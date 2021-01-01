Hi Guys,



Can anybody who was in the stadium explain me why the team lost control totally in 2nd half?



There was this big mistake by Tsimikas, but Toulouse is not a top team. Our quality is much higher.

I think it was because of a lack in concentration. But hard to say in TV.

Thanks if somebody can give an insight



The team wanted it more. The fans wanted it more. Put under pressure, we failed the test.I am on the train back to Paris and have just seen ten minute highlights. The ref was a rabbit in the headlights after Quansahs goal and I think the goal should have stood. I also think the goal they had disallowed was very harsh too.I was in with the Toulouse fans in the section next to the away fans. They were sound even if they have no concept of actually sitting in the same seat, or row even, that they have been allocated. I also think that, like in Paris, there were a few (a few only) locals who had got in without a ticket. I tried my absolute best to be respectful and not a pain the arse but, it has to be said, I lost the plot after the equaliser. The Toulouse fans around me just smiled when the ref went to the monitor after giving the goal first.Good trip mind and Toulouse is a lovely place. Bizarrely, before the game I was chatting to a French Toulouse fan who spoke English with a very strange accent. A bit like the Pink Panther. He predicted 3-2, based on hope rather than expectation. His Dad is from Stockport and his favourite English team - Man Utd