ******
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #455 on: Today at 07:24:04 pm »
Bournemouth should have had 7 or 8 here
Online jillcwhomever

  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #456 on: Today at 07:24:26 pm »
That should have been 3-0.
Offline Claire.

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #457 on: Today at 07:24:37 pm »
Bournemouth driving me mad here, pass it to Dom you twats 😂
Online Wabaloolah

  • Matchday Commentator
  • ******
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #458 on: Today at 07:25:29 pm »
Should be 5 up
Online jillcwhomever

  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • ******
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #459 on: Today at 07:26:02 pm »
It's amazing that United's GD is -3 yet they are sixth in the table.  :o
Online Robinred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #460 on: Today at 07:26:10 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:24:04 pm
Bournemouth should have had 7 or 8 here

More like 8 or 9!
Online Nick110581

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #461 on: Today at 07:26:14 pm »
Newcastle got less points than United
Online Wabaloolah

  • Matchday Commentator
  • ******
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #462 on: Today at 07:27:37 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:26:02 pm
It's amazing that United's GD is -3 yet they are sixth in the table.  :o
I know, all of the seven games they've won they've won by 1 goal
Online DelTrotter

  • ******
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #463 on: Today at 07:29:07 pm »
This finishing, fucking hell.
Online John C

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #464 on: Today at 07:30:00 pm »
Great stuff, fuck off Newcastle.
Online Solomon Grundy

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #465 on: Today at 07:30:16 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:30:00 pm
Great stuff, fuck off Newcastle.
Online Yorkykopite

  • RAWK Writer
  • ******
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #466 on: Today at 07:30:22 pm »
Trippier's good for a laugh isn't he?
Online jillcwhomever

  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • ******
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #467 on: Today at 07:30:57 pm »
Perhaps we'll see a bit less of them now, considering they are rarely winning at the moment.
Online Yorkykopite

  • RAWK Writer
  • ******
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #468 on: Today at 07:31:09 pm »
The Saudi Arabians have one decent player - the goalie.
Online CHOPPER

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #469 on: Today at 07:32:51 pm »
There are long journeys home after a poor performance and defeat, and then there are really long journeys home after a poor performances and defeat. A solid 6 hours to mull over this one.
Online Wabaloolah

  • Matchday Commentator
  • ******
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #470 on: Today at 07:34:08 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:32:51 pm
There are long journeys home after a poor performance and defeat, and then there are really long journeys home after a poor performances and defeat. A solid 6 hours to mull over this one.
they'll be flying back I would have thought
Online Yorkykopite

  • RAWK Writer
  • ******
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #471 on: Today at 07:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:34:08 pm
they'll be flying back I would have thought

And they'll arrive at Riyadh airport just as the pubs close. Tough.
Online CHOPPER

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 51,900
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #472 on: Today at 07:35:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:30:00 pm
Great stuff, fuck off Newcastle.

Not very nice that John, and you a moderator an'all. Say 7 hale Malcolm MacDonald's and got to bed without any supper.



A divant naaah!
Online CHOPPER

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 51,900
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #473 on: Today at 07:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:34:08 pm
they'll be flying back I would have thought

On abar the fans.
Online John C

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #474 on: Today at 07:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:34:08 pm
they'll be flying back I would have thought
They might make Eddie and Jason walk.
Jason will always be a bit behind whispering in his ear.





Online koptommy93

  • ******
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #475 on: Today at 07:38:08 pm »
Newcastle losses hit different since the takeover
Online John C

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #476 on: Today at 07:38:49 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:35:29 pm
Not very nice that John, and you a moderator an'all. Say 7 hale Malcolm MacDonald's and got to bed without any supper.



A divant naaah!
Bad wool him mate.
Online CHOPPER

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 51,900
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #477 on: Today at 07:39:39 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:38:49 pm
Bad wool him mate.

Are the any good ones?

A divant naah!
