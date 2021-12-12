« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November

Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« on: Today at 10:17:46 am »
SATURDAY 11TH NOVEMBER

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur 12:30 TNT SPORTS
Arsenal v Burnley 15:00
Crystal Palace v Everton 15:00
Manchester United v Luton Town 15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Saudi Arabia 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 12TH NOVEMBER

Aston Villa v Fulham 14:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United 14:00
Liverpool v Brentford 14:00
West Ham United v Nottingham Forest 14:00 skysports
Chelsea v Abu Dhabi 16:30 skysports


Sky sports have their favourite team in their preferred timeslot yet again.
Last weekend before the international break. Looking forward to what VAR has in store this week.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:17:37 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:17:46 am
Looking forward to what VAR has in store this week.

Depressing that this is all that will come from this weekend. Nobody talks about the football anymore, even after that Chelsea Spurs game, everyone was going on about red cards and Postecoglu's reaction to decisions.

The actual football is no longer a talking point.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:35:16 pm
Depressing that this is all that will come from this weekend. Nobody talks about the football anymore, even after that Chelsea Spurs game, everyone was going on about red cards and Postecoglu's reaction to decisions.

The actual football is no longer a talking point.

It never was.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:56:16 pm »
Horrific set of fixtures on Saturday.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:14:06 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 12th November
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:32:30 pm »
Imagine paying a subscription for Sky only to be served Saudi Arabia FC on a weekly basis. What a farce  ;D
