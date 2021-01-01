« previous next »
Author Topic: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota  (Read 9334 times)

Online duvva 💅

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #480 on: Today at 12:44:34 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 12:43:52 am
Yeah, standard rawk, totally missing the point.
Go on genius, what point did I miss exactly?
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline newterp

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #481 on: Today at 12:46:07 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:44:34 am
Go on genius, what point did I miss exactly?

The "I told you so!" point.

A very very very very important one.
Offline Kop Kings

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #482 on: Today at 12:51:51 am »
So lets have it right, all is rainbows and good times...but if something goes wrong it's the fault of the fans who say we went into the season undercooked...okay,.Lets get commolli back in should we
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #483 on: Today at 12:55:14 am »
The only real issue I have from tonight is Endo. He was supposed to provide the steel and be the bulldog we needed out there and he was flat out bad. Bad Cody isnt great either but Ive beaten that horse to death. Aside from that dont really care all that much, makeshift lineup and the French made it into a dogfight we werent expecting. Oh well, on to Brentford.
Offline newterp

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #484 on: Today at 12:57:19 am »
If we weren't expecting a dogfight - that's a problem.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #485 on: Today at 12:58:49 am »
I've thought about this and concluded...we'll make it out of the group. Who gives a fuck at the end of the day?

The whole point of group stages is to get out of the group.
Online duvva 💅

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #486 on: Today at 01:01:22 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 12:51:51 am
So lets have it right, all is rainbows and good times...but if something goes wrong it's the fault of the fans who say we went into the season undercooked...okay,.Lets get commolli back in should we
All I can see is you calling anyone who disagrees with your take a soppy twat, not a great start if you want a proper discussion.

Things may not be exactly as wed like them to be but were several steps forward from last season, although I think the majority would probably say we could do with a world class 6 who is a 6, not an 8 naturally.
We tried to get one of the few that possibly fall into that bracket for around £100m but it didnt work out. Hes not exactly setting the world alight so far.

Up until the last couple of games we have on the whole been playing well and building on a solid start. I think tiredness and injuries are probably playing a part in that.

All in all Id hardly say it was time to highlight the summers transfers as pitiful and start to point the finger at other supporters who prefer to look at things more positively than you
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #487 on: Today at 01:41:03 am »
Thankfully didnt wake up at 4am to watch this. 
Online carling

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #488 on: Today at 05:15:20 am »
How do we manage to stir up so many emotions in a Europa league group stage.  Would bloody love to win this trophy.

The handball was harsh, but I put it more down to the nonsense rules than the officials.  Hard for them not to give that the way things are.  I don't care if it sounds sour grapes but it's the sort of thing that would likely not be checked if it was the Mancs in the Premier League.

As for the performance it underlined what a lot of people have thought for a while anyway - that we don't have much in defence outside of our first choice.  There was a midfield rebuild this summer and I'm sure a few defenders coming in next summer .. January would be nice though.  A long term injury to Virg doesn't bear thinking about right now.
Offline killer-heels

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #489 on: Today at 06:15:29 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:58:49 am
I've thought about this and concluded...we'll make it out of the group. Who gives a fuck at the end of the day?

The whole point of group stages is to get out of the group.

It is. Would have liked to have wrapped up the group by now though because now we have to go strong in at least one more group game.
Online spider-neil

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #490 on: Today at 06:15:34 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:58:49 am
I've thought about this and concluded...we'll make it out of the group. Who gives a fuck at the end of the day?

The whole point of group stages is to get out of the group.

The whole point is to top the group. There are consequences for coming second in the group.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #491 on: Today at 06:18:09 am »
We needed a result and performance like that. Not really arsed(no really, I'm not) since we're goo d enough to get out of the group.
Roll on the next game.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline jillcwhomever

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #492 on: Today at 06:35:01 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 12:33:44 am
Maybe the absolute knobs who were so quick to justify our pitiful £80 odd million net outlay for the summer (again), and were so quick to backslap our transfer committee (again) will wind their necks in and start finally listening to the people who said I told you so (again)...any other team who starts well and it's all 'well lets wait until later in the season and see how their squad does'...that's our squad, you soppy twats

Or perhaps you could judge the players for a little longer than a few weeks before kicking off. I will say once we get past the international week we get a proper fluency in our games as the matches come at us quicker, then perhaps people will see some players in a different light.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jogi

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #493 on: Today at 06:45:03 am »
Hi Guys,

Can anybody who was in the stadium explain me why the team lost control totally  in 2nd half?

There was this big mistake by Tsimikas, but Toulouse is not a top team. Our quality is much higher.
I think it was because of a lack in concentration. But hard to say in TV.
Thanks if somebody can give an insight
Online spider-neil

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #494 on: Today at 07:03:21 am »
Quote from: jogi on Today at 06:45:03 am
Hi Guys,

Can anybody who was in the stadium explain me why the team lost control totally  in 2nd half?

There was this big mistake by Tsimikas, but Toulouse is not a top team. Our quality is much higher.
I think it was because of a lack in concentration. But hard to say in TV.
Thanks if somebody can give an insight

Its all well good saying they are not a top team but football is played on the pitch not and paper. We need to go into every much expecting fight especially away from home. Being outfought and outworked is unacceptable and its happened two games in a row against poor sides.
Offline killer-heels

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #495 on: Today at 07:07:27 am »
Quote from: jogi on Today at 06:45:03 am
Hi Guys,

Can anybody who was in the stadium explain me why the team lost control totally  in 2nd half?

