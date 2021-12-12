SATURDAY 11TH NOVEMBER
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur 12:30 TNT SPORTS
Arsenal v Burnley 15:00
Crystal Palace v Everton 15:00
Manchester United v Luton Town 15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Saudi Arabia 17:30 skysports
SUNDAY 12TH NOVEMBER
Aston Villa v Fulham 14:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United 14:00
Liverpool v Brentford 14:00
West Ham United v Nottingham Forest 14:00 skysports
Chelsea v Abu Dhabi 16:30 skysports
Sky sports have their favourite team in their preferred timeslot yet again.
Last weekend before the international break. Looking forward to what VAR has in store this week.