« Reply #480 on: Today at 12:44:34 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 12:43:52 am
Yeah, standard rawk, totally missing the point.
Go on genius, what point did I miss exactly?
« Reply #481 on: Today at 12:46:07 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:44:34 am
Go on genius, what point did I miss exactly?

The "I told you so!" point.

A very very very very important one.
« Reply #482 on: Today at 12:51:51 am »
So lets have it right, all is rainbows and good times...but if something goes wrong it's the fault of the fans who say we went into the season undercooked...okay,.Lets get commolli back in should we
« Reply #483 on: Today at 12:55:14 am »
The only real issue I have from tonight is Endo. He was supposed to provide the steel and be the bulldog we needed out there and he was flat out bad. Bad Cody isnt great either but Ive beaten that horse to death. Aside from that dont really care all that much, makeshift lineup and the French made it into a dogfight we werent expecting. Oh well, on to Brentford.
« Reply #484 on: Today at 12:57:19 am »
If we weren't expecting a dogfight - that's a problem.
« Reply #485 on: Today at 12:58:49 am »
I've thought about this and concluded...we'll make it out of the group. Who gives a fuck at the end of the day?

The whole point of group stages is to get out of the group.
« Reply #486 on: Today at 01:01:22 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 12:51:51 am
So lets have it right, all is rainbows and good times...but if something goes wrong it's the fault of the fans who say we went into the season undercooked...okay,.Lets get commolli back in should we
All I can see is you calling anyone who disagrees with your take a soppy twat, not a great start if you want a proper discussion.

Things may not be exactly as wed like them to be but were several steps forward from last season, although I think the majority would probably say we could do with a world class 6 who is a 6, not an 8 naturally.
We tried to get one of the few that possibly fall into that bracket for around £100m but it didnt work out. Hes not exactly setting the world alight so far.

Up until the last couple of games we have on the whole been playing well and building on a solid start. I think tiredness and injuries are probably playing a part in that.

All in all Id hardly say it was time to highlight the summers transfers as pitiful and start to point the finger at other supporters who prefer to look at things more positively than you
« Reply #487 on: Today at 01:41:03 am »
Thankfully didnt wake up at 4am to watch this. 
« Reply #488 on: Today at 05:15:20 am »
How do we manage to stir up so many emotions in a Europa league group stage.  Would bloody love to win this trophy.

The handball was harsh, but I put it more down to the nonsense rules than the officials.  Hard for them not to give that the way things are.  I don't care if it sounds sour grapes but it's the sort of thing that would likely not be checked if it was the Mancs in the Premier League.

As for the performance it underlined what a lot of people have thought for a while anyway - that we don't have much in defence outside of our first choice.  There was a midfield rebuild this summer and I'm sure a few defenders coming in next summer .. January would be nice though.  A long term injury to Virg doesn't bear thinking about right now.
« Reply #489 on: Today at 06:15:29 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:58:49 am
I've thought about this and concluded...we'll make it out of the group. Who gives a fuck at the end of the day?

The whole point of group stages is to get out of the group.

It is. Would have liked to have wrapped up the group by now though because now we have to go strong in at least one more group game.
« Reply #490 on: Today at 06:15:34 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:58:49 am
I've thought about this and concluded...we'll make it out of the group. Who gives a fuck at the end of the day?

The whole point of group stages is to get out of the group.

The whole point is to top the group. There are consequences for coming second in the group.
« Reply #491 on: Today at 06:18:09 am »
We needed a result and performance like that. Not really arsed(no really, I'm not) since we're goo d enough to get out of the group.
Roll on the next game.
« Reply #492 on: Today at 06:35:01 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 12:33:44 am
Maybe the absolute knobs who were so quick to justify our pitiful £80 odd million net outlay for the summer (again), and were so quick to backslap our transfer committee (again) will wind their necks in and start finally listening to the people who said I told you so (again)...any other team who starts well and it's all 'well lets wait until later in the season and see how their squad does'...that's our squad, you soppy twats

Or perhaps you could judge the players for a little longer than a few weeks before kicking off. I will say once we get past the international week we get a proper fluency in our games as the matches come at us quicker, then perhaps people will see some players in a different light.
« Reply #493 on: Today at 06:45:03 am »
Hi Guys,

Can anybody who was in the stadium explain me why the team lost control totally  in 2nd half?

There was this big mistake by Tsimikas, but Toulouse is not a top team. Our quality is much higher.
I think it was because of a lack in concentration. But hard to say in TV.
Thanks if somebody can give an insight
« Reply #494 on: Today at 07:03:21 am »
Quote from: jogi on Today at 06:45:03 am
Hi Guys,

Can anybody who was in the stadium explain me why the team lost control totally  in 2nd half?

There was this big mistake by Tsimikas, but Toulouse is not a top team. Our quality is much higher.
I think it was because of a lack in concentration. But hard to say in TV.
Thanks if somebody can give an insight

Its all well good saying they are not a top team but football is played on the pitch not and paper. We need to go into every much expecting fight especially away from home. Being outfought and outworked is unacceptable and its happened two games in a row against poor sides.