There was this big mistake by Tsimikas, but Toulouse is not a top team. Our quality is much higher.
I think it was because of a lack in concentration. But hard to say in TV.
Thanks if somebody can give an insight

Klopp said it best, if you dont win your challenges and your battles, you can forget it. We lost too many battles and possession in the wrong moments and we suffered for it.

We have to do better against Brentford because the sight of a team who doesnt graft and is too concerned at getting themselves dirty will be a delight for them.
Online spider-neil

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #496 on: Today at 07:42:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:07:27 am
Klopp said it best, if you dont win your challenges and your battles, you can forget it. We lost too many battles and possession in the wrong moments and we suffered for it.

We have to do better against Brentford because the sight of a team who doesnt graft and is too concerned at getting themselves dirty will be a delight for them.

The amount of misplaced passes is a concern. Against Bournemouth in gale force winds was understandable but against Luton and Toulouse it is not. Say what you want about Jones but he rarely if ever gives the ball away. If you have the ball the opposition cant hurt you with it.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #497 on: Today at 07:43:17 am »
Maybe all the "too good for this competition" comments rubbed off on the players?

Ultimately won't matter but a significant kick up the arse nonetheless.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Tobez

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #498 on: Today at 07:49:37 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 01:41:03 am
Thankfully didnt wake up at 4am to watch this.

It was so awful, I didn't want to wake up this morning at all!!!!

Offline storkfoot

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #499 on: Today at 07:57:26 am »
Quote from: jogi on Today at 06:45:03 am
Hi Guys,

Can anybody who was in the stadium explain me why the team lost control totally  in 2nd half?

There was this big mistake by Tsimikas, but Toulouse is not a top team. Our quality is much higher.
I think it was because of a lack in concentration. But hard to say in TV.
Thanks if somebody can give an insight

The team wanted it more. The fans wanted it more. Put under pressure, we failed the test.

I am on the train back to Paris and have just seen ten minute highlights. The ref was a rabbit in the headlights after Quansahs goal and I think the goal should have stood. I also think the goal they had disallowed was very harsh too.

I was in with the Toulouse fans in the section next to the away fans. They were sound even if they have no concept of actually sitting in the same seat, or row even, that they have been allocated. I also think that, like in Paris, there were a few (a few only) locals who had got in without a ticket. I tried my absolute best to be respectful and not a pain the arse but, it has to be said, I lost the plot after the equaliser. The Toulouse fans around me just smiled when the ref went to the monitor after giving the goal first.

Good trip mind and Toulouse is a lovely place. Bizarrely, before the game I was chatting to a French Toulouse fan who spoke English with a very strange accent. A bit like the Pink Panther. He predicted 3-2, based on hope rather than expectation. His Dad is from Stockport and his favourite English team - Man Utd  ::)
Online wah00ey

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #500 on: Today at 08:06:04 am »
Seems to me as soon as the media start talking us up, we turn to shit.  We were OK 3 weeks ago when we were totally under the radar and it was all about Saudi, Spuds and the Arse.
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online Gladbach73

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #501 on: Today at 08:12:44 am »

Dont know if it has been posted before, but Ive taken this from IFABs own directive. Look at the last paragraph repeated below.

Weve been screwed (again) never mind about the poor performance.

Accidental handball that leads to a team-mate scoring a goal or having a goal-scoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offence.

So the onfield referee correctly gave the goal and pointed to the centre circle. VAR incorrectly applied the laws of the game according to IFAB. Just get rid now, it stop the spontaneous celebration of a goal. Im rapidly falling out of love with this game after going to the game since 1964.
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Online ScottScott

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #502 on: Today at 08:17:53 am »
This place is great. Couple of bad results (a draw and a loss with a heavily rotated squad away in Europe) and all the usual suspects are out in force. They've had to wait until November to be able to crawl out from their holes and shout 'I told you so!' about this and that and how they were right in the summer and we didn't spend enough money and this player is shite and that player will never be good enough. Absolutely fucking pathetic

We twatted these at Anfield with a rotated team dominating them. They were always going to be up for it at home against European royalty. This is the biggest game of that entire squads career so far and our hardest game in the group so it was never going to be a walkover. Some lads struggled out there but we rallied together and fought back and should be coming away from there with a point if not for a ref (and ref team) who wanted to decide the result and be centre of the attention as usual
Offline ToneLa

Re: EL: Toulouse v Liverpool 3-2 Donnum 36 Dallinga 58 OG Cassares 73, Magri 75 Jota
« Reply #503 on: Today at 08:34:08 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:17:53 am
This place is great. Couple of bad results (a draw and a loss with a heavily rotated squad away in Europe) and all the usual suspects are out in force. They've had to wait until November to be able to crawl out from their holes and shout 'I told you so!' about this and that and how they were right in the summer and we didn't spend enough money and this player is shite and that player will never be good enough. Absolutely fucking pathetic

We twatted these at Anfield with a rotated team dominating them. They were always going to be up for it at home against European royalty. This is the biggest game of that entire squads career so far and our hardest game in the group so it was never going to be a walkover. Some lads struggled out there but we rallied together and fought back and should be coming away from there with a point if not for a ref (and ref team) who wanted to decide the result and be centre of the attention as usual

Plus all they say is spend more money.

Why do the dishes when you could buy new ones?

Fella above saying 80m was misspent amused me. I'm a fan of our midfield now personally. It's going to evolve and evolve. Szoboszlai is our best midfielder for years.

We're not out the group.
