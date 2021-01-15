Should be a red, horrible tackle.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
yeah scissors job, out of control
Jermaine Jenas is their assistant manager?
Bewildering that it wasn't a red.
Newcastle have made our recent performances look world class.
Bournemouth should have had 7 or 8 here
It's amazing that United's GD is -3 yet they are sixth in the table.
Great stuff, fuck off Newcastle.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
There are long journeys home after a poor performance and defeat, and then there are really long journeys home after a poor performances and defeat. A solid 6 hours to mull over this one.
they'll be flying back I would have thought
Not very nice that John, and you a moderator an'all. Say 7 hale Malcolm MacDonald's and got to bed without any supper.A divant naaah!
Bad wool him mate.
Page created in 0.042 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]